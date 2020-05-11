More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

La Liga hopes to restart on June 12

Associated PressMay 11, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

MADRID — La Liga is not changing its plan to restart competing after five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19, with president Javier Tebas saying Sunday he hopes it can restart on June 12.

[ MORE: PL gets green light to return ]

Tebas said if everything continues to go according to plan in Spain, he expects La Liga to restart a month from now – depending on decisions by local authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to start on June 12, but it will depend on a lot of things,” Tebas said in an interview late Sunday with league broadcaster Movistar. “If we all continue to comply with the health safety measures, I don’t think we will have any problems.”

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

The league confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but said it was not going to alter the practice protocol that got underway last week. Players from most clubs began individual training sessions on Friday after nearly two months of confinement because of the pandemic.

The league said it will “continue to apply the back-to-training protocol” that was approved by government authorities to “guarantee the maximum safety of all players, coaches and club employees.”

Tebas noted the “very low” number of positive cases and said it will be virtually impossible for contagion to happen during games because everyone involved will have been tested ahead of time.

“The matches are where there will be less risk,” Tebas said.

The five players who tested positive will remain sidelined until they fully recover. They are all without symptoms and recovering from the disease, according to the league. They will be allowed to resume practicing after testing negative in two consecutive tests.

All other players tested negative, and the league said only three staff members of clubs tested positive after nearly 2,500 total tests were conducted.

“This is good news for the football industry and for Spanish society as well,” Tebas said, adding the league had expected about 30 positive tests.

Players, coaches and club employees involved in the training sessions are being tested daily.

The league did not name the players who tested positive. It also didn’t disclose their clubs, but Real Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles later confirmed he was among those with COVID-19. Spanish media said two other players were from first-division clubs, including Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi.

Atletico on Saturday posted a message on an official club social media channel with a picture of the Brazilian and the message: “Renan Lodi says hello from his home. We will see you very soon on the field, Renan!”

He did not practice as the rest of Atletico players resumed their activities on Saturday. None of the players who tested positive reportedly play for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Barcelona was among the first teams to resume individual training on Friday. Real Madrid is expected to be back in action on Monday.

“Soccer is secondary right now,” Madrid defender Sergio Ramos said. “But it can serve as a distraction for the people who have been suffering.”

Tebas said he expects matches to be played every day after soccer resumes in Spain.

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique said he hoped to have more time for players to prepare.

“A few more days of practice would be good for us, especially because of the risk of injuries,” he said.

Spain this week started loosening some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the pandemic, allowing soccer players to resume training individually at the teams’ base camps.

The league sent clubs a detailed four-stage protocol for the return to practice. The individual training will be followed by smaller group sessions and then full squad sessions.

FA: Premier League cannot remove relegation, void season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The English FA have effectively ended any chance of relegation from the Premier League being removed and the potential to void the season.

Speaking during the latest Premier League club meeting on ‘Project Restart’ on Monday, FA chairman Greg Clarke said the governing body would not sanction a ‘no relegation’ idea put forward by some PL clubs and also reinforced that the season should be decided on ‘sporting merit’ which means teams will either play out the remaining 92 games or the league table will be decided on points per game.

[ MORE: Key week for PL

Effectively, the Premier League being deemed ‘null and void’ for the 2019-20 season has been totally taken off the table, but there has always been a desire from all 20 clubs to finish the season however they could. But the majority of the bottom six clubs wanted relegation taken off the table if neutral stadiums are to be used as they feel the sporting integrity of the PL would be called into question.

Other details discussed in the four-hour video conference call focused on neutral stadiums and contract extensions, with the former still a major sticking point and the clubs coming to an agreement on the latter.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, while England’s top-flight has been given the green light by the government that it can return after June 1.

“Sporting events behind closed doors for broadcast which I think would provide a much needed boost to national morale,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

More details have since emerged from the government about a possible restart in a 50-page document released on Monday, with the note below most interesting to Premier League fans, clubs and players hoping of a restart soon as the league has been suspended since March 13.

“Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

The Premier League will meet with players and managers in the coming days and the UK government on Thursday to try and plan out how the season will return on June 12, with a key vote on restarting the 2019-20 campaign expected next Monday, May 18.

Report: PL clubs split over neutral stadiums, agree to contract extensions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest Premier League club meeting on ‘Project Restart’ has seen a four-hour video conference call focus on neutral stadiums and contract extensions.

Multiple reports claim that the 20 Premier League clubs remain split over the plan to use neutral stadiums but they did agree to extend the contracts of players who are out of contract on July 1. Per the report, a key vote on the season resuming will take place on May 18.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, while England’s top-flight has been given the green light by the government that it can return after June 1.

More details have since emerged from the government about a possible restart in a 50-page document released on Monday, with the note below most interesting to Premier League fans, clubs and players hoping of a restart soon as the league has been suspended since March 13.

“Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

That last part about ‘large-scale social contact’ is key as it appears that playing games in neutral stadiums is vital to the season returning.

Several clubs (Watford, Brighton and Aston Villa) have publicly opposed the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season at neutral stadiums and per the report as many as six clubs remain against using neutral stadiums to complete the season.

As for the player contracts, several Premier League stars are out of contract on June 30 and clubs have been given the green light to open up talks about extending the contracts until the end of the 2019-20 season, if they can come to an agreement with the player.

In short, the likes of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud at Chelsea, plus Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham, can play the final in the final nine games of the season then become free agents whenever the 2019-20 season ends. As for Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join Chelsea on July 1, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play during the 2019-20 campaign.

UK government: Sporting events could return in June

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The UK government has announced that sporting events could take place in empty stadiums from June 1 as it released its latest details on edging out of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Key week for PL ]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the UK on Sunday in a vague, confusing statement which didn’t mention professional sports returning but did say that people who couldn’t work from home should return to work and sports was allowed but only with people from your own household.

“Sporting events behind closed doors for broadcast which I think would provide a much needed boost to national morale,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

However, more details have since emerged in a 50-page document released on Monday, with the note below most interesting to Premier League fans, clubs and players hoping of a restart soon as the league has been suspended since March 13.

“Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

It is added that sporting and cultural events will not return before June 1, while it doesn’t seem like fans will be allowed to attend games anytime soon: “reopening…venues that attract large crowds (like sports stadia) may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, while plenty of other issues are still to be sorted out for England’s top-flight to restart.

Social distancing measures will still be in place until at least July 1 across the UK, which currently has the highest death toll in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic with over 32,000 deaths recorded.

The UK government have said they will halt any relaxation of the lockdown if new outbreaks occur and the science tells them to do so.

Several clubs (Watford, Brighton and Aston Villa) have publicly opposed the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season at neutral stadiums, but talks this week are focused on ironing out the details of what a restart would look like. Players have also voiced safety concerns, while there are plenty of issues around testing and keeping the sporting integrity of the final nine games of the season.

This is the first time the UK government has announced clear guidelines that it wants professional sport, including the Premier League, to return.

Previously the sports minister had stated he wants the PL to return ASAP but the government have been pretty quiet on the topic in recent days after saying that a Premier League restart would ‘lift the mood’ of the nation.

Boris Johnson will speak in parliament later on Monday and will be asked questions by journalists and the public, so there may be more clarity on these sporting and cultural events.

Either way, with the Premier League owners meeting today, this update could help them kickstart ‘Project Restart’ as their aim has been for games to return on June 12.

As long as the Premier League clubs and government can agree on a path forward, it seems like the season has been given the green light to restart. Now is the hard bit: all 20 clubs agreeing on exactly how the season will be played.

Eluko: Ex-USWNT boss Ellis the ‘best fit’ for England

England women
Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England women national team hero Eniola Aluko says Jill Ellis is the coach best equipped “to bring silverware” to her home nation.

Current England boss Phil Neville’s job has been under scrutiny for some time as the Lionesses have won just three times since reaching the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Aluko is an England centurion and says she isn’t in for the job despite what the bookies say, and she really likes the idea of the ex-USWNT.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Ellis, 53, was born in England and moved to the United States at the age of 15. She led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cups and was named the FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year in both of those years (2015, 2019).

From Sky Sports (video):

“The England women’s team now are at that point where they are getting to semifinals and now need to be getting to a final and winning it, winning World Cups and European championships. The only person in the best position to do that having won back-to-back World Cups, having won Olympics is Jill Ellis. She has that pedigree; She’s worked with some of the best footballers, elite athletes in the world.

“The only problem would be the contract she’s going to command will probably be very, very high and it’s whether the FA are willing to invest that kind of money. I’m talking about commensurate to probably what Gareth Southgate is paid, coming from that sort of equal pay expectation.”

Money may be tight moving forward, but splashing the cash on Ellis would send a strong message to the England side and add loads of drama to the SheBelieves Cup, Olympics and more.

Some American fans thought the USWNT succeeded in spite of Ellis’ management, but two World Cups don’t lie. If Neville’s canned, we’d love to see Ellis get the chance to prove her those critics wrong.