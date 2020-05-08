More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USWNT
Photo by Wilf Thorne/ISI Photos/Getty Images

USWNT file motion to appeal in equal pay fight

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
The United States women’s national team has filed a motion in a bid to move along a judgment in their unequal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, and to delay the trial currently set for June 16.

The motion comes one week after the suit was dismissed by a judge in a blow for the USWNT.

A judge favored the federation in a summary judgment, saying that the USWNT’s claim that they were being paid less than the USMNT was insufficient to warrant a trial.

The USMNT has backed its peers on the women’s side, and presidential candidate Joe Biden has also placed himself in their corner.

Here is a statement from Molly Levinson, spokesperson for the USWNT players in their lawsuit:

“Equal pay means paying women players the same rate for winning a game as men get paid. The argument that women are paid enough if they make close to the same amount as men while winning more than twice as often is not equal pay. The argument that maternity leave is some sort of substitute for paying women players the same rate for winning as men is not valid, nor fair, nor equal. The argument that women gave up a right to equal pay by accepting the best collective bargaining agreement possible in response to the Federation’s refusal to put equal pay on the table is not a legitimate reason for continuing to discriminate against them. Today, we are filing a motion to allow us to appeal immediately the district court’s decision so that the Ninth Circuit will be able to review these claims.”

We’ve written several times that a settlement to get this out of the news is an ideal move for the federation, who may be feeling a court victory is likely. New CEO Will Wilson inherited mess and could use good news in a big way but the fed is also reportedly struggling for cash.

Premier League social media wrap: Robertson, Milner rank sitcoms; Richarlison chills

Premier League social media
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Shooting down transfer rumors, tossing video game controllers, and debating the laugh tracks are all a part of Friday’s PL social media wrap.

Liverpool stars Andrew Robertson and James Milner pitched in to the club feed with a video discussing the best sitcoms in British history.

It’s worth it if only for Robertson’s marginally accurate turn doing a dance from “The Inbetweeners.”

Everton star Richarlison looks to be home in Brazil, and quite chilled out in a beach setting.

The forward turns 23 on Sunday and has already collected 28 Premier League goals between Watford and Everton.

He has 19 caps and six goals for Brazil.

The ePremier League Invitational has been a source of entertainment for soccer-deprived fans this coronavirus pandemic, and play continued in the second edition on Friday.

Sheffield United’s John Egan handled his business against Brighton and Hove Albion’s Aaron Connelly, who was none-too-pleased to concede a goal.

Thrown controllers. Stars, they’re just like us.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos turned to an American politician to show his feelings about a transfer rumor after an account Tweeted thoughts of a swap deal.

Ceballos, a Real Madrid player, would join left back Sergio Reguilon, currently on loan at Sevilla, and $32 million in moving to Sevilla in exchange for Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

It’s never happening that way, but it’s funny enough.

Mbappe asks to share Golden Boot honor after technicality

Kylian Mbappe
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe has asked to share the Ligue 1 Golden Boot with French national teammate Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG’s World Cup winner scored the same amount of goals as his Monaco compatriot, but was awarded the Golden Boot for the league’s truncated 2019-20 season.

Mbappe was given the honor in a tiebreaker due to all of his 18 goals coming from open play.

He also had one more assist and did the damage in 657 less minutes, but doesn’t feel right about taking home the award. Monaco played one more match than PSG to boot.

Mbappe would like to see a second award given to Ben Yedder, though the grateful Monaco man said he’d be happy to share custody.

The 21-year-old has shown class on and off the pitch, helping to fund the search for the missing pilot from the crash that killed Emiliano Sala and also donating his World Cup winnings to charity.

Real Madrid striker returns to training with broken bone in foot

Luka Jovic
Photo by Alejandro/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
Luka Jovic’s troubled season continues with the news that he returned to Real Madrid on a broken foot.

The striker was previously under investigation in Serbia for flouting self-isolation measures.

Jovic, 22, had an incredible 2018-19 season, scoring 27 times with seven assists in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

Real purchased Jovic for about $67 million last year, the presumed long-term answer to Karim Benzema at center forward.

He’s struggled to adjust to Spain, scoring twice with two assists in 24 appearances for Real.

Amusingly, a translation quirk on Real’s official site says the injury is “pending evolution.”

After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot. Pending evolution.

Jovic felt like a can’t miss prospect, and three forwards who left Eintracht last season have failed to replicate their feats at new clubs. At least Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic have shown signs at West Ham United and AC Milan, respectively.

Odion Ighalo hopeful he’ll finish season with Manchester United

Odion Ighalo
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is hopeful to finish the season at Manchester United despite his loan expiry on June 30.

The Nigerian forward and boyhood United fan is hopeful that Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua will allow him to stay at Old Trafford beyond the deadline.

Ighalo, who turns 31 in June, has fit the bill as a fill-in striker for the Red Devils, who had lost Marcus Rashford to injury. He has four goals in eight appearances for United after 46 goals in three seasons abroad.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told the BBC World Service. “I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play. The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

United is expected to extend the loan, and it will be interesting to see whether Shanghai agrees to that and is open to another loan stint. The Red Devils, like most clubs in the world, are going to have a boatload of matches during an odd calendar for the next season without as many international breaks.