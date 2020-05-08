A Chelsea fan in the USA received a personal message from Blues boss Frank Lampard after he recovered from COVID-19.

Titou Phommachanh, 44, from Manaasas, Virginia, spent three weeks in hospital and local media described him being on ‘death’s doorstep’ as he struggled to recover from the coronavirus. Titou was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a lung bypass machine.

“The whole thing is a blur. Like living a nightmare,” Phommachanh told local ABC station WJLA.

Local camera crews filmed him leaving the hospital after being in ICU and Titou was, of course, wearing his Chelsea shirt.

“When I woke up, the only thing I saw was bad news. Five-thousand people died. So, I am glad I was able to give some hope to other people. There are some good stories out there,” Phommachanh added.

The story then took an even better turn for Titou and his family.

After he returned home, the Chelsea fan was surprised with a video message from Frank Lampard as the Blues legend thanked him for his support and wished him well as Titou and his three daughters watched on wearing their Chelsea jerseys.

“From the Chelsea family and myself we just wanted to say how thankful we are and how happy we are that you’re making such a great recovery. I also want to thank you for your 35-plus years of support. I know you wake up early and watch our games over there on the TV. We really appreciate that support, so thanks for that, and most importantly, stay safe and keep well going forward,” Lampard said.

Lampard then invited Titou to Stamford Bridge for a game as his guest of honor with his family and the Virginia man was somewhat speechless as he reacted to the personal message from the Chelsea legend.

“Thank you for the support of the family and prayers from across the world. I’ve been a Chelsea supporter since I was a kid. Thank you, this is very much appreciated,” an emotional Phommachanh said.

