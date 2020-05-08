The United States women’s national team has filed a motion in a bid to move along a judgment in their unequal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, and to delay the trial currently set for June 16.

The motion comes one week after the suit was dismissed by a judge in a blow for the USWNT.

A judge favored the federation in a summary judgment, saying that the USWNT’s claim that they were being paid less than the USMNT was insufficient to warrant a trial.

The USMNT has backed its peers on the women’s side, and presidential candidate Joe Biden has also placed himself in their corner.

Here is a statement from Molly Levinson, spokesperson for the USWNT players in their lawsuit:

“Equal pay means paying women players the same rate for winning a game as men get paid. The argument that women are paid enough if they make close to the same amount as men while winning more than twice as often is not equal pay. The argument that maternity leave is some sort of substitute for paying women players the same rate for winning as men is not valid, nor fair, nor equal. The argument that women gave up a right to equal pay by accepting the best collective bargaining agreement possible in response to the Federation’s refusal to put equal pay on the table is not a legitimate reason for continuing to discriminate against them. Today, we are filing a motion to allow us to appeal immediately the district court’s decision so that the Ninth Circuit will be able to review these claims.”

We’ve written several times that a settlement to get this out of the news is an ideal move for the federation, who may be feeling a court victory is likely. New CEO Will Wilson inherited mess and could use good news in a big way but the fed is also reportedly struggling for cash.

Update in the #USWNT #EqualPay lawsuit: The players filed an unopposed motion for entry of a final judgment on the Equal Pay and Title VII pay discrimination claims. This would allow them to appeal that sooner with the remainder of the Title VII claim to go to trial. pic.twitter.com/8m3ZSCUYEM — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) May 9, 2020

