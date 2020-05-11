Christian Pulisic has revealed his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp as the Chelsea and USMNT winger looked back on his career so far.

In a recent interview with his former USMNT teammate Jermaine Jones, Pulisic, 21, was asked about coming up through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund and getting his chance to train with the first team at the age of 16.

Speaking to Jones on his ’13&ME’ podcast, Chelsea star Pulisic revealed his appreciation for the current Liverpool boss.

“I was just working hard for that one opportunity I could get. I was going to German school over there, doing everything. I will never forget, one day I was in class there and I looked at my phone quick and it was a text from my youth team coach who said ‘you are training with the first team tonight’ and the rest of the school day I wasn’t even paying attention,” Pulisic said.

“I am getting ready, going to training. It was unreal. I was 16 or 17 and I’m going in to warm up and there’s guys with huge names at the time. Aubameyang, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Mkhitaryan. All of these guys who were just in the Champions League final the year before. I was just going in as a 16-year-old kid and I’m just thinking ‘alright, man, just go in and do your best.’ I didn’t know what to think. I was just excited and thankful to Jurgen Klopp for giving me that opportunity. I will take that with me forever. I was really grateful.”

Pulisic also had plenty of interesting takes on the USMNT missing the 2018 World Cup, young American players heading to European academy teams and his career at Chelsea, Dortmund and back in Pennsylvania.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Pulisic when it became clear he was going to leave Borussia Dortmund but he of course ended up at Chelsea.

Could he link up with Klopp at Liverpool in the future? Who knows. His style of play certainly suits the Reds but it seems unlikely that Frank Lampard and Chelsea would let him leave for Liverpool given his growing importance to the Blues during his debut season in the Premier League.

Klopp has spoken about his admiration for Pulisic and it would be intriguing to see if there’s a way they can link up again in the years ahead.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports