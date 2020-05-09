Donny van de Beek is free to leave Ajax when the next transfer window opens, but where will the Dutch midfielder go next?

Van de Beek, 23, is one of the youngsters who stuck around from Ajax’s sensational 2018-19 season as Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong sold last summer, Hakim Ziyech sold to Chelsea for this summer and Andre Onana likely on his way out.

The Dutch international has often been linked with a move to the Premier League and he’s a pure number eight who is calm and collected on the ball and is capable of dictating the tempo of games and finishing off chances.

Ajax’s chief executive Edwin van der Saar confirmed that Van de Beek is free to leave this summer, at the right price.

“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed,” Van der Sar said. “There won’t be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that.”

Where next? Tottenham, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all reported to be interested in the silky midfielder and Spurs would seem like a good fit, if they can afford him.

Spurs know all about Van de Beek as he was sublime in their two UEFA Champions League semifinals last season and scored a beauty at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win the first leg 1-0. Is he able to withstand the physicality of the Premier League? That would be the one negative surrounding him but aside from that, he’s a top quality player. Last season he scored 17 goals in all competitions and this season he has 14 to his name and seven assists with Ajax’s campaign over after the Dutch Eredivisie was canceled and the famed club knocked out of the Europa League.

Van de Beek will not be sold on the cheap and Ajax are adamant that despite financial restrictions for clubs across Europe during the coronavirus pandemic, they will not sell their young stars for cut price deals. Ajax will sell on another batch of young stars this summer and likely have plenty more in reserve in their famed academy.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports