Ulsan are the league leaders after they thumped Sangju 4-0 thanks to a first half double from Junior Negrao and a goal each from Lee Sang-Heon and Yeon Bit-Garam in the second half. Negrao’s first was a tidy finish, the second a penalty kick and he set up the third amid fireworks being let off at the intervals and after goals were scored, including a beauty from Yeon Bit-Garam for the fourth. Ulsan, who finished second to Jeonbuk last season only on goal difference, secured their first win of the season in style.
Elsewhere, Seongnam won 2-0 at Gwangju thanks to two goals in the opening 11 minutes from Yang Dong-Hyen. The striker headed home superbly for his first and after Seongnam goalkeeper Kim Young-Kwang made a key save, less than 45 seconds later Yang Dong-Hyen turned neatly in the box then fired home his second of the game. Gwangju had plenty of chances as they hit the crossbar in the first half but Seongnam goalkeeper Kim Young-Kwang had a fine game to seal the shutout win.
Talking of shutouts, Incheon United and Daegu played out a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s other game. Daegu had plenty of chances but Incheon goalkeeper Jeong San played his role to secure a point for the home side.
Tammy Abraham is their leading goalscorer but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also chipped in with goals, so too have defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and they’ve recovered well after a midseason wobble which threatened to derail their Champions League qualification push. Lampard’s side play open, attacking soccer and they’re fun to watch, even if defensively they have plenty of room to improve.
Dynamo Dresden have been forced to isolate their entire squad for the next two weeks after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, with both players showing no symptoms.
Germany were the first of Europe’s top five leagues to announce a return to action with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga set to kick off on May 16.
These positive test results for Dynamo Dresden throw the restart in Germany’s second-tier into question, as both leagues were required to test players regularly and played games in empty stadiums amid strict protocols from the German government.
The 2. Bundesliga side were due to return to action next Sunday, May 17 against Hannover but that game is now unlikely to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dynamo. The local authority in Saxony has ordered the quarantine.
“The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days,” Dynamo Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement. “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps.”
Dynamo Dresden are currently bottom of the 2. Bundesliga (four points from safety with nine games to play) and they said one player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3 and has been in quarantine since. The entire coaching staff, club officials and playing squad were then tested on May 4 and there were no positive results. The latest test results show that two players, who will remain anonymous, have tested positive.
You miss it. We miss it. We all miss it. That’s why we decided to take you on a trip and rank the top 10 Premier League stadium experiences and celebrate the incredible atmospheres whipped up inside the famous grounds.
When it comes to the best stadiums experiences among the current 20 Premier League teams, which clubs are in the top 10?
Being lucky enough to travel around the UK and watch Premier League games in my role as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, I’ve been taking notes on my travels the past few seasons.
Taking the atmospheres inside the stadiums, the cities they are based in and the overall feel of a matchday into account, I’ve ranked my top 10. For anyone who has ever visited multiple Premier League stadiums, only a few feel the same. The majority are unique and stadiums like Selhurst Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are very old school and have been updated masterfully over the years. From huge stadiums to tight, intimidating grounds, there’s something for everyone in the Premier League.
Click play on the video above to watch our top 10 Premier League stadium experiences as we zoom around England, and feel free to leave your comments below and rank the best stadium experiences in the Premier League, in your opinion.
I’m sure you’ll all agree 100 percent with my selections. That’s how rankings work, right…!?
Liverpool have made a habit of snapping up talented young players in recent years and the latest could be Talles Magno.
The 17-year-old is a star at Vasco do Gama and plenty of European giants are circling to sign him. Magno was a star throughout the U17 World Cup last summer as Brazil won the title and has become a regular in Brazil’s top-flight over the past season.
Spanish outlet AS say that Sevilla, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Benfica are all interested in signing the attacking talent for close to $28 million but the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Benfica are the frontrunners as they are more likely to pay the hefty fee for Magno. Liverpool have looked to Brazil for top talent in recent seasons with Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho all arriving and Jurgen Klopp has brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever as the Reds plan for the future.
Is Magno the next teenager who could be a Liverpool star of the future?
According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have reached out to Leicester about signing Chilwell this summer as they step up their pursuit to find a new left back.
The 23-year-old England international has had a topsy-turvy season with the Foxes and his dip in form in the second half of the season has coincided with Leicester struggling to regain consistency.
Chelsea need a new left back with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri more than fine going forward but their defensive positioning has been called into question on numerous occasions this season. Chilwell has gone off the boil while he’s been linked with a move away but there’s no doubting he is a quality left back when he’s fully focused. Defensively he is solid and he has good quality on the ball as he whips in crosses and often offers an outlet in attack from left back.
Chilwell would fit in well with Frank Lampard’s push to have a young team at Chelsea and his inconsistent displays may actually save the Blues some cash when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.