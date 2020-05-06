Juventus’ Dybala finally tests negative for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich’s desire to land German star Leroy Sane is nothing new, but reports that the Bundesliga powers had made in-roads to signing the Man City man starting emerging last month.

They piled up Tuesday evening and seem destined to party into a second-successive summer, as German reports claimed that Bayern had agreed personal terms with Sane and had sent a $43 million offer to City.

The Manchester Evening News says that that fee is a non-starter for a player City would like to sign to a new deal. Furthermore, their report says City is content to let Sane play out the final year of his contract and leave for free than sell for a (relative) pittance this summer.

Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.

The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.

He also racked up four goals and four assists in the Champions League last season, torturing former club Schalke over two legs.

Sane was close to a return when the Premier League season paused for the coronavirus and his value won’t sink unless he’s injured again. And if he looks anything like himself… well… look out.

Bayern is clearly betting on the transfer market taking a hit, but City would have no reason to sell him if values are down for a year and would be smart to play the waiting game.

Newcastle United’s (expected) new owners are ready to splash major money to bring a Serie A monster to the Premier League.

These will be new frontiers for a club who had notoriously been stingy with transfers under current boss Mike Ashley.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked to Newcastle if a takeover goes through, his $90 million-plus price tag not too much for the new owners.

Koulibaly has been linked to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United since January. Would he eschew those clubs for nouveau riche Newcastle? And would the Magpies be served well splashing so much on a center back when they’re extremely deep at the position?

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.

