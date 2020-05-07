Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool supporter or not, you know where you were when you heard the news: The Reds had come back from a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona to advance to the UEFA Champions League with a 4-3 aggregate win.

The world reacted with a series of a mix of “Are you kidding me?” and “Did I just see what I think I saw?”

Divock Origi scored a seventh-minute goal to begin the momentous occasion, snapping home the rebound of a Jordan Henderson shot.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a second in the 54th minute off a deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, and it was 3-3 when the Dutchman added his second two minutes later.

That short corner did the trick in the 79th minute, Origi scoring to give Liverpool an incredible win over two legs.

The game is already lore, and has created some indelible impressions. It took a perfect storm, and showed the complete nature of Jurgen Klopp’s system. Mohamed Salah was unavailable, and Xherdan Shaqiri played nearly the entire match.

Most of Barcelona’s players didn’t show up; Lionel Messi was actually quite good and created a number of big chances, but also missed a chance to score the away goal which would’ve put it to bed. Nearly everyone else was poor.

On a personal note, I’ll never forget the fact that I didn’t see it live. I was overseas in Germany and the Barca first leg advantage left me feeling that a comeback was unlikely enough that I chose to go to a concert. There was a buzz around the venue as word spread of the score line going from 1-0 to 2-0 to 3-0 and finally 4-0.

At points, I wondered if I had had too strong a beverage, but no, it really happened. Liverpool did it.

