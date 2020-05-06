More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Paulo Dybala
Juventus’ Dybala finally tests negative for coronavirus

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s prolonged fight with the coronavirus in finally over.

Juventus announced that Dybala tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

More than a month later, it was announced that Dybala’s fight continued to the tune of four more positive tests.

Dybala took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested negative for the virus, and Juventus says his home isolation is complete.

The Serie A club returned to individual training earlier this week. Juve leads Lazio by a point in the scudetto race, and Dybala’s been a big part of it.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals for Juve.

Hex no more: CONCACAF chief expects changes to World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying method was incredibly unpopular with most of the confederation, and now it’s going to have to alter it.

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the international calendar in a big way, and CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani says the confederation will have to look beyond the celebrated six-team qualifying format popularly called “The Hex.”

“I think on the balance of probabilities … the current World Cup format will have to be changed, which means, ultimately, that the Hex will have to be changed into some other form,” said Montagliani, the former Canada Soccer boss (video below). “Obviously it will be bigger, but what that number is, I don’t know until we have a calendar.”

As it stands, the huge beneficiary of an expanded field is Canada (and every team underneath it). They were seventh in the FIFA rankings and would only have hope of qualifying for the World Cup if they won the tournament pitting teams No. 7 and under, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, and then won an interconfederational playoff.

The top six teams are Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, and El Salvador. An expanded field could not include all 40-plus members, but here are the next 10 sides (if it goes to four groups of four):

Canada
Curacao
Panama
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago
Antigua and Barbuda
Guatemala
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Nicaragua

The U.S. should still qualify given its status in the region, but we saw how that went in 2018. Here’s looking forward to the new format.

NBC Group Chat: Trivia battle!

@NBCSportsSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The latest Premier League on NBC Group Chat gets the competitive juices flowing for six of our crew.

And you know Rebecca Lowe is the perfect quizmaster.

Rebecca leads an intense trivia competition featuring Team Great Britain (Arlo White, Lee Dixon & Graeme Le Saux) vs. Team USA (Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino & Robbie Mustoe) quizzing both sides on topics ranging from Premier League knowledge to pop culture.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

Premier League On This Day: Owen makes his mark for Liverpool

Premier League On This Day
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Twenty-three years ago, Liverpool lost a crushing match that had a bright silver lining.

The Reds had entered the final two matches of the Premier League season knowing they had no chance of winning the league but still had hopes of a Champions League berth.

A 2-1 loss to Wimbledon on May 6, 1997 stopped Liverpool from claiming a hold on second-place on the table, and they’d draw at Sheffield Wednesday the following week to finish fourth, outside of the UCL.

Wimbledon started current NBC analyst Robbie Earle in the midfield, and the Dons took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool boss Roy Evans signalled for the debut of 17-year-old forward Michael Owen.

It took Owen barely more than quarter-hour to score his first senior goal, and he’d score 149 more in the Premier League, tied for ninth-most all-time. Most of them, 118 to be exact, came for Liverpool.

Owen would also become an England national team sensation and later went to Real Madrid before returning to Newcastle. The star shows dropped off significantly after that, but 150 goals is 150 goals.

Watch the highlights here. You’ll see Owen’s goal and also catch a glimpse of one of our 2 Robbies in his playing prime.

Transfer rumor roundup: Sane, Koulibaly latest

Leroy Sane
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s desire to land German star Leroy Sane is nothing new, but reports that the Bundesliga powers had made in-roads to signing the Man City man starting emerging last month.

They piled up Tuesday evening and seem destined to party into a second-successive summer, as German reports claimed that Bayern had agreed personal terms with Sane and had sent a $43 million offer to City.

The Manchester Evening News says that that fee is a non-starter for a player City would like to sign to a new deal. Furthermore, their report says City is content to let Sane play out the final year of his contract and leave for free than sell for a (relative) pittance this summer.

Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.

The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.

He also racked up four goals and four assists in the Champions League last season, torturing former club Schalke over two legs.

Sane was close to a return when the Premier League season paused for the coronavirus and his value won’t sink unless he’s injured again. And if he looks anything like himself… well… look out.

Bayern is clearly betting on the transfer market taking a hit, but City would have no reason to sell him if values are down for a year and would be smart to play the waiting game.

Newcastle United’s (expected) new owners are ready to splash major money to bring a Serie A monster to the Premier League.

These will be new frontiers for a club who had notoriously been stingy with transfers under current boss Mike Ashley.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked to Newcastle if a takeover goes through, his $90 million-plus price tag not too much for the new owners.

Koulibaly has been linked to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United since January. Would he eschew those clubs for nouveau riche Newcastle? And would the Magpies be served well splashing so much on a center back when they’re extremely deep at the position?

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.