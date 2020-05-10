Brighton and Hove Albion chief Paul Barber has confirmed that the club has had a new positive COVID-19 test amongst its players.
The Seagulls had positive tests amongst their staff and players last month.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Barber said the club has been following all protocols and was clearly flummoxed by the test.
From Sky Sports:
“It is a concern,” he said. “Unfortunately we’ve had a third player test positive yesterday (Saturday, May 9), so despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”
Obviously we cannot speak to this particular incident, but it’s easy to predict we’ll see more and more positive tests for a long time still. The virus is especially contagious and we’ve also seen many lapses in judgment amongst the population which of course includes Premier League players (See: Man City’s Kyle Walker and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic).
Brighton has been in the headlines often during the coronavirus pause, as manager Graham Potter was among the first PL figures to take a pay cut and the club has vowed to give free tickets to medical workers.
Barber has been an outspoken critic of talks to resume games at neutral venues, while owner Tony Bloom has spoken out on the possibility of relegation happening off an unresumed season.
Chelsea have been a very entertaining team to watch this season as Frank Lampard’s youngsters have scored plenty of goals, but let in plenty too.
There is never a dull moment when this Chelsea side are in action and they’ve scored 51 goals in 29 games so far in 2019-20.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Tammy Abraham is their leading goalscorer but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also chipped in with goals, so too have defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and they’ve recovered well after a midseason wobble which threatened to derail their Champions League qualification push. Lampard’s side play open, attacking soccer and they’re fun to watch, even if defensively they have plenty of room to improve.
The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.
The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.
All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.
Dynamo Dresden have been forced to isolate their entire squad for the next two weeks after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, with both players showing no symptoms.
Germany were the first of Europe’s top five leagues to announce a return to action with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga set to kick off on May 16.
These positive test results for Dynamo Dresden throw the restart in Germany’s second-tier into question, as both leagues were required to test players regularly and played games in empty stadiums amid strict protocols from the German government.
[ MORE: USMNT stars in Bundesliga ]
The 2. Bundesliga side were due to return to action next Sunday, May 17 against Hannover but that game is now unlikely to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dynamo. The local authority in Saxony has ordered the quarantine.
“The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days,” Dynamo Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement. “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps.”
Dynamo Dresden are currently bottom of the 2. Bundesliga (four points from safety with nine games to play) and they said one player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3 and has been in quarantine since. The entire coaching staff, club officials and playing squad were then tested on May 4 and there were no positive results. The latest test results show that two players, who will remain anonymous, have tested positive.
Previously there were 10 positive tests out of over 1,700 tests for COVID-19 among German soccer, as training has been allowed for teams in Germany’s top two tiers over the last few weeks, with different rules across the 16 regions.
Teams around Germany will be looking at the situation at Dynamo Dresden closely as any more positive tests could push the restart date back further.
You miss it. We miss it. We all miss it. That’s why we decided to take you on a trip and rank the top 10 Premier League stadium experiences and celebrate the incredible atmospheres whipped up inside the famous grounds.
With the 2019-20 Premier League season currently suspended, if the campaign does return in the coming months it will be without fans and likely at neutral venues.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
When it comes to the best stadiums experiences among the current 20 Premier League teams, which clubs are in the top 10?
Being lucky enough to travel around the UK and watch Premier League games in my role as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, I’ve been taking notes on my travels the past few seasons.
Taking the atmospheres inside the stadiums, the cities they are based in and the overall feel of a matchday into account, I’ve ranked my top 10. For anyone who has ever visited multiple Premier League stadiums, only a few feel the same. The majority are unique and stadiums like Selhurst Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are very old school and have been updated masterfully over the years. From huge stadiums to tight, intimidating grounds, there’s something for everyone in the Premier League.
Click play on the video above to watch our top 10 Premier League stadium experiences as we zoom around England, and feel free to leave your comments below and rank the best stadium experiences in the Premier League, in your opinion.
I’m sure you’ll all agree 100 percent with my selections. That’s how rankings work, right…!?
The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with young Brazilian striker Talles Magno and Chelsea are said to be in talks over Leicester left back Ben Chilwell.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Liverpool have made a habit of snapping up talented young players in recent years and the latest could be Talles Magno.
The 17-year-old is a star at Vasco do Gama and plenty of European giants are circling to sign him. Magno was a star throughout the U17 World Cup last summer as Brazil won the title and has become a regular in Brazil’s top-flight over the past season.
Spanish outlet AS say that Sevilla, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Benfica are all interested in signing the attacking talent for close to $28 million but the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Benfica are the frontrunners as they are more likely to pay the hefty fee for Magno. Liverpool have looked to Brazil for top talent in recent seasons with Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho all arriving and Jurgen Klopp has brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever as the Reds plan for the future.
Is Magno the next teenager who could be a Liverpool star of the future?
According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have reached out to Leicester about signing Chilwell this summer as they step up their pursuit to find a new left back.
The 23-year-old England international has had a topsy-turvy season with the Foxes and his dip in form in the second half of the season has coincided with Leicester struggling to regain consistency.
Chelsea need a new left back with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri more than fine going forward but their defensive positioning has been called into question on numerous occasions this season. Chilwell has gone off the boil while he’s been linked with a move away but there’s no doubting he is a quality left back when he’s fully focused. Defensively he is solid and he has good quality on the ball as he whips in crosses and often offers an outlet in attack from left back.
Chilwell would fit in well with Frank Lampard’s push to have a young team at Chelsea and his inconsistent displays may actually save the Blues some cash when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.