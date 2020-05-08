VIDEO: Top 25 Leicester City goals from 2019-20 season, so far

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Leicester City opens the door to goals, there’s often a parade of Foxes coming with it.

Leicester has scored 58 goals this season, trailing only the clubs ahead of it on the Premier League table: Liverpool and Manchester City

Twenty-six of those goals came in five matches, including a remarkable nine against Southampton at St. Mary’s and five against Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

Hopefully we’ll see more soon, as Leicester City seeks to clinch a top three spot for the first time since their incredible title-winning season. British prime minister Boris Johnson will give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

