Man United have confirmed they want to add new players when they can and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to finally link up in midfield.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, the manager of Man United confirmed he is happy with his current squad, especially in attack, but there are areas where he wants to add fresh faces.

“We’re always looking to improve the squad. This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I’m very happy with the squad I’ve got,” Solskjaer said. “Today’s world is different to what it was two months ago. We’ve got to adjust, adapt, there’s clubs out there struggling more than us financially. It’s a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be.”

Man United have been linked with plenty of players recently and they are one of the few teams who remain financially sound throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back fit and injury free will be a huge boost to Solskjaer and Man United if and when the Premier League season resumes, and the prospect of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together in midfield is an intriguing one.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can – it’s a big yes,” Solskjaer said. “I think it’s exciting… we do have an exciting squad. I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic).There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic. Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, and Marcus as well is getting back. So for us, and for them too, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of other players.”

How can Solskjaer fit all of these attacking talents into his team and keep the balance of the squad? Arguably Man United looked a lot better with two holding midfielders and Fernandes playing in a free role as a central playmaker following his $88 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

With two of McTominay, Matic and Fred playing as the two central midfielders, there was extra defensive stability and if Pogba takes the place as one of the two central midfielders, will Man United’s entire defensive unit break down?

The balance needs to be right and there’s no doubting Pogba’s talent on the ball and from an attacking sense but his positioning as number six or even a number eight is questionable. When he was at Juventus his best form came as a left-sided midfielder who would cut inside.

Right now, especially after the impact Fernandes had in February, it is tough to see how Pogba gets back into the Man United starting lineup if games resume in June.

