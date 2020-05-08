More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man United want to add new players; Pogba-Fernandes link up

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Man United have confirmed they want to add new players when they can and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to finally link up in midfield.



Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, the manager of Man United confirmed he is happy with his current squad, especially in attack, but there are areas where he wants to add fresh faces.

“We’re always looking to improve the squad. This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I’m very happy with the squad I’ve got,” Solskjaer said. “Today’s world is different to what it was two months ago. We’ve got to adjust, adapt, there’s clubs out there struggling more than us financially. It’s a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be.”

Man United have been linked with plenty of players recently and they are one of the few teams who remain financially sound throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back fit and injury free will be a huge boost to Solskjaer and Man United if and when the Premier League season resumes, and the prospect of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together in midfield is an intriguing one.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can – it’s a big yes,” Solskjaer said. “I think it’s exciting… we do have an exciting squad. I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic).There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic. Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, and Marcus as well is getting back. So for us, and for them too, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of other players.”

How can Solskjaer fit all of these attacking talents into his team and keep the balance of the squad? Arguably Man United looked a lot better with two holding midfielders and Fernandes playing in a free role as a central playmaker following his $88 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

With two of McTominay, Matic and Fred playing as the two central midfielders, there was extra defensive stability and if Pogba takes the place as one of the two central midfielders, will Man United’s entire defensive unit break down?

The balance needs to be right and there’s no doubting Pogba’s talent on the ball and from an attacking sense but his positioning as number six or even a number eight is questionable. When he was at Juventus his best form came as a left-sided midfielder who would cut inside.

Right now, especially after the impact Fernandes had in February, it is tough to see how Pogba gets back into the Man United starting lineup if games resume in June.

Lampard surprises US Chelsea fan after recovery from COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
A Chelsea fan in the USA received a personal message from Blues boss Frank Lampard after he recovered from COVID-19.

Titou Phommachanh, 44, from Manaasas, Virginia, spent three weeks in hospital and local media described him being on ‘death’s doorstep’ as he struggled to recover from the coronavirus. Titou was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a lung bypass machine.

“The whole thing is a blur. Like living a nightmare,” Phommachanh told local ABC station WJLA.

Local camera crews filmed him leaving the hospital after being in ICU and Titou was, of course, wearing his Chelsea shirt.

“When I woke up, the only thing I saw was bad news. Five-thousand people died. So, I am glad I was able to give some hope to other people. There are some good stories out there,” Phommachanh added.

The story then took an even better turn for Titou and his family.

After he returned home, the Chelsea fan was surprised with a video message from Frank Lampard as the Blues legend thanked him for his support and wished him well as Titou and his three daughters watched on wearing their Chelsea jerseys.

“From the Chelsea family and myself we just wanted to say how thankful we are and how happy we are that you’re making such a great recovery. I also want to thank you for your 35-plus years of support. I know you wake up early and watch our games over there on the TV. We really appreciate that support, so thanks for that, and most importantly, stay safe and keep well going forward,” Lampard said.

Lampard then invited Titou to Stamford Bridge for a game as his guest of honor with his family and the Virginia man was somewhat speechless as he reacted to the personal message from the Chelsea legend.

“Thank you for the support of the family and prayers from across the world. I’ve been a Chelsea supporter since I was a kid. Thank you, this is very much appreciated,” an emotional Phommachanh said.

Walker defends himself after breaking lockdown again

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Kyle Walker has released a statement defending himself after he broke lockdown rules for a second time.

The Man City and England right back was photographed hugging his family after driving to his home city of Sheffield and he claims he no longer feels safe in his own home.

Walker, 29, was heavily criticized after he reportedly held a sex party at his home last month  and he released a statement on his Twitter page hitting out at media for following him and his family.

“I feel as though I have stayed silent long enough. In light of the most recent article published about me and my family, I feel as though I have no choice but to address things publicly. I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed,” Kyle Walker said and below is his full statement.

Walker has now apologized twice for breaking lockdown rules and per our partners at Sky Sports, Man City will be taking no action against Walker even though they acknowledge the wider implications of his actions.

With the Premier League suspended since March 13, the next few days are pivotal as to whether action returns.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give his next update on lockdown measures in the UK on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

K-League: Jeonbuk beat Suwon in season opener

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
Live soccer is back, as the K-League in South Korea kicked off its 2020 season on Friday.

[ MORE: Latest K-League news ]

Reigning champions Jeonbuk FC beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 thanks to a late header from 41-year-old striker Lee Dong-gook, who snuck in front of Canadian defender Doneil Henry at a corner to node home.

The veteran striker celebrated by saluting healthcare workers around the world, as Jeonbuk deserved the win after dominating 10-man Suwon. The Bluewings almost held on for a point after Terry Antonis was sent off in the 75th minute as Henry played well in central defense.

South Korea’s top-flight is the premier league in Asia as they’ve produced more winners of the AFC Champions League than any other country.

Jeonbuk, coached by Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Jose Morais, are the favorites to win a fourth-straight title and they handled the surreal situation of playing in an empty stadium.

Fan noises were played over the PA system in the Jeonju World Cup Stadium and overall things seemed to go very smoothly in the season opener. There was noticeably a lot of contact between players as some still shared high fives, while others preferred to bump elbows to embrace.

Saturday sees three games take place and there are two more on Sunday as the first weekend of the season kicks off.

You can watch the full match replay of Jeonbuk’s win against Suwon by clicking play on the video below.

Rule change allows five substitutions per team; VAR can be stopped

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Each team are now officially allowed to make five substitutions per the new laws of the game.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed the new rule, which was first suggested by FIFA to help players and clubs cope with any extra fatigue which will come from the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rule 3 is the ruling which relates to substitutions and the key part of this is that teams are only able to make subs at certain parts of the game so the flow of the game isn’t broken up.

Here’s a look at the temporary changes to Rule 3, which has now come into place:

  • A maximum of five substitutes are allowed per team, per game
  • To avoid disruption, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make subs during the game and also at half time
  • If both teams make a sub at the same time, this will count as one of the three opportunities for each team
  • Unused subs and opportunities are carried forward into extra time in cup competitions
  • Where competition rules allows it, teams will be allowed an extra sub in extra time. The sub can be made before extra time starts or at half time of extra time

With training and games interrupted and teams now close to returning across the globe and being asked to play games over a short period of time to complete the 2019-20 season, this rule change is more of a temporary measure.

FIFA have also ruled that VAR can be stopped midseason if leagues no longer have the resources to use it. The Premier League is not expected to stop using VAR midseason.

“In relation to competitions in which the video assistant referee system is implemented, these competitions are permitted to cease its use upon restart at the discretion of each individual competition organizer.”

As for the five sub rule, it is allowed to be used in competitions which were due to finish by December 31, 2020 and it is expected to be extended to cover the 2020-21 seasons too.

In La Liga, matchday squads will also increase from 18 to 23 so that managers have more options to choose from when it comes to substitutes, and there will be two water breaks per match.

Who will benefit from this? Other than the players who will have their workloads lessened, it is clear the big boys with deeper squads will benefit from this rule change.

If you have 25 international players and all of a sudden you get to use 16 of them per game, the overall quality of your play remains high. As for teams lower down in say the Premier League, some squads may be forced to giving plenty of young academy players minutes in the final nine weeks of the 2019-20 season.

I want to believe that teams will be able to use these substitutions correctly but the cynic in me says that this could lead to games being disrupted even more than they already are with players saying they have an injury and subs then being used outside of one of the substitution windows. There seems to be a loophole here.

It is a temporary fix, so that’s fine, but having five subs would not be good for the game, long term.