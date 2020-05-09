Donny van de Beek is free to leave Ajax when the next transfer window opens, but where will the Dutch midfielder go next?
Van de Beek, 23, is one of the youngsters who stuck around from Ajax’s sensational 2018-19 season as Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong sold last summer, Hakim Ziyech sold to Chelsea for this summer and Andre Onana likely on his way out.
The Dutch international has often been linked with a move to the Premier League and he’s a pure number eight who is calm and collected on the ball and is capable of dictating the tempo of games and finishing off chances.
Ajax’s chief executive Edwin van der Saar confirmed that Van de Beek is free to leave this summer, at the right price.
“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed,” Van der Sar said. “There won’t be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that.”
Where next? Tottenham, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all reported to be interested in the silky midfielder and Spurs would seem like a good fit, if they can afford him.
Spurs know all about Van de Beek as he was sublime in their two UEFA Champions League semifinals last season and scored a beauty at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win the first leg 1-0. Is he able to withstand the physicality of the Premier League? That would be the one negative surrounding him but aside from that, he’s a top quality player. Last season he scored 17 goals in all competitions and this season he has 14 to his name and seven assists with Ajax’s campaign over after the Dutch Eredivisie was canceled and the famed club knocked out of the Europa League.
Van de Beek will not be sold on the cheap and Ajax are adamant that despite financial restrictions for clubs across Europe during the coronavirus pandemic, they will not sell their young stars for cut price deals. Ajax will sell on another batch of young stars this summer and likely have plenty more in reserve in their famed academy.
Chelsea have been a very entertaining team to watch this season as Frank Lampard’s youngsters have scored plenty of goals, but let in plenty too.
There is never a dull moment when this Chelsea side are in action and they’ve scored 51 goals in 29 games so far in 2019-20.
Tammy Abraham is their leading goalscorer but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also chipped in with goals, so too have defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and they’ve recovered well after a midseason wobble which threatened to derail their Champions League qualification push. Lampard’s side play open, attacking soccer and they’re fun to watch, even if defensively they have plenty of room to improve.
The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.
The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.
All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.
Dynamo Dresden have been forced to isolate their entire squad for the next two weeks after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, with both players showing no symptoms.
Germany were the first of Europe’s top five leagues to announce a return to action with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga set to kick off on May 16.
These positive test results for Dynamo Dresden throw the restart in Germany’s second-tier into question, as both leagues were required to test players regularly and played games in empty stadiums amid strict protocols from the German government.
The 2. Bundesliga side were due to return to action next Sunday, May 17 against Hannover but that game is now unlikely to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dynamo. The local authority in Saxony has ordered the quarantine.
“The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days,” Dynamo Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement. “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps.”
Dynamo Dresden are currently bottom of the 2. Bundesliga (four points from safety with nine games to play) and they said one player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3 and has been in quarantine since. The entire coaching staff, club officials and playing squad were then tested on May 4 and there were no positive results. The latest test results show that two players, who will remain anonymous, have tested positive.
Previously there were 10 positive tests out of over 1,700 tests for COVID-19 among German soccer, as training has been allowed for teams in Germany’s top two tiers over the last few weeks, with different rules across the 16 regions.
Teams around Germany will be looking at the situation at Dynamo Dresden closely as any more positive tests could push the restart date back further.
You miss it. We miss it. We all miss it. That’s why we decided to take you on a trip and rank the top 10 Premier League stadium experiences and celebrate the incredible atmospheres whipped up inside the famous grounds.
With the 2019-20 Premier League season currently suspended, if the campaign does return in the coming months it will be without fans and likely at neutral venues.
When it comes to the best stadiums experiences among the current 20 Premier League teams, which clubs are in the top 10?
Being lucky enough to travel around the UK and watch Premier League games in my role as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, I’ve been taking notes on my travels the past few seasons.
Taking the atmospheres inside the stadiums, the cities they are based in and the overall feel of a matchday into account, I’ve ranked my top 10. For anyone who has ever visited multiple Premier League stadiums, only a few feel the same. The majority are unique and stadiums like Selhurst Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are very old school and have been updated masterfully over the years. From huge stadiums to tight, intimidating grounds, there’s something for everyone in the Premier League.
Click play on the video above to watch our top 10 Premier League stadium experiences as we zoom around England, and feel free to leave your comments below and rank the best stadium experiences in the Premier League, in your opinion.
I’m sure you’ll all agree 100 percent with my selections. That’s how rankings work, right…!?
The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with young Brazilian striker Talles Magno and Chelsea are said to be in talks over Leicester left back Ben Chilwell.
Liverpool have made a habit of snapping up talented young players in recent years and the latest could be Talles Magno.
The 17-year-old is a star at Vasco do Gama and plenty of European giants are circling to sign him. Magno was a star throughout the U17 World Cup last summer as Brazil won the title and has become a regular in Brazil’s top-flight over the past season.
Spanish outlet AS say that Sevilla, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Benfica are all interested in signing the attacking talent for close to $28 million but the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Benfica are the frontrunners as they are more likely to pay the hefty fee for Magno. Liverpool have looked to Brazil for top talent in recent seasons with Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho all arriving and Jurgen Klopp has brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever as the Reds plan for the future.
Is Magno the next teenager who could be a Liverpool star of the future?
According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have reached out to Leicester about signing Chilwell this summer as they step up their pursuit to find a new left back.
The 23-year-old England international has had a topsy-turvy season with the Foxes and his dip in form in the second half of the season has coincided with Leicester struggling to regain consistency.
Chelsea need a new left back with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri more than fine going forward but their defensive positioning has been called into question on numerous occasions this season. Chilwell has gone off the boil while he’s been linked with a move away but there’s no doubting he is a quality left back when he’s fully focused. Defensively he is solid and he has good quality on the ball as he whips in crosses and often offers an outlet in attack from left back.
Chilwell would fit in well with Frank Lampard’s push to have a young team at Chelsea and his inconsistent displays may actually save the Blues some cash when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.