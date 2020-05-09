The opening weekend of the 2020 K-League season has produced plenty of intrigue around the globe as top-flight action has returned to South Korea, albeit in empty stadiums.

Asia’s top domestic league kicked off with a 1-0 win for reigning champions Jeonbuk Motors against Suwon Bluewings on Friday and on Saturday three more games took place in the 12-team league.

Ulsan are the league leaders after they thumped Sangju 4-0 thanks to a first half double from Junior Negrao and a goal each from Lee Sang-Heon and Yeon Bit-Garam in the second half. Negrao’s first was a tidy finish, the second a penalty kick and he set up the third amid fireworks being let off at the intervals and after goals were scored, including a beauty from Yeon Bit-Garam for the fourth. Ulsan, who finished second to Jeonbuk last season only on goal difference, secured their first win of the season in style.

Elsewhere, Seongnam won 2-0 at Gwangju thanks to two goals in the opening 11 minutes from Yang Dong-Hyen. The striker headed home superbly for his first and after Seongnam goalkeeper Kim Young-Kwang made a key save, less than 45 seconds later Yang Dong-Hyen turned neatly in the box then fired home his second of the game. Gwangju had plenty of chances as they hit the crossbar in the first half but Seongnam goalkeeper Kim Young-Kwang had a fine game to seal the shutout win.

Talking of shutouts, Incheon United and Daegu played out a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s other game. Daegu had plenty of chances but Incheon goalkeeper Jeong San played his role to secure a point for the home side.

Below you will find video highlights of those three games, while on Sunday there are two more K-League games as the Pohang Steelers host Busan and Seoul travel to Gangwon. We will keep you up to date with the latest news from the K-League right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Ulsan 4-0 Sangju

Gwangju 0-2 Seongnam

Incheon 0-0 Daegu

