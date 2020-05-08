More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer news: Lewis to Arsenal; Hojbjerg to Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT
In the latest round of transfer news both north London clubs feature as Arsenal have been linked with a move for George Lewis and Tottenham are still keen on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

First up, focusing on Arsenal and it appears their recruitment policy is going to change quite a bit under Mikel Arteta. He brought in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan in January and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Feyenoord youngster Kokcu and Lewis is another teenage talent.

Lewis, 19, was previously at Norwegian side Tromso in their youth department and will be a free agent who Arsenal can sign when the transfer window opens in July, or whenever it is expected to open. Goal believe that Lewis is close to agreeing a contract with Arsenal after spells in the lower tiers of Norwegian leagues. He previously had a two-week trial with the Gunners, where he impressed, and the financial situation Arsenal are in amid the coronavirus pandemic means that this deal for Lewis is one that will suit them right now. Lewis was born in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, before he moved to Norway to begin his career in Europe.

Do Arsenal need a tricky, direct winger? With Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka around, they are pretty set, but there’s no doubting Lewis is worth a punt as a free transfer. Per the reports, he will initially link up with the Arsenal U23 side and it seems like the Gunners are willing to take a few risks on cut-price deals to try and unearth some new stars. Arteta has put his faith in young talent so far and Lewis could be the next one to break through. This video suggests he has the potential to make an impact at Arsenal.

Across north London, it appears that Tottenham continue to be interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg, 24, has spoken positively about Spurs in the media in his homeland of Denmark and he has just one year left on his current contract at Southampton.

The Danish international has been a key part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and is the driving force from midfield as they’ve turned their season around. Hojbjerg has been linked with Tottenham on multiple occasions over the last few months and the latest report from The Telegraph says that Everton are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Per the report, Tottenham would make a summer move for Hojbjerg but due to the financial situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Daniel Levy may be reluctant to give Jose Mourinho cash to spend.

Hojbjerg is exactly what Tottenham need in central midfield. A destructive player who breaks up the play and is good in possession, Mourinho has had huge problems with his defensive unit since he arrived as Tottenham’s new manager. Injuries to key midfielders haven’t helped but Spurs have never really replaced Moussa Dembele in central midfield. Hojbjerg doesn’t quite have his class on the ball but he loves to snap into challenges and has an eye for a pass and can hold down the central area quite comfortably. If he’s available for $20-25 million this summer, surely plenty of Premier League clubs will be eager to snap him up.

Man United want to add new players; Pogba-Fernandes link up

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Man United have confirmed they want to add new players when they can and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to finally link up in midfield.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, the manager of Man United confirmed he is happy with his current squad, especially in attack, but there are areas where he wants to add fresh faces.

“We’re always looking to improve the squad. This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I’m very happy with the squad I’ve got,” Solskjaer said. “Today’s world is different to what it was two months ago. We’ve got to adjust, adapt, there’s clubs out there struggling more than us financially. It’s a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be.”

Man United have been linked with plenty of players recently and they are one of the few teams who remain financially sound throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back fit and injury free will be a huge boost to Solskjaer and Man United if and when the Premier League season resumes, and the prospect of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together in midfield is an intriguing one.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can – it’s a big yes,” Solskjaer said. “I think it’s exciting… we do have an exciting squad. I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic).There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic. Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, and Marcus as well is getting back. So for us, and for them too, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of other players.”

How can Solskjaer fit all of these attacking talents into his team and keep the balance of the squad? Arguably Man United looked a lot better with two holding midfielders and Fernandes playing in a free role as a central playmaker following his $88 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

With two of McTominay, Matic and Fred playing as the two central midfielders, there was extra defensive stability and if Pogba takes the place as one of the two central midfielders, will Man United’s entire defensive unit break down?

The balance needs to be right and there’s no doubting Pogba’s talent on the ball and from an attacking sense but his positioning as number six or even a number eight is questionable. When he was at Juventus his best form came as a left-sided midfielder who would cut inside.

Right now, especially after the impact Fernandes had in February, it is tough to see how Pogba gets back into the Man United starting lineup if games resume in June.

Lampard surprises US Chelsea fan after recovery from COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
A Chelsea fan in the USA received a personal message from Blues boss Frank Lampard after he recovered from COVID-19.

Titou Phommachanh, 44, from Manaasas, Virginia, spent three weeks in hospital and local media described him being on ‘death’s doorstep’ as he struggled to recover from the coronavirus. Titou was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a lung bypass machine.

“The whole thing is a blur. Like living a nightmare,” Phommachanh told local ABC station WJLA.

Local camera crews filmed him leaving the hospital after being in ICU and Titou was, of course, wearing his Chelsea shirt.

“When I woke up, the only thing I saw was bad news. Five-thousand people died. So, I am glad I was able to give some hope to other people. There are some good stories out there,” Phommachanh added.

The story then took an even better turn for Titou and his family.

After he returned home, the Chelsea fan was surprised with a video message from Frank Lampard as the Blues legend thanked him for his support and wished him well as Titou and his three daughters watched on wearing their Chelsea jerseys.

“From the Chelsea family and myself we just wanted to say how thankful we are and how happy we are that you’re making such a great recovery. I also want to thank you for your 35-plus years of support. I know you wake up early and watch our games over there on the TV. We really appreciate that support, so thanks for that, and most importantly, stay safe and keep well going forward,” Lampard said.

Lampard then invited Titou to Stamford Bridge for a game as his guest of honor with his family and the Virginia man was somewhat speechless as he reacted to the personal message from the Chelsea legend.

“Thank you for the support of the family and prayers from across the world. I’ve been a Chelsea supporter since I was a kid. Thank you, this is very much appreciated,” an emotional Phommachanh said.

Walker defends himself after breaking lockdown again

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Kyle Walker has released a statement defending himself after he broke lockdown rules for a second time.

The Man City and England right back was photographed hugging his family after driving to his home city of Sheffield and he claims he no longer feels safe in his own home.

Walker, 29, was heavily criticized after he reportedly held a sex party at his home last month  and he released a statement on his Twitter page hitting out at media for following him and his family.

“I feel as though I have stayed silent long enough. In light of the most recent article published about me and my family, I feel as though I have no choice but to address things publicly. I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed,” Kyle Walker said and below is his full statement.

Walker has now apologized twice for breaking lockdown rules and per our partners at Sky Sports, Man City will be taking no action against Walker even though they acknowledge the wider implications of his actions.

With the Premier League suspended since March 13, the next few days are pivotal as to whether action returns.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give his next update on lockdown measures in the UK on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

K-League: Jeonbuk beat Suwon in season opener

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
Live soccer is back, as the K-League in South Korea kicked off its 2020 season on Friday.

[ MORE: Latest K-League news ]

Reigning champions Jeonbuk FC beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 thanks to a late header from 41-year-old striker Lee Dong-gook, who snuck in front of Canadian defender Doneil Henry at a corner to node home.

The veteran striker celebrated by saluting healthcare workers around the world, as Jeonbuk deserved the win after dominating 10-man Suwon. The Bluewings almost held on for a point after Terry Antonis was sent off in the 75th minute as Henry played well in central defense.

South Korea’s top-flight is the premier league in Asia as they’ve produced more winners of the AFC Champions League than any other country.

Jeonbuk, coached by Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Jose Morais, are the favorites to win a fourth-straight title and they handled the surreal situation of playing in an empty stadium.

Fan noises were played over the PA system in the Jeonju World Cup Stadium and overall things seemed to go very smoothly in the season opener. There was noticeably a lot of contact between players as some still shared high fives, while others preferred to bump elbows to embrace.

Saturday sees three games take place and there are two more on Sunday as the first weekend of the season kicks off.

You can watch the full match replay of Jeonbuk’s win against Suwon by clicking play on the video below.