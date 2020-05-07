The latest transfer news sees young Spanish defender Marc Jurado close to a move to Man United, while Liverpool and Saints have been linked with Kosovo winger Milot Rashica.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Starting off with Jurado, the 16-year-old Spanish right back has reportedly turned down a contract offer at Barcelona and will join the Man United academy for next season. Spanish outlet SPORT say that Jurado, who has spent nine years at Barcelona’s academy, was ready to step up to Barcelona’s B team but has turned down the chance to stay with the Catalan giants.
Man United will only have to pay a small compensation fee to Barcelona for Jurado and he would follow the signing of Spanish youngsters Arnau Puigmal and Mateo Mejia to their academy.
For Jurado, he will probably have a tough time usurping Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back as he’s already become a fans favorite at Man United since his move from Crystal Palace last summer. However, he is still very young and has plenty of time to develop and his position may change over the years into a right winger or a midfield player. Who knows?
Jurado is certainly a rising star at Barcelona and Man United continue to try and snap up the best young talent as they’ve also reportedly sealed a deal for Sunderland’s young striker Joe Hugill, 16.
The next piece of transfer news focuses on Milot Rashica, 23, who is said to be interesting Liverpool, Southampton and RB Leipzig.
A Kosovo international, Rashica has consistently become a big-time player for Werder Bremen in recent seasons and the report from German outlet Bild states that he will be able to leave on a cut-price $16 million this summer, but only if they are relegated from the Bundesliga by June 15. Bremen are currently in the relegation zone and are six points from safety with a game in hand and the Bundesliga season resumes on May 16, so there’s a chance relegation could actually be confirmed.
Rashica is said to be concerned that if he moves to Liverpool he may not playing right away with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and others around, so perhaps a move to Southampton makes sense.
After all, the Southampton to Liverpool route is one that is well travelled and Rashica’s quality will certainly help Southampton out. They have Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal out wide but the latter has struggled a little despite being a fans favorite. Ralph Hasenhuttl likes to play a 4-2-2-2 system but his high-pressing style is very similar to Liverpool’s. If Rashica wants to make the move to England, he should probably playing regularly first, then move on to one of the giants.