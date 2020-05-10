More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Road ahead this week for the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Sunday and revealed the UK will not be coming out of lockdown until July 1 at the earliest, as a plan doesn’t appear to be in place for the Premier League season to return.

What does all of this mean ahead of a potentially pivotal week for the Premier League?

There is a lot of confusion around the message from the UK government but Johnson did say that anybody who isn’t able to work from home is ‘actively encouraged’ to go to work and sport can be played but only with members of your own household.

More details will be released by the UK government but in short, we are no closer to finding out exactly when and how the Premier League season could return.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to try and move ‘Project Restart’ to the next phase and there could possibly be a vote on resuming the season by the end of this week. The 2019-20 campaign has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was to resume group training on May 18 and games on June 12.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again. Several clubs (Watford, Brighton and Aston Villa) have publicly opposed the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season at neutral stadiums.

With some guidance from our friends at Sky Sports in the UK and other outlets on the situation, here’s a look at the road ahead this week as this feels like a pivotal seven days as to whether or not the Premier League resumes the current season.

Monday, May 11

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss any changes in the protocol after the government’s announcement. The plan is to try and figure out what will happen to players who are out of contract on July 1 (a possible vote will take place), plus any updates on how players and staff will be tested and give an overall guide as to what is coming up in a pivotal week.

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 12-13

Players and managers from Premier League clubs will discuss the plan as the current date to return to training is May 18 but that has yet to be ratified by the UK government health authorities. Several players have voiced their concerns about returning to training and games too early and the dangers that could possess. Players and managers will be given a voice about the plans.

Thursday, May 14

Premier League officials are set to meet with key UK government officials about various topics. From neutral stadiums to player welfare and testing procedures, the Premier League will gain as much information as possible to report back to clubs so they can plan ahead.

Monday, May 18

There is a Premier League owners meeting scheduled for this date. This is potentially D-Day for the Premier League as clubs could vote on several of the plans. It is expected clubs could vote on moving forward from each phase and on each topic, rather than on overall vote on what to do with the season. This all hinges on the UK government reaching the next phase of its lockdown on June 1 and July 1 as schools and businesses could reopen but the science will dictate what happens and when. There is also the chance lockdown measures will be put back in place if a second spike of cases arrive.

Monday, May 25

UEFA deadline for associations across Europe to set out their restart plans, so they can then announce their schedule for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and other competitions. Those dates to finish those competitions for the 2019-20 season are expected to be announced on May 27.

Eluko: Ex-USWNT boss Ellis the ‘best fit’ for England

England women
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
England women national team hero Eniola Aluko says Jill Ellis is the coach best equipped “to bring silverware” to her home nation.

Current England boss Phil Neville’s job has been under scrutiny for some time as the Lionesses have won just three times since reaching the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Aluko is an England centurion and says she isn’t in for the job despite what the bookies say, and she really likes the idea of the ex-USWNT.

Ellis, 53, was born in England and moved to the United States at the age of 15. She led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cups and was named the FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year in both of those years (2015, 2019).

From Sky Sports (video):

“The England women’s team now are at that point where they are getting to semifinals and now need to be getting to a final and winning it, winning World Cups and European championships. The only person in the best position to do that having won back-to-back World Cups, having won Olympics is Jill Ellis. She has that pedigree; She’s worked with some of the best footballers, elite athletes in the world.

“The only problem would be the contract she’s going to command will probably be very, very high and it’s whether the FA are willing to invest that kind of money. I’m talking about commensurate to probably what Gareth Southgate is paid, coming from that sort of equal pay expectation.”

Money may be tight moving forward, but splashing the cash on Ellis would send a strong message to the England side and add loads of drama to the SheBelieves Cup, Olympics and more.

Some American fans thought the USWNT succeeded in spite of Ellis’ management, but two World Cups don’t lie. If Neville’s canned, we’d love to see Ellis get the chance to prove her those critics wrong.

What does UK announcement mean for the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday and gave the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK as Premier League fans listened on intently.

[ MORE: Key week ahead for PL

Johnson did not lift lockdown orders and did not mention anything about professional sports returning to the UK in the coming weeks, although more details are expected to emerge on Monday.

Most importantly, social distancing measures will still be in place until at least June 1 across the UK. The UK currently has the highest death toll in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic with close to 32,000 deaths recorded.

We are essentially no clearer to finding out when the Premier League season will resume, or if it will at all, as the 2019-20 campaign has been suspended since March 13. The plan was to resume group training on May 18 and games on June 12.

“This is not the time to simply end this lockdown this week,” Johnson said. “We are taking the first steps to modify our measures. Those that can’t work from home should go to work. From this Wednesday, you can even play sports but only with members only of your own households. You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them. And so every day, with ever increasing data, we will be monitoring the R and the number of new infections, and the progress we are making, and if we as a nation begin to fulfil the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months we may be able to go further.

That bit about “playing sports with households” in his statement is interesting as it could potentially open up the possibility for Premier League clubs and players to be housed together in a hotel and therefore train and play games, if they are first tested for COVID-19 and their results come back as negative. Also, Johnson said that those we “can’t work from home should go to work.” So does that mean Premier League players?

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to try and move ‘Project Restart’ to the next phase and there could possibly be a vote on resuming the season in the next week.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again. Several clubs (Watford, Brighton and Aston Villa) have publicly opposed the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season at neutral stadiums.

UEFA have asked all of its member associations to reveal their plans for the 2019-20 domestic seasons by May 25, so the Premier League has just over two weeks to try and figure things out and a key vote will likely come before that date.

Some of the other key notes from Boris Johnson’s speech are as follows, as he said the relaxation of certain rules are flexible and will be changed as they look at the scientific numbers.

Phase One, Wednesday, May 13 – People are allowed outside as many times as they want during the day as long as they are social-distancing. Unlimited exercise, golf, fishing, sit in a local park, go to the beach and sunbath all mentioned by Johnson. People can also drive to other destinations for exercise rather than staying local.

Phase Two, June 1 at earliest – Schools, phased re-openings. Non-essential shops could open again.

Phase Three, July 1 at earliest – Plan is to reopen some of the hospitality industry, other public places. That is all contingent on the R rate.

VIDEO: Top 20 Manchester United goals from 2019-20 season, so far

By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
If you’re a Manchester United supporter looking for a reason to smile, think of the future.

The Red Devils’ top twenty goals of the Premier League season so far serve as a brilliant reminder of the brightness of the young talent at Old Trafford.

There’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, of course, but you can move even further down the age list to find teenagers Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams belting some beauties.

That’s not all: Scott McTominay’s got three absolute stunners and that’s barely a part of his job.

Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, and Paul Pogba are there making plays as well, and United will be dreaming of a clean slate, some changes in defense, and a chance to get back into the discussion as possible Premier League contenders.

When will United be back on the pitch? British prime minister Boris Johnson says the lockdown will continue in England for a bit longer as the UK hopes to avoid raising the coronavirus curve.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Transfer rumor roundup: Meunier to Spurs, Newcastle linked with trio

transfer rumor roundup
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Soon-to-be free agent Thomas Meunier is being linked with a move to North London.

The sought-after Belgian defender, 28, has been with Paris Saint-Germain since a 2016 move from Club Brugge.

Meunier has been linked to Manchester United and Everton since the start of 2019, but Spurs are said to be leading the race according to Le Parisien.

Also carrying 40 Belgian caps with seven goals, Meunier is a third-place finisher at the World Cup and has won three Ligue 1 crowns.

Separate reports have added Chelsea and Juventus to Meunier’s list of suitors, as transfer fee-free players could be all the rage this summer as teams monitor their budgets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newcastle United continues to be linked with nearly every player under the sun.

James Rodriguez is the latest, the Colombian star looking for a home away from Real Madrid.

James will cost around $34 million, and has also been linked with a bevy of clubs including MLS new boys Inter Miami CF.

And while Manchester United fans wait to see whether Shanghai Shenhua will allow Odion Ighalo to extend his loan, Newcastle is said to be open to meeting the Chinese Super League side’s $23 million asking price for a permanent deal.

Ighalo, who turns 31 in June, has fit the bill as a fill-in striker for the Red Devils, who had lost Marcus Rashford to injury. He has four goals in eight appearances for United after 46 goals in three seasons abroad.

The Magpies have a star goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka, but they are also being linked with a massive $56 million bid for Benfica star Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The 26-year-old Greek backstop has 16 clean sheets this season and six caps for his national team.