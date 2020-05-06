More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

K-League 2020 season ready to kick off: Everything you need to know

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
The K-League in South Korea will kick off its 2020 season on Friday, as the top national league in Asia is ready to roll.

Hit play on the hype video above. If that doesn’t get you fired up, I don’t know what will.

South Korea has managed the coronavirus pandemic particularly well compared to many other nations around the world and that has allowed its soccer league to prepare for a return over the last few months, with friendly games going on throughout April and a clear plan in place to play games in empty stadiums.

With the German Bundesliga announcing it will return to action in late May, live games are gradually returning in countries which have controlled the coronavirus outbreak.

All 1,100 personnel across the league were tested for COVID-19 last week and every single test came back as negative for the coronavirus. Players have been told not to spit excessively or talk closely with one another, while they will have their own individual water bottles which are labelled.

The K-League has emerged as Asia’s top division and has produced more winners of the AFC Champions League than any other league.

It was due to kick off on February 29 but instead the first games of the 2020 season will take place this Friday, May 8. The 2020 season has been shortened from 38 games to 27 as the 12 teams have also agreed that if further complications arise, the table will be final as long as 22 games have been played.

All eyes will be on the K-League to see how they manage this return to action and they have said they are more than willing to share their manual with other leagues around the world.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, managed by Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Jose Morais, are the reigning champions as they’ve won five of the last six titles and there are plenty of Brazilian players scattered across the K-League as each team are allowed three foreign players and one player from another AFC nation.

We will keep you up to date with the latest action and analysis from the first week of the K-League season right here on ProSoccerTalk as the first games kick off from Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET and will be streamed on the league’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.

The opening game of the season at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium will be played between the reigning champs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors who host Suwon Samsung Bluewings who have won four titles.

Canadian international Doneil Henry plays for Suwon, while former San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC striker Marco Urena plays for Gwangju FC.

Juventus’ Dybala finally tests negative for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala
Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s prolonged fight with the coronavirus in finally over.

Juventus announced that Dybala tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

More than a month later, it was announced that Dybala’s fight continued to the tune of four more positive tests.

Dybala took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested negative for the virus, and Juventus says his home isolation is complete.

The Serie A club returned to individual training earlier this week. Juve leads Lazio by a point in the scudetto race, and Dybala’s been a big part of it.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals for Juve.

Hex no more: CONCACAF chief expects changes to World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying
Photo by Roy Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying method was incredibly unpopular with most of the confederation, and now it’s going to have to alter it.

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the international calendar in a big way, and CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani says the confederation will have to look beyond the celebrated six-team qualifying format popularly called “The Hex.”

“I think on the balance of probabilities … the current World Cup format will have to be changed, which means, ultimately, that the Hex will have to be changed into some other form,” said Montagliani, the former Canada Soccer boss (video below). “Obviously it will be bigger, but what that number is, I don’t know until we have a calendar.”

As it stands, the huge beneficiary of an expanded field is Canada (and every team underneath it). They were seventh in the FIFA rankings and would only have hope of qualifying for the World Cup if they won the tournament pitting teams No. 7 and under, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, and then won an interconfederational playoff.

The top six teams are Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, and El Salvador. An expanded field could not include all 40-plus members, but here are the next 10 sides (if it goes to four groups of four):

Canada
Curacao
Panama
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago
Antigua and Barbuda
Guatemala
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Nicaragua

The U.S. should still qualify given its status in the region, but we saw how that went in 2018. Here’s looking forward to the new format.

NBC Group Chat: Trivia battle!

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The latest Premier League on NBC Group Chat gets the competitive juices flowing for six of our crew.

And you know Rebecca Lowe is the perfect quizmaster.

Rebecca leads an intense trivia competition featuring Team Great Britain (Arlo White, Lee Dixon & Graeme Le Saux) vs. Team USA (Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino & Robbie Mustoe) quizzing both sides on topics ranging from Premier League knowledge to pop culture.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Premier League On This Day: Owen makes his mark for Liverpool

Premier League On This Day
Photo Allsport/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Twenty-three years ago, Liverpool lost a crushing match that had a bright silver lining.

The Reds had entered the final two matches of the Premier League season knowing they had no chance of winning the league but still had hopes of a Champions League berth.

A 2-1 loss to Wimbledon on May 6, 1997 stopped Liverpool from claiming a hold on second-place on the table, and they’d draw at Sheffield Wednesday the following week to finish fourth, outside of the UCL.

Wimbledon started current NBC analyst Robbie Earle in the midfield, and the Dons took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool boss Roy Evans signalled for the debut of 17-year-old forward Michael Owen.

It took Owen barely more than quarter-hour to score his first senior goal, and he’d score 149 more in the Premier League, tied for ninth-most all-time. Most of them, 118 to be exact, came for Liverpool.

Owen would also become an England national team sensation and later went to Real Madrid before returning to Newcastle. The star shows dropped off significantly after that, but 150 goals is 150 goals.

Watch the highlights here. You’ll see Owen’s goal and also catch a glimpse of one of our 2 Robbies in his playing prime.