Bundesliga return date
Bundesliga: State of play, USMNT players to watch

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
The German Bundesliga return date in May is nearly set as the 2019-20 season will resume in the next few weeks.

In the words of coach Ted Lasso: keep calm… and get fired up.

There is so much to look forward to when the top two tiers in German soccer return, with the Bundesliga home to many of the top USMNT youngsters, plus there is an enthralling title race, battle for European qualification and a scrap against relegation.

With all of that in mind, here’s a primer so you’re ready with the Bundesliga return date later this month.

American players to watch

There are a plethora of young American players scattered across Germany’s top two tiers, so USMNT fans will have a field day checking in on all of them. Here’s a look at who they are, where they are playing and how 2019-20 has been for them so far.

Bundesliga

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Injuries have disrupted his season but when he has played at right back or in midfield for Leipzig he’s looked composed and he has been missed when he’s out. Primed to play a big role as Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and in the Bundesliga title race.

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – What a first few months of 2020 it was for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund. Reyna, 17, has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow.

Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has been hit by injuries this season but McKennie is a key utility player in David Wagner’s Schalke side. They are battling for a top six finish and Europa League qualification and are back to being one of the big boys in the Bundesliga. McKennie, 21, is having his best season to date.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Battling with Schalke for sixth place are Wolfsburg and USMNT center back Brooks is finally back fit and playing a dominant role. If he can stay fit for the next few seasons he will be a key man for club and country.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – His goals will be key in Werder’s relegation battle but Sargent has had a tough season. Granted he hasn’t been getting much support but he’s return of three goals is a little below what he would expect. Still just 20 years old.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich* – Okay, he’s Canadian, but we’ve all seen him from his MLS days with the Vancouver Whitecaps and wished him well. Signed a new long-term contract with Bayern during the suspension and has burst onto the scene this season as a left back/left wing back. Davies is still just 19 years old. Wow.

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – A utility player as Eintracht have struggled in the Bundesliga but continue to do well in the Europa League season after season. Chandler has been a regular and scored four goals this season. Not bad at all, Timmy.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Bit-part player and now a veteran on this ‘Gladbach squad, Johnson has made a handful of appearances as they battle for Champions League qualification and maybe, just maybe, can launch a late title push.

Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Suffered an injury which will probably keep him out for the rest of the season. On loan from Man City and it will be intriguing to see what next season holds for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – A constant in Fortuna’s midfield, which earned him some recent recalls with the USMNT. Smooth holding midfielder.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood, Hamburg
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
Sebastian Soto, Hannover 96
Timothy Tillman, Greuther Furth
Marc Heider, Osnabruck
Kevin Lankford, St Pauli

Enthralling title battle

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich are top but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Levrkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.

This will be very interesting indeed. Dortmund now have Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Gio Reyna ripping it up together in attack and although Bayern improved drastically in recent months, perhaps the break came at a bad time for Hansi Flick’s side. Beware of RB Leipzig too, who have hummed along nicely all season long.

Epic tussle for Champions League, Europa League

Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out. But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.

Relegation battle isn’t that boring either…

Okay, so Paderborn and Werder Bremen look a little doomed but they are within touching distance of the relegation playoffs spot, which Fortuna Dusseldorf currently occupy. Teams will be desperate to stay in the Bundesliga given the current situation and if you look down to the 2. Bundesliga, two giants are battling for automatic qualification and to avoid the lottery of the relegation playoffs. Arminia Bielefeld are six points clear at the top of the second division but Stuttgart and Hamburg are separated by just one point with the former in second place and in possession of the automatic spot.

Hex no more: CONCACAF chief expects changes to World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying method was incredibly unpopular with most of the confederation, and now it’s going to have to alter it.

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the international calendar in a big way, and CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani says the confederation will have to look beyond the celebrated six-team qualifying format popularly called “The Hex.”

“I think on the balance of probabilities … the current World Cup format will have to be changed, which means, ultimately, that the Hex will have to be changed into some other form,” said Montagliani, the former Canada Soccer boss (video below). “Obviously it will be bigger, but what that number is, I don’t know until we have a calendar.”

As it stands, the huge beneficiary of an expanded field is Canada (and every team underneath it). They were seventh in the FIFA rankings and would only have hope of qualifying for the World Cup if they won the tournament pitting teams No. 7 and under, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, and then won an interconfederational playoff.

The top six teams are Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, and El Salvador. An expanded field could not include all 40-plus members, but here are the next 10 sides (if it goes to four groups of four):

Canada
Curacao
Panama
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago
Antigua and Barbuda
Guatemala
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Nicaragua

The U.S. should still qualify given its status in the region, but we saw how that went in 2018. Here’s looking forward to the new format.

NBC Group Chat: Trivia battle!

@NBCSportsSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The latest Premier League on NBC Group Chat gets the competitive juices flowing for six of our crew.

And you know Rebecca Lowe is the perfect quizmaster.

Rebecca leads an intense trivia competition featuring Team Great Britain (Arlo White, Lee Dixon & Graeme Le Saux) vs. Team USA (Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino & Robbie Mustoe) quizzing both sides on topics ranging from Premier League knowledge to pop culture.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Premier League On This Day: Owen makes his mark for Liverpool

Premier League On This Day
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Twenty-three years ago, Liverpool lost a crushing match that had a bright silver lining.

The Reds had entered the final two matches of the Premier League season knowing they had no chance of winning the league but still had hopes of a Champions League berth.

A 2-1 loss to Wimbledon on May 6, 1997 stopped Liverpool from claiming a hold on second-place on the table, and they’d draw at Sheffield Wednesday the following week to finish fourth, outside of the UCL.

Wimbledon started current NBC analyst Robbie Earle in the midfield, and the Dons took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool boss Roy Evans signalled for the debut of 17-year-old forward Michael Owen.

It took Owen barely more than quarter-hour to score his first senior goal, and he’d score 149 more in the Premier League, tied for ninth-most all-time. Most of them, 118 to be exact, came for Liverpool.

Owen would also become an England national team sensation and later went to Real Madrid before returning to Newcastle. The star shows dropped off significantly after that, but 150 goals is 150 goals.

Watch the highlights here. You’ll see Owen’s goal and also catch a glimpse of one of our 2 Robbies in his playing prime.

Transfer rumor roundup: Sane, Koulibaly latest

Leroy Sane
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s desire to land German star Leroy Sane is nothing new, but reports that the Bundesliga powers had made in-roads to signing the Man City man starting emerging last month.

They piled up Tuesday evening and seem destined to party into a second-successive summer, as German reports claimed that Bayern had agreed personal terms with Sane and had sent a $43 million offer to City.

The Manchester Evening News says that that fee is a non-starter for a player City would like to sign to a new deal. Furthermore, their report says City is content to let Sane play out the final year of his contract and leave for free than sell for a (relative) pittance this summer.

Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.

The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.

He also racked up four goals and four assists in the Champions League last season, torturing former club Schalke over two legs.

Sane was close to a return when the Premier League season paused for the coronavirus and his value won’t sink unless he’s injured again. And if he looks anything like himself… well… look out.

Bayern is clearly betting on the transfer market taking a hit, but City would have no reason to sell him if values are down for a year and would be smart to play the waiting game.

Newcastle United’s (expected) new owners are ready to splash major money to bring a Serie A monster to the Premier League.

These will be new frontiers for a club who had notoriously been stingy with transfers under current boss Mike Ashley.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked to Newcastle if a takeover goes through, his $90 million-plus price tag not too much for the new owners.

Koulibaly has been linked to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United since January. Would he eschew those clubs for nouveau riche Newcastle? And would the Magpies be served well splashing so much on a center back when they’re extremely deep at the position?

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.