Premier League social media wrap: Stars look back at glory

Jack Grealish was among many Premier League stars putting their own spin on the “On This Day” phenomenon.
The playmaker ran out onto the pitch as a first team Aston Villa player six years ago today in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.
The appearance came after a full season’s loan at Notts County. He only played two minutes, but he’ll clearly not forget it any time soon.
6 years ago today I made my professional debut for @AVFCOfficial been a long old journey since, plenty of ups and downs but always blessed for every moment ❤️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/rCiIqmHoVT
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 7, 2020
Sheffield United was celebrating a terrific memory, too.
The Blades won Premier League promotion last season, and May 7 was their parade through the city.
Manager Chris Wilder was enjoying himself as much as anyone, as retweeted by Billy Sharp.
You fill up my senses 🙌 pic.twitter.com/udXEkial90
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 7, 2020
Leicester City stars were also looking back at the May 7 that saw them lift the unlikeliest trophy in Premier League history.
We’ll choose Jeffrey Schlupp’s joyful photo with his teammates and former boss Claudio Ranieri.
4 years ago today 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZiwCbEsInP
— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) May 7, 2020
The ePremier League Invitational is back for a second go-round.
James Maddison’s FIFA exploits have moved to a more official channel after his humiliation of Hamza Choudhury via bet earlier this week.
This time, it was love for his teammates in a positive way as he celebrated along with eAyoze Perez during a defeat of Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer.
Si senorrrrr @AyozePG 🤣🙌🏼 Through to the quarter finals of the @premierleague E-Invitational cup!! Trying to make amends for @Ndidi25 work in the previous tournament 😂 https://t.co/wuwRcu2Nfu
— James Maddison (@Madders10) May 7, 2020