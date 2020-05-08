In the latest round of transfer news both north London clubs feature as Arsenal have been linked with a move for George Lewis and Tottenham are still keen on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

First up, focusing on Arsenal and it appears their recruitment policy is going to change quite a bit under Mikel Arteta. He brought in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan in January and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Feyenoord youngster Kokcu and Lewis is another teenage talent.

Lewis, 19, was previously at Norwegian side Tromso in their youth department and will be a free agent who Arsenal can sign when the transfer window opens in July, or whenever it is expected to open. Goal believe that Lewis is close to agreeing a contract with Arsenal after spells in the lower tiers of Norwegian leagues. He previously had a two-week trial with the Gunners, where he impressed, and the financial situation Arsenal are in amid the coronavirus pandemic means that this deal for Lewis is one that will suit them right now. Lewis was born in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, before he moved to Norway to begin his career in Europe.

Do Arsenal need a tricky, direct winger? With Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka around, they are pretty set, but there’s no doubting Lewis is worth a punt as a free transfer. Per the reports, he will initially link up with the Arsenal U23 side and it seems like the Gunners are willing to take a few risks on cut-price deals to try and unearth some new stars. Arteta has put his faith in young talent so far and Lewis could be the next one to break through. This video suggests he has the potential to make an impact at Arsenal.

Across north London, it appears that Tottenham continue to be interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg, 24, has spoken positively about Spurs in the media in his homeland of Denmark and he has just one year left on his current contract at Southampton.

The Danish international has been a key part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and is the driving force from midfield as they’ve turned their season around. Hojbjerg has been linked with Tottenham on multiple occasions over the last few months and the latest report from The Telegraph says that Everton are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Per the report, Tottenham would make a summer move for Hojbjerg but due to the financial situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Daniel Levy may be reluctant to give Jose Mourinho cash to spend.

Hojbjerg is exactly what Tottenham need in central midfield. A destructive player who breaks up the play and is good in possession, Mourinho has had huge problems with his defensive unit since he arrived as Tottenham’s new manager. Injuries to key midfielders haven’t helped but Spurs have never really replaced Moussa Dembele in central midfield. Hojbjerg doesn’t quite have his class on the ball but he loves to snap into challenges and has an eye for a pass and can hold down the central area quite comfortably. If he’s available for $20-25 million this summer, surely plenty of Premier League clubs will be eager to snap him up.

