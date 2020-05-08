Kyle Walker has released a statement defending himself after he broke lockdown rules for a second time.
The Man City and England right back was photographed hugging his family after driving to his home city of Sheffield and he claims he no longer feels safe in his own home.
Walker, 29, was heavily criticized after he reportedly held a sex party at his home last month and he released a statement on his Twitter page hitting out at media for following him and his family.
“I feel as though I have stayed silent long enough. In light of the most recent article published about me and my family, I feel as though I have no choice but to address things publicly. I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed,” Kyle Walker said and below is his full statement.
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 7, 2020
Walker has now apologized twice for breaking lockdown rules and per our partners at Sky Sports, Man City will be taking no action against Walker even though they acknowledge the wider implications of his actions.
With the Premier League suspended since March 13, the next few days are pivotal as to whether action returns.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give his next update on lockdown measures in the UK on Sunday, May 10.
The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.
All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.