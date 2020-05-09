Dynamo Dresden have been forced to isolate their entire squad for the next two weeks after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, with both players showing no symptoms.

Germany were the first of Europe’s top five leagues to announce a return to action with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga set to kick off on May 16.

These positive test results for Dynamo Dresden throw the restart in Germany’s second-tier into question, as both leagues were required to test players regularly and played games in empty stadiums amid strict protocols from the German government.

[ MORE: USMNT stars in Bundesliga ]

The 2. Bundesliga side were due to return to action next Sunday, May 17 against Hannover but that game is now unlikely to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dynamo. The local authority in Saxony has ordered the quarantine.

“The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days,” Dynamo Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement. “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps.”

Dynamo Dresden are currently bottom of the 2. Bundesliga (four points from safety with nine games to play) and they said one player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3 and has been in quarantine since. The entire coaching staff, club officials and playing squad were then tested on May 4 and there were no positive results. The latest test results show that two players, who will remain anonymous, have tested positive.

Previously there were 10 positive tests out of over 1,700 tests for COVID-19 among German soccer, as training has been allowed for teams in Germany’s top two tiers over the last few weeks, with different rules across the 16 regions.

Teams around Germany will be looking at the situation at Dynamo Dresden closely as any more positive tests could push the restart date back further.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports