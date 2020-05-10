Champions League, UEL draft calendars ‘leaked’ as Lyon groans of fate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A report claims the rest of the UEFA Champions League will be self-contained in August in a remarkably congested schedule.

Two-legged ties would be played inside of the same week, and four sides face the prospect of six matches in 17 or 18 days.

The report came after combustible Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said his side would meet Juventus on Aug. 7.

Aulas cautioned that French clubs were likely to get run over due to their league being canceled and no home matches allowed in France until September (Shades of MLS in the CONCACAF Champions League). PSG has said it will play home UCL games abroad if necessary.

Marca released draft calendars for the remainder of the UCL and UEL as well. Here’s where Premier League clubs would fit into the fray.

The UCL Final in Istanbul would come Aug. 29, two days after the UEL Final in Gdansk.

Manchester City would host its second leg against Real Madrid on August 7, holding a 2-1 lead from Spain. Chelsea would attempt to overcome a 3-0 first leg loss the next day when it visits Bayern Munich.

THE UEL would start sooner, with a pair of Round of 16 first legs on Aug. 2 and 3 and the second legs on Aug. 6. Wolves will host Olympiacos after a 1-1 first leg in Greece and Manchester United with host LASK after a 5-0 blowout in Austria.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will remain two-legged in both tournaments and ties will be played within five days.

Will this all happen? What a loaded question, but any domestic path that isn’t walked by early August is going to ask an absurd amount of a club.

