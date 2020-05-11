More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League social media
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Premier League social media wrap: Mount makes supporter out of NFL star

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There wasn’t a heck of a lot of action in Premier League social media Monday, besides Richarlison’s daily RT barrage and Phillip Billing one of the many standing up for Ian Wright in the face of vile, unpublishable racism.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Let’s start with two footballs.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount engaged with a man from the National Football League, and the two clearly have a positive history.

Mount seems to have added New York Giants cornerback Xavier McKinney to the world of Chelsea supporters, and he’s admitted an affinity for “Big Blue” himself.

New York and London, the same basic shade of blue; It all makes sense.

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings is no stranger to strong opinions and shared some on the idea of Premier League teams returning to the pitch.

After first saying that he doesn’t understand why top-half players are allowed to express concerns about returning but bottom-half players are deemed scare of relegation, Mings admitted that there’s no reason to demand no relegation as a condition of returning.

Mings also issued a quip on the stories of restarting with different protective gear or matches shorter than full-time.

We’re considering buying a Mings’ Socceroos jersey after this one.

City Football Group adds Belgian side as ninth club

City Football Group
Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Belgian second division side Lommel SK is celebrating its addition the City Football Group.

Manchester City’s got a new friend in the group, giving City enough peers for a baseball starting lineup.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

City and Lommel are in a group with Girona (Spain), New York City FC (MLS), Melbourne City FC (Australia), Montevideo City (Uruguay), Mumbai City (India), Yokohama FC Marinos (Japan), and Sichuan Jiuniu (China).

Lommel was sixth in the Belgian second tier when the season was paused for the coronavirus pandemic. The club’s predecessors played in the top flight, and Lommel has been the home of Belgian national teamer Hans Vanaken.

From The Manchester Evening News, here’s CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano:

“Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany. This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent.”

The group’s growth hasn’t just been about competition and development. It’s also made money, as CFG posted a $100 million profit on NYCFC from the 2018-19 season (Forbes.com).

[ MORE: American investor looks to recreate City Football Group ]

PHOTO: ‘Leaked’ image shows possible 2020-21 Arsenal home shirt

Arsenal kit leak
Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League teams are all about patterns when it comes to next season’s designs, and Monday brought a leak from North London club Arsenal.

The image joins Manchester United and Man City ‘leaks’ ahead of a 2020-21 season with no sure start date.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

There are stripes and cuffs at the bottom of their traditional white sleeves, a white collar, and a boomerang-type pattern on the main red part of the shirt.

Arsenal, in our opinion, has one of the best looks in soccer history. Messing with it is risky, and the Gunners only took minor chances here. We like it.

Here’s the full post from Footy Headlines, including a mock-up of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the new shirt.

Premier League On This Day: Nasri stunner leads Man City to title

Manchester City
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City clinched its fourth top-flight title on this day six years ago, completing Liverpool’s title race collapse.

Samir Nasir and Vincent Kompany scored on either side of halftime as City finished two points clear of the Reds to give Manuel Pellegrini a Premier League crown.

[ MORE: JPW’s match recap from that day ]

It was the fourth-straight year a Manchester club won the PL, with United and City alternating crowns between 2011-14.

Nasri fired a rocket off the inside of the far post from well outside the 18 to make it 1-0, and he’d play the corner kick that wound up in the net off Kompany’s boot in a less classy-looking but nevertheless effective goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

He finished the year with seven goals and nine assists, more than he’d produce in the ensuing two-plus seasons with City.

City out shot West Ham 19-3 on the day. Liverpool came back from an early Daniel Agger own goal against Newcastle, winning 2-1 to finish second.

Serie A team training will resume May 18 with strict quarantine protocol

Serie A return
Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced that team training will resume on May 18, though there will be plenty of oversight.

Clubs could be sent to quarantine for 14 days if a player tests positive for coronavirus, challenging the players and staff to remain home and play by the rules. Football-Italia notes that this differs from the Bundesliga policy, which merely isolates those who teste positive.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The clubs will have to pay for their own medical testing and not tax the medical system. Football-Italia also says that the clubs will be responsible should their players test positive.

So what does this mean about on-field action? From Football-Italia.com:

“When will the season be able to resume? The line of prudence is the right one. It’ll take at least another week to understand the contagion curve and then make a decision on the campaign. All team training will start again on May 18 and I’ll present the document tomorrow to ensure that all sports complexes safely reopen, starting with gyms, by the end of May.”

Spadafora said that the path to Serie A resumption had “narrowed” late last month, and reports say the league had previously targeted June 2 for a restart.