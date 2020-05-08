More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Luka Jovic
Photo by Alejandro/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid striker returns to training with broken bone in foot

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
Luka Jovic’s troubled season continues with the news that he returned to Real Madrid on a broken foot.

The striker was previously under investigation in Serbia for flouting self-isolation measures.

Jovic, 22, had an incredible 2018-19 season, scoring 27 times with seven assists in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

Real purchased Jovic for about $67 million last year, the presumed long-term answer to Karim Benzema at center forward.

He’s struggled to adjust to Spain, scoring twice with two assists in 24 appearances for Real.

Amusingly, a translation quirk on Real’s official site says the injury is “pending evolution.”

After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot. Pending evolution.

Jovic felt like a can’t miss prospect, and three forwards who left Eintracht last season have failed to replicate their feats at new clubs. At least Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic have shown signs at West Ham United and AC Milan, respectively.

Premier League social media wrap: Robertson, Milner rank sitcoms; Richarlison chills

Premier League social media
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Shooting down transfer rumors, tossing video game controllers, and debating the laugh tracks are all a part of Friday’s PL social media wrap.

Liverpool stars Andrew Robertson and James Milner pitched in to the club feed with a video discussing the best sitcoms in British history.

It’s worth it if only for Robertson’s marginally accurate turn doing a dance from “The Inbetweeners.”

Everton star Richarlison looks to be home in Brazil, and quite chilled out in a beach setting.

The forward turns 23 on Sunday and has already collected 28 Premier League goals between Watford and Everton.

He has 19 caps and six goals for Brazil.

The ePremier League Invitational has been a source of entertainment for soccer-deprived fans this coronavirus pandemic, and play continued in the second edition on Friday.

Sheffield United’s John Egan handled his business against Brighton and Hove Albion’s Aaron Connelly, who was none-too-pleased to concede a goal.

Thrown controllers. Stars, they’re just like us.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos turned to an American politician to show his feelings about a transfer rumor after an account Tweeted thoughts of a swap deal.

Ceballos, a Real Madrid player, would join left back Sergio Reguilon, currently on loan at Sevilla, and $32 million in moving to Sevilla in exchange for Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

It’s never happening that way, but it’s funny enough.

Mbappe asks to share Golden Boot honor after technicality

Kylian Mbappe
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe has asked to share the Ligue 1 Golden Boot with French national teammate Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG’s World Cup winner scored the same amount of goals as his Monaco compatriot, but was awarded the Golden Boot for the league’s truncated 2019-20 season.

Mbappe was given the honor in a tiebreaker due to all of his 18 goals coming from open play.

He also had one more assist and did the damage in 657 less minutes, but doesn’t feel right about taking home the award. Monaco played one more match than PSG to boot.

Mbappe would like to see a second award given to Ben Yedder, though the grateful Monaco man said he’d be happy to share custody.

The 21-year-old has shown class on and off the pitch, helping to fund the search for the missing pilot from the crash that killed Emiliano Sala and also donating his World Cup winnings to charity.

Odion Ighalo hopeful he’ll finish season with Manchester United

Odion Ighalo
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is hopeful to finish the season at Manchester United despite his loan expiry on June 30.

The Nigerian forward and boyhood United fan is hopeful that Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua will allow him to stay at Old Trafford beyond the deadline.

Ighalo, who turns 31 in June, has fit the bill as a fill-in striker for the Red Devils, who had lost Marcus Rashford to injury. He has four goals in eight appearances for United after 46 goals in three seasons abroad.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told the BBC World Service. “I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play. The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

United is expected to extend the loan, and it will be interesting to see whether Shanghai agrees to that and is open to another loan stint. The Red Devils, like most clubs in the world, are going to have a boatload of matches during an odd calendar for the next season without as many international breaks.

Locked down, not out: Teenage pro prepares for post-pandemic

Australia
Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 8, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) He caught the attention of Robbie Fowler, a man revered by some, who gave him a shot at turning pro while still in high school.

That kind of faith ensured Jordan Courtney-Perkins an A-League start last November, and earned him a record as the youngest Brisbane Roar player to make a starting debut in Australia’s top-flight competition.

He quit school after missing so many days late in 2019 to play soccer, including the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Now there’s no soccer, and no school – at least not for this 17-year-old defender.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the A-League in mid-March and, like many clubs around the country, that resulted in Roar players and staff being stood down during the lockdown.

“A lot of things that the coronavirus has caused are terrible things, but there are some positives I can take out of it – like you can reflect on things, really think,” Courtney-Perkins said. “The whole football world and transfers, money and everything, is frozen at the moment.

“It definitely makes you think how you have to take opportunities when they’re there – don’t mess around. This has definitely heightened that.”

There are signs the league will resume in August, but in the meantime Courtney-Perkins is training and working out mostly on his own, living with his parents. He’s keeping in virtual contact with the club, with trainers and teammates and with Fowler, who is back in England but keeping in touch by video and electronic means.

After playing 379 games and scoring 163 goals in the Premier League, mostly at Liverpool, Fowler played a season at the now-defunct North Queensland Fury in 2009-10 and then Perth Glory in 2010-11 in Australia. He returned to Australia in April last year to take over as manager at the Roar on a two-year contract.

And he’s having a big influence, along with technical director Tony Grant, on developing teenage players, including Courtney-Perkins and Izaack Powell, who were both in the Australian Under-17 World Cup squad.

“The Gaffer. Yeah, he’s a good guy. It’s pretty crazy to be playing under a bloke that people call ‘God,'” Courtney-Perkins said, speaking of the nickname the Anfield faithful gave to Fowler. “He’s got a mentality that if you’re good enough, you’ll play. He knows for him on a personal level, in his career, age didn’t matter for him.”

The Roar went on a roll before the lock down, moving up to fourth in the standings and into playoff contention.

After his promising start, Courtney-Perkins injured his knee and went 12 weeks without playing a full 90-minute match, almost an eternity in teen time. But it helped crystallize his life choice of football over school. He’s confident this bigger, more global enforced break from the game isn’t going to hurt him.

“I’m very set on one thing. Mum and Dad will constantly remind me, you know, (life) it’s not just football,” he said. “But I’m just so hell bent on this is what I want.”

The 12 weeks off, he decided, would give him time in the gym and to get fit in other ways “to come back a bigger, better player.” He worked his way back to working with the senior squad.

“I’m pretty good at seeing the positives out of a dim situation,” he said.

The clubs, Football Federation Australia and the player unions have been active in player welfare, asking for daily diaries for personal and training data updates and keeping them connected in order to stay healthy mentally and physically.

Simon Colosimo, the FIFpro deputy general secretary, played for Australia and in Europe in a professional career that started in his teens. His advice for Courtney-Perkins, and for all young pros like him who dream of playing in the world’s biggest leagues, is to value every minute with coaches and senior players because the pandemic just demonstrates how quickly things can change.”

“Every moment you get to have with them builds your football career,” Colosimo said. “A lot of things that are falling into place (now), you can’t influence. What he can do is continue to train hard, work hard. Make sure he finds that right balance.”

Courtney-Perkins has no regrets about leaving school early, although he is doing a diploma that will set him up for work after football – a career change he hopes will be “about 20 years” away.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” he said. “Although sometimes it could be challenging, or people look at you a little bit crazy, like ’one in a million make that career happen.’ But I’m confident in myself because when I want something I’m going to do everything in my power to get it.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports