More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Bundesliga to return in May

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The German Bundesliga will return in May as the 2019-20 season will resume.

That’s right. It’s actually happening.

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel and politicians from the 16 states across Germany have agreed the top two divisions can return with strict rules for training, testing players for COVID-19 and playing games behind closed doors.

The Bundesliga have been given the option on whether games will return on May 15 or May 22, with the latter date seeming the more likely.

This decision means that the Bundesliga is the first of Europe’s top five leagues to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 150,000 have been infected with the coronavirus in Germany and there have been 6,300 deaths.

Clubs from across Germany’s top two tiers have been training for weeks and last week over 1700 tests were performed on players and staff at training grounds with 10 positive tests coming back.

Most of the Bundesliga clubs have nine matches left, with two having 10 to play following the mid-March suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich will kickstart their bid to defend its title from Borussia Dortmund (four points back), RB Leipzig (five points), and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The bottom of the table is less congested, though even last-place Paderborn has hope of at least reaching the relegation playoff spot.

With France’s Ligue 1 being called off for 2019-20 and the title awarded to Paris Saint-Germain due to the government banning sporting events until September 1, there is real hope in Spain and Italy that they can finish their respective seasons as teams in La Liga returned to individual training this week.

The Premier League is still waiting on the UK government to announce changes to its lockdown measures this Sunday and the league’s 20 clubs will then vote next Monday on ‘project restart’ with 14 votes needed to kick on with plans to complete the 2019-20 season.

MLS, USL announce return to training update

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Both MLS and the USL have released statements saying clubs can allow players to return for individual and small-group training, based on advice from their local and state health authorities.

In MLS, training at club facilities has been banned since March 12 when the 2020 season was suspended but certain clubs can now allow players to return to training facilities.

Games in MLS are currently suspended until June 8 with the current training moratorium set to expire on May 15.

Atlanta United, Inter Miami CF, Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City will all welcome players back to training this week, with Atlanta, Orlando and Miami putting on small-group training sessions and SKC opening up facilities for voluntary individual training.

The United Soccer League (USL) announced that teams in the Championship and League One will be allowed to put on “non-contract training in small groups as well as training rooms for player treatment” from May 11. USL had previously canceled its League Two season.

For clubs in certain regions of the U.S. these training sessions will be possible but for many they will not be and that is a very difficult situation for MLS and USL.

In California, New York and other states which still have strict shelter at home orders in place, how can MLS and USL teams ask players and clubs to continue training and be on the same level as teams who have returned? In essence, two thirds of both leagues could be ready to restart games by the end of this month but what do you do about the other teams? Even if lockdown orders are eased in the likes of California and New York, teams there will now be behind other teams across the league who could have been training together for weeks at that point. Does it impact the integrity of the competition?

The road ahead is a complicated one for all sporting leagues across the world but is especially complicated across a huge country like the U.S. where so many states have different orders in place. Perhaps MLS could look at teams in New York and California playing away games for the foreseeable future? It would be tricky to arrange but is perhaps the only way the season will resume before or on the June 8 target.

Premier League social media wrap: Choudhury loses a bet, Jimenez turns 29

Premier League social media
Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League world was very focused on the eSports world on Tuesday, though there was room for a birthday celebration for a Wolves star and an admirable move from Scotland and England internationals.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

James Maddison saw his ePremier League Invitational match versus Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson postponed, but he still got stuck into a game.

On the flip side: Hamza Choudhury lost a bet, and boy is the outcome hilarious.

The Leicester City back made a video game bet with Maddison that did not go in the player’s favor.

The payout is just incredible.

“Little boys make big mistakes and I’m a little boy who made the mistake of asking Madders for a rematch,” Choudhury  said.

I mean, honestly, this could swing the Maddison versus Jack Grealish debate in favor of the Foxes star. I don’t make the rules.

Tuesday is the birthday of a North American superstar.

We’re talking about Wolves center forward Raul Jimenez, who was absolutely loving his 29th birthday.

The El Tri star issued a big thank you at the end of the day and also went on a bit of an RT fest to amplify those wishing him the best (including an interesting aged photo with teammate Jonny Otto).

Liverpool’s Robertson, NWSL star Corsie announce Scotland donations (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson joined his fellow Scottish national team captain Rachel Corsie in announcing that the men’s and women’s teams will be making a “substantial” donation to NHS Charities Together.

Using “personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that were due to the respective squads,” the teams made the announcement on the same day the England men announced a similar move.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative in early April.

Here’s Robertson, from the Scottish FA’s official site:

“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do. Rachel and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”

Robertson was reportedly behind a massive food bank donation in March, and joined Corsie and several other Scotland stars in releasing a thank you video to front line workers.

Corsie plays for the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and has 116 caps.

Players of Spanish team Eibar ‘afraid’ of soccer’s return

Eibar
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

MADRID — Players and coaches at Spanish soccer club Eibar are deeply worried about playing again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the Spanish league said teams can start practicing again this week, the Eibar players and coaches – not the actual club – released a statement on Tuesday saying they fear for everyone’s health if the season restarts soon.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“We are afraid of starting an activity in which we won’t be able to comply with the first recommendation of all health experts, physical distancing,” the statement said. “We are concerned that by doing what we love the most we could get infected and infect our family members and friends.”

They added they were concerned about another wave of the coronavirus in Spain in part because of soccer’s return.

“Everyone’s health has to be prioritized,” they said. “It’s time to make that count with actions, not only words. Only with that clear premise it would make sense to return to competition. We ask for guarantees. We demand responsibility.”

Eibar said it would not comment on the statement by its players and coaches. It said the team’s practice schedule for this week remained in place.

Spanish league clubs have been sidelined by the outbreak for nearly two months.

“Of course we understand that people have various emotions, including fear,” the league said in a statement.

“This is an unprecedented time. However, we are taking many precautions for a safe and controlled return of football. Playing football will be safer than, for example, going to the supermarket or pharmacy.”

The league aims to restart in June without spectators. It’s new compulsory protocols say all players, coaches and club employees must be tested for COVID-19 before training resumes, then regularly after that. All clubs’ training facilities must be properly prepared and disinfected before players can start practicing individually. Smaller group sessions and full squad sessions will be allowed in the following weeks.

Spain was one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic but has started loosening some of its restrictions on movement as the number of people infected has waned. The country first went into a state of emergency on March 14.

Eibar was in 16th place, just above the relegation zone, when the league was suspended in March.