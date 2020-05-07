More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga restart
Bundesliga restart will be May 16

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The Bundesliga have announced they will restart the season on May 16.

After being given then green light by the German government to return, the top two tiers have decided to return at the earliest possible opportunity.

Games for the 2019-20 season will be finished on June 27, which falls in line with player contracts running out on July 1.

The Bundesliga is the only one of Europe’s top five leagues to restart during the coronavirus pandemic and La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League will be watching on very closely to see how it all goes.

With players being tested once a week, strict protocols around social distancing in training and games being played with a maximum of 322 people in stadiums, the Bundesliga are doing everything possible to protect their players and staff.

DFL CEO Christian Siefert paid tribute to Germany’s politicians and healthcare system amid revealing the Bundesliga plans.

“We have the privilege to live in a country with one of the best health systems in the world and can be thankful.”

Clubs from across Germany’s top two tiers have been training for weeks and last week over 1700 tests were performed on players and staff at training grounds with 10 positive tests coming back.

Germany have managed to control the COVID-19 outbreak extremely well with 150,000 cases reported across the country and 6,300 deaths confirmed. Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom have all recorded close to or just over 30,000 deaths each.

When the action kicks back off on Saturday there will have been a two-month break between when the Bundesliga was suspended on March 13 and returned on May 16. All things considered, that is very good going.

Most of the Bundesliga clubs have nine matches left, with two having 10 to play following the mid-March suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich will kickstart their bid to defend its title from Borussia Dortmund (four points back), RB Leipzig (five points), and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The bottom of the table is less congested, though even last-place Paderborn has hope of at least reaching the relegation playoff spot.

Below is the schedule in full for this weekend and we will have plenty of action and analysis live on ProSoccerTalk right here as one of the top leagues in the world returns to action.

Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m. ET: Augusburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. Freiburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17
9:30 a.m. ET: FC Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18
2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen

Big questions for future of soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
There are so many questions surrounding the future of sport right now, but what about soccer in particular?

From player contracts to dates for upcoming seasons and fans attending games, a lot is up in the air at least for the next 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Until a vaccine arrives against COVID-19, like all walks of life, soccer will have to change plenty of things. Maybe that isn’t such a bad thing.

During this suspension soccer has had to hit a reset button and now that everything is on the table and things can be changed, what questions should those in power at FIFA, UEFA and national governing bodies work on?

Below we take a look at the biggest questions being asked in the soccer world right now. Feel free to ask your own in the comments below.

What will happen to players out of contract on July 1?

The most pressing issue is this. FIFA have said players and clubs should be allowed to extend their deals until the end of the 2019-20 season but there is no clear directive. It is just a suggestion as to how it should work. On a league-by-league basis things will be different and there is the very real possibility in La Liga and the Premier League that players will leave on July 1 when they are out of contract, even though the season may have resumed.

What about loan players?

This is a really tricky one. Like player contracts, most players will have signed loan deals until July 1 but FIFA has also said these can be extended to the end of the 2019-20 season. Can teams afford the wages of their loan players for an extra few months? Will they be able to play for their parent club if they have to return? Lots of questions remain here as Odion Ighalo and others have been left in limbo.

When and how can fans return?

A report from the UK says fans could return to Premier League games in some capacity by October but that seems hopeful. In reality, most leagues around the world will not allow fans to attend games until early 2021 when, hopefully, a vaccine has arrived.

How can international competitions take place?

With the men’s and women’s European championships moved back one year each, plus Copa America and the expanded Club World Cup impacted, can international competitions take place anymore? Is this the end of international games until there is a vaccine? Games at neutral venues could be an option and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, qualification for that tournament is set to begin. CONCACAF are already talking about a very different qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. When it comes to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, does it make more sense to go back to a straight knockout tournament rather than group stage soccer?

Will transfer fees recover?

Some leading executives claim that the value of players has plummeted and transfer fees everywhere have hit rock bottom. Will they recover? Again, if things get back to ‘normal’ in 12 months or so after a vaccine, they should. But what if soccer decides that huge transfer fees aren’t the way forward and clubs start to swap players more often? It is a legitimate financial question, as this situation has shown up how vulnerable the finances of even the biggest clubs in the world are.

Should players prepare for smaller wages?

With players taking wage cuts and deferrals to help out their clubs in this time of need, they should prepare for smaller salaries in the future. If teams aren’t able to extra cash from selling tickets to fans, merchandise and beer on matchdays, then revenues will fall and players won’t be paid as much. Wages will still be high but there’s no doubt players will be paid less when their next contract negotiation is discussed.

What about dates for the 2020-21 season and beyond?

If and when the 2019-20 seasons are completed in leagues around the world, what happens for 2020-21? A September or October start date seems likely for many and there’s also the issue of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is due to start in November and run through December. Should the soccer calendar align so that the 2021-22 domestic season ends in October or November? Then the season 2022-23 season would start in January? It is just an idea but there are severe scheduling issues to sort out in the years to come.

Five substitutes a long-term option?

FIFA have said five substitutes will be allowed in 2019-20 and the 2020-21 campaigns to help fight player fatigue as they’re likely to be asked to roll from the end of this season straight into next season. Should the five sub rule stick around after that? It’s not a bad idea for this situation and if two of the subs can only be made at half time, there is no real change to the flow of the game.

Report: Premier League fans could return in October

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
A lot needs to happen for the 2019-20 Premier League season to resume but shifting one eye to the future, fans could return in October for the 2020-21 season.

Several outlets in the UK claim to have seen the 50-page plan from the UK government to reopen the country, as the final stage of that plan states that fans can return to large events.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season. All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Boris Johnson’s six-month plan to get to the UK back to some sort of normality has plenty of targets along the way and it is clear that everything needs to go smoothly between now and October for fans to be return to Premier League games.

A vaccine is not expected until early 2021, at the earliest, and sports leagues around the world have said they will ban fans until a vaccine arrives.

Fans of most sports have resigned themselves to not being able to attend an event in person until early in 2021 and most seem fine with having to watch games on TV being played in empty stadiums for the foreseeable future.

What seems more likely is fans being allowed to attend on a smaller scale in five to six months time and we will see how that works. That is the best case scenario.

Juventus’ Dybala finally tests negative for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Paulo Dybala’s prolonged fight with the coronavirus in finally over.

Juventus announced that Dybala tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

More than a month later, it was announced that Dybala’s fight continued to the tune of four more positive tests.

Dybala took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested negative for the virus, and Juventus says his home isolation is complete.

The Serie A club returned to individual training earlier this week. Juve leads Lazio by a point in the scudetto race, and Dybala’s been a big part of it.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals for Juve.

Hex no more: CONCACAF chief expects changes to World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying method was incredibly unpopular with most of the confederation, and now it’s going to have to alter it.

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the international calendar in a big way, and CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani says the confederation will have to look beyond the celebrated six-team qualifying format popularly called “The Hex.”

“I think on the balance of probabilities … the current World Cup format will have to be changed, which means, ultimately, that the Hex will have to be changed into some other form,” said Montagliani, the former Canada Soccer boss (video below). “Obviously it will be bigger, but what that number is, I don’t know until we have a calendar.”

As it stands, the huge beneficiary of an expanded field is Canada (and every team underneath it). They were seventh in the FIFA rankings and would only have hope of qualifying for the World Cup if they won the tournament pitting teams No. 7 and under, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, and then won an interconfederational playoff.

The top six teams are Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, and El Salvador. An expanded field could not include all 40-plus members, but here are the next 10 sides (if it goes to four groups of four):

Canada
Curacao
Panama
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago
Antigua and Barbuda
Guatemala
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Nicaragua

The U.S. should still qualify given its status in the region, but we saw how that went in 2018. Here’s looking forward to the new format.