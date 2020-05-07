More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Top 25 Liverpool goals from 2019-20 season, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
Liverpool have scored 66 goals in their opening 29 Premier League games of the season but which have been the best?

The video above sees superb goals from Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and others, as we can look back at some of the best moments from a truly historic season for the runaway Premier League leaders.

Liverpool fans everywhere are waiting intently to hear when the 2019-20 season can restart and under what conditions. Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top with nine games of the season to go and are five points away from securing their first league title in over 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side will be desperate to pick up where they left off as they were so close to clinching that elusive Premier League title.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

On This Day: Liverpool stun Barcelona to reach UCL Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Liverpool supporter or not, you know where you were when you heard the news: The Reds had come back from a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona to advance to the UEFA Champions League with a 4-3 aggregate win.

The world reacted with a series of a mix of “Are you kidding me?” and “Did I just see what I think I saw?”

Divock Origi scored a seventh-minute goal to begin the momentous occasion, snapping home the rebound of a Jordan Henderson shot.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a second in the 54th minute off a deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, and it was 3-3 when the Dutchman added his second two minutes later.

That short corner did the trick in the 79th minute, Origi scoring to give Liverpool an incredible win over two legs.

The game is already lore, and has created some indelible impressions. It took a perfect storm, and showed the complete nature of Jurgen Klopp’s system. Mohamed Salah was unavailable, and Xherdan Shaqiri played nearly the entire match.

Most of Barcelona’s players didn’t show up; Lionel Messi was actually quite good and created a number of big chances, but also missed a chance to score the away goal which would’ve put it to bed. Nearly everyone else was poor.

On a personal note, I’ll never forget the fact that I didn’t see it live. I was overseas in Germany and the Barca first leg advantage left me feeling that a comeback was unlikely enough that I chose to go to a concert. There was a buzz around the venue as word spread of the score line going from 1-0 to 2-0 to 3-0 and finally 4-0.

At points, I wondered if I had had too strong a beverage, but no, it really happened. Liverpool did it.

Transfer news: Jurado to Man United; Rashica to Liverpool, Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
The latest transfer news sees young Spanish defender Marc Jurado close to a move to Man United, while Liverpool and Saints have been linked with Kosovo winger Milot Rashica.

Starting off with Jurado, the 16-year-old Spanish right back has reportedly turned down a contract offer at Barcelona and will join the Man United academy for next season. Spanish outlet SPORT say that Jurado, who has spent nine years at Barcelona’s academy, was ready to step up to Barcelona’s B team but has turned down the chance to stay with the Catalan giants.

Man United will only have to pay a small compensation fee to Barcelona for Jurado and he would follow the signing of Spanish youngsters Arnau Puigmal and Mateo Mejia to their academy.

For Jurado, he will probably have a tough time usurping Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back as he’s already become a fans favorite at Man United since his move from Crystal Palace last summer. However, he is still very young and has plenty of time to develop and his position may change over the years into a right winger or a midfield player. Who knows?

Jurado is certainly a rising star at Barcelona and Man United continue to try and snap up the best young talent as they’ve also reportedly sealed a deal for Sunderland’s young striker Joe Hugill, 16.

The next piece of transfer news focuses on Milot Rashica, 23, who is said to be interesting Liverpool, Southampton and RB Leipzig.

A Kosovo international, Rashica has consistently become a big-time player for Werder Bremen in recent seasons and the report from German outlet Bild states that he will be able to leave on a cut-price $16 million this summer, but only if they are relegated from the Bundesliga by June 15. Bremen are currently in the relegation zone and are six points from safety with a game in hand and the Bundesliga season resumes on May 16, so there’s a chance relegation could actually be confirmed.

Rashica is said to be concerned that if he moves to Liverpool he may not playing right away with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and others around, so perhaps a move to Southampton makes sense.

After all, the Southampton to Liverpool route is one that is well travelled and Rashica’s quality will certainly help Southampton out. They have Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal out wide but the latter has struggled a little despite being a fans favorite. Ralph Hasenhuttl likes to play a 4-2-2-2 system but his high-pressing style is very similar to Liverpool’s. If Rashica wants to make the move to England, he should probably playing regularly first, then move on to one of the giants.

Report: USMNT’s Gio Reyna gets new Dortmund contract

USMNT power rankings
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT
Gio Reyna has reportedly been given a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund as the 17-year-old midfielder continues to make waves in the Bundesliga.

MORE: Bundesliga restarts May 16

According to German outlet Kicker, Dortmund have already agreed to a two-year extension with Reyna and his new contract will be announced in November when he turns 18.

The new contract will see Reyna locked down by Dortmund until the summer of 2023 but the outlet says they are not yet allowed to officially confirm this due to FIFA rules about contracts with players under the age of 18. Players under 18 cannot sign a contract longer than three years and Reyna’s current deal is due to run out in the summer of 2021.

In the same way Dortmund signed Jadon Sancho to a new, longer contract when he turned 18, Reyna will also be rewarded for his promising start to life with the first team.

Reyna has burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2019-20 season, scoring a stunning goal in the German Cup against Werder Bremen and being a key part of a new-look forward line alongside fellow teenagers Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

MORE: What to know about Bundesliga 2019-20

The son of Claudio Reyna, Gio has been touted as an even bigger prospect that Christian Pulisic by some of the coaching staff at Dortmund and his displays as a 17-year-old have been remarkable.

Reyna will no doubt be a star of the future for the USMNT and this contract will solidify the Bundesliga as a wonderful breeding ground to develop young American players.

With Tyler Adams, Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent (plus, Alphonso Davies, even though he’s Canadian) all kicking their careers onto the next level, the Bundesliga is the perfect place for them to play regularly and make a big jump ahead of potential moves to the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

For now, Reyna seems delighted to be at Dortmund and his rise to become a starter has been nothing short of sensational.

Big questions for future of soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
There are so many questions surrounding the future of sport right now, but what about soccer in particular?

From player contracts to dates for upcoming seasons and fans attending games, a lot is up in the air at least for the next 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Until a vaccine arrives against COVID-19, like all walks of life, soccer will have to change plenty of things. Maybe that isn’t such a bad thing.

During this suspension soccer has had to hit a reset button and now that everything is on the table and things can be changed, what questions should those in power at FIFA, UEFA and national governing bodies work on?

Below we take a look at the biggest questions being asked in the soccer world right now. Feel free to ask your own in the comments below.

What will happen to players out of contract on July 1?

The most pressing issue is this. FIFA have said players and clubs should be allowed to extend their deals until the end of the 2019-20 season but there is no clear directive. It is just a suggestion as to how it should work. On a league-by-league basis things will be different and there is the very real possibility in La Liga and the Premier League that players will leave on July 1 when they are out of contract, even though the season may have resumed.

What about loan players?

This is a really tricky one. Like player contracts, most players will have signed loan deals until July 1 but FIFA has also said these can be extended to the end of the 2019-20 season. Can teams afford the wages of their loan players for an extra few months? Will they be able to play for their parent club if they have to return? Lots of questions remain here as Odion Ighalo and others have been left in limbo.

When and how can fans return?

A report from the UK says fans could return to Premier League games in some capacity by October but that seems hopeful. In reality, most leagues around the world will not allow fans to attend games until early 2021 when, hopefully, a vaccine has arrived.

How can international competitions take place?

With the men’s and women’s European championships moved back one year each, plus Copa America and the expanded Club World Cup impacted, can international competitions take place anymore? Is this the end of international games until there is a vaccine? Games at neutral venues could be an option and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, qualification for that tournament is set to begin. CONCACAF are already talking about a very different qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. When it comes to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, does it make more sense to go back to a straight knockout tournament rather than group stage soccer?

Will transfer fees recover?

Some leading executives claim that the value of players has plummeted and transfer fees everywhere have hit rock bottom. Will they recover? Again, if things get back to ‘normal’ in 12 months or so after a vaccine, they should. But what if soccer decides that huge transfer fees aren’t the way forward and clubs start to swap players more often? It is a legitimate financial question, as this situation has shown up how vulnerable the finances of even the biggest clubs in the world are.

Should players prepare for smaller wages?

With players taking wage cuts and deferrals to help out their clubs in this time of need, they should prepare for smaller salaries in the future. If teams aren’t able to extra cash from selling tickets to fans, merchandise and beer on matchdays, then revenues will fall and players won’t be paid as much. Wages will still be high but there’s no doubt players will be paid less when their next contract negotiation is discussed.

What about dates for the 2020-21 season and beyond?

If and when the 2019-20 seasons are completed in leagues around the world, what happens for 2020-21? A September or October start date seems likely for many and there’s also the issue of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is due to start in November and run through December. Should the soccer calendar align so that the 2021-22 domestic season ends in October or November? Then the season 2022-23 season would start in January? It is just an idea but there are severe scheduling issues to sort out in the years to come.

Five substitutes a long-term option?

FIFA have said five substitutes will be allowed in 2019-20 and the 2020-21 campaigns to help fight player fatigue as they’re likely to be asked to roll from the end of this season straight into next season. Should the five sub rule stick around after that? It’s not a bad idea for this situation and if two of the subs can only be made at half time, there is no real change to the flow of the game.