VIDEO: Top 25 Leicester City goals from 2019-20 season, so far

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
When Leicester City opens the door to goals, there’s often a parade of Foxes coming with it.

Leicester has scored 58 goals this season, trailing only the clubs ahead of it on the Premier League table: Liverpool and Manchester City

Twenty-six of those goals came in five matches, including a remarkable nine against Southampton at St. Mary’s and five against Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

Hopefully we’ll see more soon, as Leicester City seeks to clinch a top three spot for the first time since their incredible title-winning season. British prime minister Boris Johnson will give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Premier League social media wrap: Robertson, Milner rank sitcoms; Richarlison chills

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Shooting down transfer rumors, tossing video game controllers, and debating the laugh tracks are all a part of Friday’s PL social media wrap.

Liverpool stars Andrew Robertson and James Milner pitched in to the club feed with a video discussing the best sitcoms in British history.

It’s worth it if only for Robertson’s marginally accurate turn doing a dance from “The Inbetweeners.”

Everton star Richarlison looks to be home in Brazil, and quite chilled out in a beach setting.

The forward turns 23 on Sunday and has already collected 28 Premier League goals between Watford and Everton.

He has 19 caps and six goals for Brazil.

The ePremier League Invitational has been a source of entertainment for soccer-deprived fans this coronavirus pandemic, and play continued in the second edition on Friday.

Sheffield United’s John Egan handled his business against Brighton and Hove Albion’s Aaron Connelly, who was none-too-pleased to concede a goal.

Thrown controllers. Stars, they’re just like us.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos turned to an American politician to show his feelings about a transfer rumor after an account Tweeted thoughts of a swap deal.

Ceballos, a Real Madrid player, would join left back Sergio Reguilon, currently on loan at Sevilla, and $32 million in moving to Sevilla in exchange for Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

It’s never happening that way, but it’s funny enough.

Mbappe asks to share Golden Boot honor after technicality

Kylian Mbappe
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe has asked to share the Ligue 1 Golden Boot with French national teammate Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG’s World Cup winner scored the same amount of goals as his Monaco compatriot, but was awarded the Golden Boot for the league’s truncated 2019-20 season.

Mbappe was given the honor in a tiebreaker due to all of his 18 goals coming from open play.

He also had one more assist and did the damage in 657 less minutes, but doesn’t feel right about taking home the award. Monaco played one more match than PSG to boot.

Mbappe would like to see a second award given to Ben Yedder, though the grateful Monaco man said he’d be happy to share custody.

The 21-year-old has shown class on and off the pitch, helping to fund the search for the missing pilot from the crash that killed Emiliano Sala and also donating his World Cup winnings to charity.

Real Madrid striker returns to training with broken bone in foot

Luka Jovic
Photo by Alejandro/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
Luka Jovic’s troubled season continues with the news that he returned to Real Madrid on a broken foot.

The striker was previously under investigation in Serbia for flouting self-isolation measures.

Jovic, 22, had an incredible 2018-19 season, scoring 27 times with seven assists in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

Real purchased Jovic for about $67 million last year, the presumed long-term answer to Karim Benzema at center forward.

He’s struggled to adjust to Spain, scoring twice with two assists in 24 appearances for Real.

Amusingly, a translation quirk on Real’s official site says the injury is “pending evolution.”

After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot. Pending evolution.

Jovic felt like a can’t miss prospect, and three forwards who left Eintracht last season have failed to replicate their feats at new clubs. At least Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic have shown signs at West Ham United and AC Milan, respectively.

Odion Ighalo hopeful he’ll finish season with Manchester United

Odion Ighalo
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is hopeful to finish the season at Manchester United despite his loan expiry on June 30.

The Nigerian forward and boyhood United fan is hopeful that Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua will allow him to stay at Old Trafford beyond the deadline.

Ighalo, who turns 31 in June, has fit the bill as a fill-in striker for the Red Devils, who had lost Marcus Rashford to injury. He has four goals in eight appearances for United after 46 goals in three seasons abroad.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told the BBC World Service. “I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play. The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

United is expected to extend the loan, and it will be interesting to see whether Shanghai agrees to that and is open to another loan stint. The Red Devils, like most clubs in the world, are going to have a boatload of matches during an odd calendar for the next season without as many international breaks.