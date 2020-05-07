More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Top 25 Manchester City goals from 2019-20 season, so far

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Manchester City’s 68 goals are the most in the Premier League this season, though that’s little consolation as the threepeat quest is a mere quarter-century of points off level footing.

Picking the best Man City goal of 2019-20 so far is a big ask. Luckily we have 25 from which to choose a winner.

It’s truly difficult to choose a favorite Kevin De Bruyne goal, let alone a favorite City goal. In fact, City goals challenge you on several levels.

There’s the absolute rocket from distance against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, but also the back post bullet versus Arsenal (not to be confused with the low rip from a bit more central against Arsenal).

Then there’s Gabriel Jesus’ tremendous odd-angled curler into the back post against Burnley, which wasn’t even the best goal of that match thanks to Rodri’s missile from outside the 18.

Manchester City goals
(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

I mean, City’s class and hopefully we’ll get to see them shine soon enough in a safe environment.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British prime minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
Jack Grealish was among many Premier League stars putting their own spin on the “On This Day” phenomenon.

The playmaker ran out onto the pitch as a first team Aston Villa player six years ago today in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

The appearance came after a full season’s loan at Notts County. He only played two minutes, but he’ll clearly not forget it any time soon.

Sheffield United was celebrating a terrific memory, too.

The Blades won Premier League promotion last season, and May 7 was their parade through the city.

Manager Chris Wilder was enjoying himself as much as anyone, as retweeted by Billy Sharp.

Leicester City stars were also looking back at the May 7 that saw them lift the unlikeliest trophy in Premier League history.

We’ll choose Jeffrey Schlupp’s joyful photo with his teammates and former boss Claudio Ranieri.

The ePremier League Invitational is back for a second go-round.

James Maddison’s FIFA exploits have moved to a more official channel after his humiliation of Hamza Choudhury via bet earlier this week.

This time, it was love for his teammates in a positive way as he celebrated along with eAyoze Perez during a defeat of Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer.

 

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe had an interesting debate as to whether the Liverpool 2019-20 Premier League should contain an asterisk given the coronavirus pause and possible neutral stadium finish.

Now let’s be clear before you shoot the messengers, both men agree that Liverpool are absolutely worthy champions and one of the best teams around.

Earle, however, says the neutral stadium and unorthodox finish will have people uttering a few “Yeah, buts” when discussing it. He’s not necessarily saying he will do that, but that some will.

Let’s step back for a second and observe the way many Premier League fans are reacting to the pause in the season. While there are a lot of rational reactions out there and many of the irrational ones are just fans poking the proverbial bear.

Let us also — even Liverpool fans — admit that there’s a heavy dose of sick sports pain at play here, like the universe is trying to get one last bit of pain out of the Anfield faithful who’ve shockingly waited 30 years for this.

No Reds fan would’ve figured on a three-decade wait when they beat QPR to take the 1990 top-flight crown. The fact that it goes even a few weeks past the clinch date would be amusing if not for the awful situation currently afflicting so many people worldwide.

Back to the question: It isn’t even a contest. There will be stories told for ages about the acts of heroism done during this pandemic, and there will be many told about the way it wreaked havoc on the world of sports.

But it’s not like the table is tight. Liverpool has used a combination of ruthless soccer and a flailing field of chasers to build a 25-point advantage on the group. It took a comedy of errors in finishing and defending for the Reds to exit the UEFA Champions League, and they played deep into the League Cup with a cast of kids and misfits.

They’ve had the best season in the league, end of story. They may or may not set some records because of the hiccups in season, but that’s life. Still champions.

Anyone putting an asterisk on their title, even if the season doesn’t conclude, is silly, bitter, or both. Even if the season was voided, anyone who watched the first 29 match days will know that’s a ‘Liverpool’ on the line marked 2019-20. Like Heisman Trophies removed for NCAA eligibility breaches, we remember the winners. Liverpool is that.

stvv.com/nl/
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
American midfielder Chris Durkin is staying in Belgian after Sint-Truiden agreed a fee with DC United, his new club announced Thursday.

Durkin turned 20 in February and appeared 14 times during his loan stint with the Belgians, where he scored a goal.

The defensive midfielder was 16 when he signed for DC and made his first team debut for the Black-and-Red in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

He played 41 times for DC United and 15 times with the USL’s Richmond Kickers before moving abroad in August.

The youngster has played 60 times for U.S. youth national teams in his career, according to Transfermarkt.

Washington Post writer Steven Goff reported that the fee was $1.1 million, with a 25 percent sell-on. Durkin’s contract is for three years.

There will be a lot to watch here, as Durkin was in the U-23 picture for Olympic qualifying ahead of a tournament which now looks set for 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic.

Sacha Kljestan famously starred with Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League during his playing days, while American players Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Brendan Hines-Ike (Kortrijk) are currently in the league.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Three more Fiorentina players and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Serie A club returned to training this week.

Additionally, Sampdoria announced that three staff members and one player are positive for coronavirus. The player had previously tested positive and negative before the most recent positive test.

La Viola did not announce the names of the players, who were sent home for quarantine. Sky Sports reports that the rest of the team will be tested on Friday.

Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone and two teammates tested positive in March, and the club announced Thursday that they are now clear and testing negative.

From Sky Sports:

“After the tests undertaken in the laboratory on Wednesday afternoon, ACF Fiorentina reports that three players and three members of the healthcare-technician staff have been identified as testing positive to COVID-19,” a club statement said on Thursday.

“The club has arranged, as per the protocol, for the involved people to continue their isolation. Preparatory medicals for the rest of the group are scheduled for Friday morning ahead of the beginning of the optional activities on the pitch.”

There are still 11 days left until Serie A clubs begin team training, and the Italian government is yet to give the green light for the season’s resumption.