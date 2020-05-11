Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There wasn’t a heck of a lot of action in Premier League social media Monday, besides Richarlison’s daily RT barrage and Phillip Billing one of the many standing up for Ian Wright in the face of vile, unpublishable racism.

Let’s start with two footballs.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount engaged with a man from the National Football League, and the two clearly have a positive history.

Mount seems to have added New York Giants cornerback Xavier McKinney to the world of Chelsea supporters, and he’s admitted an affinity for “Big Blue” himself.

New York and London, the same basic shade of blue; It all makes sense.

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings is no stranger to strong opinions and shared some on the idea of Premier League teams returning to the pitch.

After first saying that he doesn’t understand why top-half players are allowed to express concerns about returning but bottom-half players are deemed scare of relegation, Mings admitted that there’s no reason to demand no relegation as a condition of returning.

I agree with you. In my eyes we either play with relegation, because it’s safe to do so or don’t play because it’s not safe to do so. https://t.co/XJ9PYwvXME — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 11, 2020

Mings also issued a quip on the stories of restarting with different protective gear or matches shorter than full-time.

We’re considering buying a Mings’ Socceroos jersey after this one.

Let’s see what else they come out with. If you believe everything in the press then I’m currently preparing myself to play with a mask, with gloves, for less than 45 minutes each way, whilst quarantining…. in Australia https://t.co/U6jKlyxEvr — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 11, 2020

