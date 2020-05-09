You miss it. We miss it. We all miss it. That’s why we decided to take you on a trip and rank the top 10 Premier League stadium experiences and celebrate the incredible atmospheres whipped up inside the famous grounds.
With the 2019-20 Premier League season currently suspended, if the campaign does return in the coming months it will be without fans and likely at neutral venues.
When it comes to the best stadiums experiences among the current 20 Premier League teams, which clubs are in the top 10?
Being lucky enough to travel around the UK and watch Premier League games in my role as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, I’ve been taking notes on my travels the past few seasons.
Taking the atmospheres inside the stadiums, the cities they are based in and the overall feel of a matchday into account, I’ve ranked my top 10. For anyone who has ever visited multiple Premier League stadiums, only a few feel the same. The majority are unique and stadiums like Selhurst Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are very old school and have been updated masterfully over the years. From huge stadiums to tight, intimidating grounds, there’s something for everyone in the Premier League.
Click play on the video above to watch our top 10 Premier League stadium experiences as we zoom around England, and feel free to leave your comments below and rank the best stadium experiences in the Premier League, in your opinion.
I’m sure you’ll all agree 100 percent with my selections. That’s how rankings work, right…!?