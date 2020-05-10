More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League social media wrap: Mother’s Day edition

By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
There’s a lot of love for Premier League wives and mothers on Sunday, even though it’s not Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Mother’s Day is a March celebration in England, while of course today is the day in the United States and many other countries in the world.

Spurs boss Toby Alderweireld hailed both his wife and mother on this Moederdag, posting a throwback photo to his wedding as well as a pic of his wife and children.

Legions of PL players are sending love back home, including Southampton center back Maya Yoshida who is on loan with Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria.

Many know that Man City forward Gabriel Jesus “phones home” to his mom in Brazil with his goal celebrations, which he incorporated into his Happy Mother’s Day message.

Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Mathew Ryan was sending love to and from Australia.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle player Giuseppe Rossi sent love to his mother.

Now with Real Salt Lake, he commiserated with his mother on her coronavirus pandemic annoyances.

Finally, one of the many mothers in the NBC family proffered well wishes for the mothers of the world.

Spanish league keeps plan to resume after 5 positive COVID-19 tests

La Liga
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 10, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league is not changing its plan to resume competing after five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19.

The league confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but said it was not going to alter the practice protocol that got underway last week. Players from most clubs began individual training sessions on Friday after nearly two months of confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said it will “continue to apply the back-to-training protocol” that was approved by government authorities to “guarantee the maximum safety of all players, coaches and club employees.”

It said it has “warned” everyone to keep following health safety measures suggested by authorities so the numbers of infected players “remain very low.”

The five players who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain sidelined until they fully recover. They are all without symptoms and recovering from the disease, according to the league. They will be allowed to resume practicing after testing negative in two consecutive tests.

All other players tested negative, the league said. Players, coaches and club employees involved in the training sessions are being tested daily.

The league did not name the players who tested positive. It also didn’t disclose their clubs. Spanish media said three players were from first-division clubs, including Atlético Madrid defender Renan Lodi.

Atlético on Saturday posted a message on an official club social media channel with a picture of the Brazilian and the message: “Renan Lodi says hello from his home. We will see you very soon on the field, Renan!”

He did not practice as the rest of Atlético players resumed their activities on Saturday. None of the players who tested positive reportedly play for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Barcelona was among the first teams to resume practicing on Friday. Real Madrid is expected to be back in action on Monday.

Spain this week started loosening some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the pandemic, allowing soccer players to resume training individually at the teams’ base camps.

The league said the players who tested positive must remain in quarantine and continue to train individually at home. The league said it will offer to test the players’ relatives as well.

The league sent clubs a detailed four-stage protocol for the return to practice. The individual training will be followed by smaller group sessions and then full squad sessions.

The league wants a total training period of about a month before it can restart. It recently said it hoped to resume sometime in June with games without fans.

Champions League, UEL draft calendars ‘leaked’ as Lyon groans of fate

UEFA Champions League
Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
A report claims the rest of the UEFA Champions League will be self-contained in August in a remarkably congested schedule.

Two-legged ties would be played inside of the same week, and four sides face the prospect of six matches in 17 or 18 days.

The report came after combustible Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said his side would meet Juventus on Aug. 7.

Aulas cautioned that French clubs were likely to get run over due to their league being canceled and no home matches allowed in France until September (Shades of MLS in the CONCACAF Champions League). PSG has said it will play home UCL games abroad if necessary.

Marca released draft calendars for the remainder of the UCL and UEL as well. Here’s where Premier League clubs would fit into the fray.

The UCL Final in Istanbul would come Aug. 29, two days after the UEL Final in Gdansk.

Manchester City would host its second leg against Real Madrid on August 7, holding a 2-1 lead from Spain. Chelsea would attempt to overcome a 3-0 first leg loss the next day when it visits Bayern Munich.

THE UEL would start sooner, with a pair of Round of 16 first legs on Aug. 2 and 3 and the second legs on Aug. 6. Wolves will host Olympiacos after a 1-1 first leg in Greece and Manchester United with host LASK after a 5-0 blowout in Austria.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will remain two-legged in both tournaments and ties will be played within five days.

Will this all happen? What a loaded question, but any domestic path that isn’t walked by early August is going to ask an absurd amount of a club.

Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus

Brighton and Hove Albion
Photo by Clive Gee - PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion chief Paul Barber has confirmed that the club has had a new positive COVID-19 test amongst its players.

The Seagulls had positive tests amongst their staff and players last month.

Barber said the club has been following all protocols and was clearly flummoxed by the test.

From Sky Sports:

“It is a concern,” he said. “Unfortunately we’ve had a third player test positive yesterday (Saturday, May 9), so despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Obviously we cannot speak to this particular incident, but it’s easy to predict we’ll see more and more positive tests for a long time still. The virus is especially contagious and we’ve also seen many lapses in judgment amongst the population which of course includes Premier League players (See: Man City’s Kyle Walker and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic).

Brighton has been in the headlines often during the coronavirus pause, as manager Graham Potter was among the first PL figures to take a pay cut and the club has vowed to give free tickets to medical workers.

Barber has been an outspoken critic of talks to resume games at neutral venues, while owner Tony Bloom has spoken out on the possibility of relegation happening off an unresumed season.

VIDEO: Top 20 Chelsea goals from 2019-20, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Chelsea have been a very entertaining team to watch this season as Frank Lampard’s youngsters have scored plenty of goals, but let in plenty too.

There is never a dull moment when this Chelsea side are in action and they’ve scored 51 goals in 29 games so far in 2019-20.

Tammy Abraham is their leading goalscorer but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also chipped in with goals, so too have defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and they’ve recovered well after a midseason wobble which threatened to derail their Champions League qualification push. Lampard’s side play open, attacking soccer and they’re fun to watch, even if defensively they have plenty of room to improve.

