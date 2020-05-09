The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with young Brazilian striker Talles Magno and Chelsea are said to be in talks over Leicester left back Ben Chilwell.

Liverpool have made a habit of snapping up talented young players in recent years and the latest could be Talles Magno.

The 17-year-old is a star at Vasco do Gama and plenty of European giants are circling to sign him. Magno was a star throughout the U17 World Cup last summer as Brazil won the title and has become a regular in Brazil’s top-flight over the past season.

Spanish outlet AS say that Sevilla, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Benfica are all interested in signing the attacking talent for close to $28 million but the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Benfica are the frontrunners as they are more likely to pay the hefty fee for Magno. Liverpool have looked to Brazil for top talent in recent seasons with Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho all arriving and Jurgen Klopp has brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever as the Reds plan for the future.

Is Magno the next teenager who could be a Liverpool star of the future?

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have reached out to Leicester about signing Chilwell this summer as they step up their pursuit to find a new left back.

The 23-year-old England international has had a topsy-turvy season with the Foxes and his dip in form in the second half of the season has coincided with Leicester struggling to regain consistency.

Chelsea need a new left back with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri more than fine going forward but their defensive positioning has been called into question on numerous occasions this season. Chilwell has gone off the boil while he’s been linked with a move away but there’s no doubting he is a quality left back when he’s fully focused. Defensively he is solid and he has good quality on the ball as he whips in crosses and often offers an outlet in attack from left back.

Chilwell would fit in well with Frank Lampard’s push to have a young team at Chelsea and his inconsistent displays may actually save the Blues some cash when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.

