Champions League, UEL draft calendars ‘leaked’ as Lyon groans of fate

A report claims the rest of the UEFA Champions League will be self-contained in August in a remarkably congested schedule.
Two-legged ties would be played inside of the same week, and four sides face the prospect of six matches in 17 or 18 days.
The report came after combustible Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said his side would meet Juventus on Aug. 7.
Aulas cautioned that French clubs were likely to get run over due to their league being canceled and no home matches allowed in France until September (Shades of MLS in the CONCACAF Champions League). PSG has said it will play home UCL games abroad if necessary.
Marca released draft calendars for the remainder of the UCL and UEL as well. Here’s where Premier League clubs would fit into the fray.
The UCL Final in Istanbul would come Aug. 29, two days after the UEL Final in Gdansk.
Manchester City would host its second leg against Real Madrid on August 7, holding a 2-1 lead from Spain. Chelsea would attempt to overcome a 3-0 first leg loss the next day when it visits Bayern Munich.
THE UEL would start sooner, with a pair of Round of 16 first legs on Aug. 2 and 3 and the second legs on Aug. 6. Wolves will host Olympiacos after a 1-1 first leg in Greece and Manchester United with host LASK after a 5-0 blowout in Austria.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will remain two-legged in both tournaments and ties will be played within five days.
Will this all happen? What a loaded question, but any domestic path that isn’t walked by early August is going to ask an absurd amount of a club.
Brighton and Hove Albion chief Paul Barber has confirmed that the club has had a new positive COVID-19 test amongst its players.
The Seagulls had positive tests amongst their staff and players last month.
Barber said the club has been following all protocols and was clearly flummoxed by the test.
From Sky Sports:
“It is a concern,” he said. “Unfortunately we’ve had a third player test positive yesterday (Saturday, May 9), so despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”
Obviously we cannot speak to this particular incident, but it’s easy to predict we’ll see more and more positive tests for a long time still. The virus is especially contagious and we’ve also seen many lapses in judgment amongst the population which of course includes Premier League players (See: Man City’s Kyle Walker and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic).
Brighton has been in the headlines often during the coronavirus pause, as manager Graham Potter was among the first PL figures to take a pay cut and the club has vowed to give free tickets to medical workers.
Barber has been an outspoken critic of talks to resume games at neutral venues, while owner Tony Bloom has spoken out on the possibility of relegation happening off an unresumed season.
Chelsea have been a very entertaining team to watch this season as Frank Lampard’s youngsters have scored plenty of goals, but let in plenty too.
There is never a dull moment when this Chelsea side are in action and they’ve scored 51 goals in 29 games so far in 2019-20.
Tammy Abraham is their leading goalscorer but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also chipped in with goals, so too have defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and they’ve recovered well after a midseason wobble which threatened to derail their Champions League qualification push. Lampard’s side play open, attacking soccer and they’re fun to watch, even if defensively they have plenty of room to improve.
The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.
The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season.
All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.
Dynamo Dresden have been forced to isolate their entire squad for the next two weeks after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, with both players showing no symptoms.
Germany were the first of Europe’s top five leagues to announce a return to action with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga set to kick off on May 16.
These positive test results for Dynamo Dresden throw the restart in Germany’s second-tier into question, as both leagues were required to test players regularly and played games in empty stadiums amid strict protocols from the German government.
The 2. Bundesliga side were due to return to action next Sunday, May 17 against Hannover but that game is now unlikely to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dynamo. The local authority in Saxony has ordered the quarantine.
“The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days,” Dynamo Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement. “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps.”
Dynamo Dresden are currently bottom of the 2. Bundesliga (four points from safety with nine games to play) and they said one player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3 and has been in quarantine since. The entire coaching staff, club officials and playing squad were then tested on May 4 and there were no positive results. The latest test results show that two players, who will remain anonymous, have tested positive.
Previously there were 10 positive tests out of over 1,700 tests for COVID-19 among German soccer, as training has been allowed for teams in Germany’s top two tiers over the last few weeks, with different rules across the 16 regions.
Teams around Germany will be looking at the situation at Dynamo Dresden closely as any more positive tests could push the restart date back further.
You miss it. We miss it. We all miss it. That’s why we decided to take you on a trip and rank the top 10 Premier League stadium experiences and celebrate the incredible atmospheres whipped up inside the famous grounds.
With the 2019-20 Premier League season currently suspended, if the campaign does return in the coming months it will be without fans and likely at neutral venues.
When it comes to the best stadiums experiences among the current 20 Premier League teams, which clubs are in the top 10?
Being lucky enough to travel around the UK and watch Premier League games in my role as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, I’ve been taking notes on my travels the past few seasons.
Taking the atmospheres inside the stadiums, the cities they are based in and the overall feel of a matchday into account, I’ve ranked my top 10. For anyone who has ever visited multiple Premier League stadiums, only a few feel the same. The majority are unique and stadiums like Selhurst Park, Anfield and Goodison Park are very old school and have been updated masterfully over the years. From huge stadiums to tight, intimidating grounds, there’s something for everyone in the Premier League.
Click play on the video above to watch our top 10 Premier League stadium experiences as we zoom around England, and feel free to leave your comments below and rank the best stadium experiences in the Premier League, in your opinion.
I’m sure you’ll all agree 100 percent with my selections. That’s how rankings work, right…!?