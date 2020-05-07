Americans Abroad: Sint-Truiden buys Durkin from DC United

American midfielder Chris Durkin is staying in Belgian after Sint-Truiden agreed a fee with DC United, his new club announced Thursday.
Durkin turned 20 in February and appeared 14 times during his loan stint with the Belgians, where he scored a goal.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The defensive midfielder was 16 when he signed for DC and made his first team debut for the Black-and-Red in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
He played 41 times for DC United and 15 times with the USL’s Richmond Kickers before moving abroad in August.
The youngster has played 60 times for U.S. youth national teams in his career, according to Transfermarkt.
Washington Post writer Steven Goff reported that the fee was $1.1 million, with a 25 percent sell-on. Durkin’s contract is for three years.
There will be a lot to watch here, as Durkin was in the U-23 picture for Olympic qualifying ahead of a tournament which now looks set for 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic.
Sacha Kljestan famously starred with Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League during his playing days, while American players Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Brendan Hines-Ike (Kortrijk) are currently in the league.
Paperwork issues continue to delay @dcunited's $1.1 million transfer of U.S. youth intl Chris Durkin to @stvv. Belgian side and MLS HQ seeking to nudge it over the finish line soon. #dcu
— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 27, 2020