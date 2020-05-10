Brighton and Hove Albion chief Paul Barber has confirmed that the club has had a new positive COVID-19 test amongst its players.

The Seagulls had positive tests amongst their staff and players last month.

Barber said the club has been following all protocols and was clearly flummoxed by the test.

From Sky Sports:

“It is a concern,” he said. “Unfortunately we’ve had a third player test positive yesterday (Saturday, May 9), so despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Obviously we cannot speak to this particular incident, but it’s easy to predict we’ll see more and more positive tests for a long time still. The virus is especially contagious and we’ve also seen many lapses in judgment amongst the population which of course includes Premier League players (See: Man City’s Kyle Walker and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic).

Brighton has been in the headlines often during the coronavirus pause, as manager Graham Potter was among the first PL figures to take a pay cut and the club has vowed to give free tickets to medical workers.

Barber has been an outspoken critic of talks to resume games at neutral venues, while owner Tony Bloom has spoken out on the possibility of relegation happening off an unresumed season.

