VIDEO: Top 25 Manchester City goals from 2019-20 season, so far

Manchester City’s 68 goals are the most in the Premier League this season, though that’s little consolation as the threepeat quest is a mere quarter-century of points off level footing.

Picking the best Man City goal of 2019-20 so far is a big ask. Luckily we have 25 from which to choose a winner.

It’s truly difficult to choose a favorite Kevin De Bruyne goal, let alone a favorite City goal. In fact, City goals challenge you on several levels.

There’s the absolute rocket from distance against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, but also the back post bullet versus Arsenal (not to be confused with the low rip from a bit more central against Arsenal).

Then there’s Gabriel Jesus’ tremendous odd-angled curler into the back post against Burnley, which wasn’t even the best goal of that match thanks to Rodri’s missile from outside the 18.

I mean, City’s class and hopefully we’ll get to see them shine soon enough in a safe environment.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British prime minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

