More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal kit leak
Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

PHOTO: ‘Leaked’ image shows possible 2020-21 Arsenal home shirt

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League teams are all about patterns when it comes to next season’s designs, and Monday brought a leak from North London club Arsenal.

The image joins Manchester United and Man City ‘leaks’ ahead of a 2020-21 season with no sure start date.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

There are stripes and cuffs at the bottom of their traditional white sleeves, a white collar, and a boomerang-type pattern on the main red part of the shirt.

Arsenal, in our opinion, has one of the best looks in soccer history. Messing with it is risky, and the Gunners only took minor chances here. We like it.

Here’s the full post from Footy Headlines, including a mock-up of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the new shirt.

Premier League On This Day: Nasri stunner leads Man City to title

Manchester City
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City clinched its fourth top-flight title on this day six years ago, completing Liverpool’s title race collapse.

Samir Nasir and Vincent Kompany scored on either side of halftime as City finished two points clear of the Reds to give Manuel Pellegrini a Premier League crown.

[ MORE: JPW’s match recap from that day ]

It was the fourth-straight year a Manchester club won the PL, with United and City alternating crowns between 2011-14.

Nasri fired a rocket off the inside of the far post from well outside the 18 to make it 1-0, and he’d play the corner kick that wound up in the net off Kompany’s boot in a less classy-looking but nevertheless effective goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

He finished the year with seven goals and nine assists, more than he’d produce in the ensuing two-plus seasons with City.

City out shot West Ham 19-3 on the day. Liverpool came back from an early Daniel Agger own goal against Newcastle, winning 2-1 to finish second.

Serie A team training will resume May 18 with strict quarantine protocol

Serie A return
Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced that team training will resume on May 18, though there will be plenty of oversight.

Clubs could be sent to quarantine for 14 days if a player tests positive for coronavirus, challenging the players and staff to remain home and play by the rules. Football-Italia notes that this differs from the Bundesliga policy, which merely isolates those who teste positive.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The clubs will have to pay for their own medical testing and not tax the medical system. Football-Italia also says that the clubs will be responsible should their players test positive.

So what does this mean about on-field action? From Football-Italia.com:

“When will the season be able to resume? The line of prudence is the right one. It’ll take at least another week to understand the contagion curve and then make a decision on the campaign. All team training will start again on May 18 and I’ll present the document tomorrow to ensure that all sports complexes safely reopen, starting with gyms, by the end of May.”

Spadafora said that the path to Serie A resumption had “narrowed” late last month, and reports say the league had previously targeted June 2 for a restart.

Atalanta loanee Rinaldi dies from effects of aneurysm

Andrea Rinaldi
aclegnano.it
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atalanta prospect Andrea Rinaldi has died after a three-day fight following an aneurysm, his loan club confirmed on Monday.

Rinaldi, 19, collapsed while training remotely and doctors were unable to help him.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

A center midfielder, Rinaldi scored once and added an assist in 25 matches between Coppa Serie D and league play.

Rinaldi had been at  Atalanta since 13, winning the Under-17 league title and Super Cup in 2016. He had been on loan from Atalanta since August.

There’s a glowing and emotional write-up from ACLegnano.it:

“We could write pages and pages to tell who this golden boy was, exemplary in life and play. Never a word and a tone out of place, never a protest and a controversy, always and only fairness, commitment, education, and respect. Values transmitted by a magnificent family around which we must all huddle to try and instill courage and strength in front of something too abnormal to ba accepted, elaborated, and understood in rational terms.”

“In one year he played as a midfielder showing speed and dynamism that baffled the opposing defenses. An unmistakable midfield moped. We will all remember the goal he scored in his native Carate in December and which gave Legnano a fundamental victory. We want to remind you of Andrea and not say goodbye: Run and play up there for your Legnano, we will always have you in our hearts.”

His parent club also issued a statement on his passing, below:

Transfer news: Aouar to Liverpool, Ighalo deal in doubt

Getty Imags
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with a move for Houssem Aouar and Man United could face a battle to keep Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford.

Starting with a possible incoming at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders have been linked with a few central midfielders in recent weeks and Lyon star Houssem Aouar is the latest.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Aouar, 21, will be allowed to move on from Lyon in the upcoming transfer window (whenever that is) and with the French giants not in the UEFA Champions League next season due to the Ligue 1 table being calculated on a points-per-game basis, they will have to bring in funds in other ways. The report says that Memphis Depay could also be sold as Lyon look to reshape their squad and cash in on their star attacking talents.

Aouar has been linked with pretty much every top team in Europe and the French U21 international is versatile and can play anywhere across midfield. His ability on the ball and attacking instincts stand out and he has a bright future. But should that be at Liverpool? Naby Keita cannot stay fit while both Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are pushing towards the age of 30 with James Milner and Fabinho more defensive options in central midfield.

The obvious question this throws up is what does a potential move for Aouar mean for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool? He plays in the same position and it is fair to say his 2019-20 season has been topsy-turvy as he works his way back to being a regular.

Focusing on Man United, they are in a tough spot with loan signing Odion Ighalo according to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports.

His loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua ends on July 1 and the new Chinese Super League season is due to begin in July, so a new agreement will need to be made between Man United and his parent club for Ighalo to stay for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as it is due to resume in mid-June at the earliest.

Ighalo, 30, has scored four goals in eight appearances for Man United since he arrived on loan in January as emergency cover for injured striker Marcus Rashford. With the long suspension of the Premier League, perhaps Man United no longer need Ighalo as Rashford will be close to full fitness when games may return? The Nigerian striker has been the perfect back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it would be harsh to not keep him around for longer but it is clear Shanghai Shenhua would want extra compensation and that means a permanent deal.

Per the report, Shanghai Shenhua want $25 million for Ighalo and Newcastle United have already shown interest in a permanent move for the former Watford striker. Man United probably don’t need to sign Ighalo permanently but seem keen to keep him around on a loan deal at least for the rest of this season to help them with the possible PL, FA Cup and Europa League campaigns.