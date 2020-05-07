Players at Fiorentina, Sampdoria test positive for COVID-19

Three more Fiorentina players and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Serie A club returned to training this week.
Additionally, Sampdoria announced that three staff members and one player are positive for coronavirus. The player had previously tested positive and negative before the most recent positive test.
La Viola did not announce the names of the players, who were sent home for quarantine. Sky Sports reports that the rest of the team will be tested on Friday.
Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone and two teammates tested positive in March, and the club announced Thursday that they are now clear and testing negative.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
“After the tests undertaken in the laboratory on Wednesday afternoon, ACF Fiorentina reports that three players and three members of the healthcare-technician staff have been identified as testing positive to COVID-19,” a club statement said on Thursday.
“The club has arranged, as per the protocol, for the involved people to continue their isolation. Preparatory medicals for the rest of the group are scheduled for Friday morning ahead of the beginning of the optional activities on the pitch.”
There are still 11 days left until Serie A clubs begin team training, and the Italian government is yet to give the green light for the season’s resumption.