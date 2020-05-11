More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Pulisic reveals his appreciation for Klopp

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has revealed his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp as the Chelsea and USMNT winger looked back on his career so far.

In a recent interview with his former USMNT teammate Jermaine Jones, Pulisic, 21, was asked about coming up through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund and getting his chance to train with the first team at the age of 16.

Speaking to Jones on his ’13&ME’ podcast, Chelsea star Pulisic revealed his appreciation for the current Liverpool boss.

“I was just working hard for that one opportunity I could get. I was going to German school over there, doing everything. I will never forget, one day I was in class there and I looked at my phone quick and it was a text from my youth team coach who said ‘you are training with the first team tonight’ and the rest of the school day I wasn’t even paying attention,” Pulisic said.

“I am getting ready, going to training. It was unreal. I was 16 or 17 and I’m going in to warm up and there’s guys with huge names at the time. Aubameyang, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Mkhitaryan. All of these guys who were just in the Champions League final the year before. I was just going in as a 16-year-old kid and I’m just thinking ‘alright, man, just go in and do your best.’ I didn’t know what to think. I was just excited and thankful to Jurgen Klopp for giving me that opportunity. I will take that with me forever. I was really grateful.”

Pulisic also had plenty of interesting takes on the USMNT missing the 2018 World Cup, young American players heading to European academy teams and his career at Chelsea, Dortmund and back in Pennsylvania.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Pulisic when it became clear he was going to leave Borussia Dortmund but he of course ended up at Chelsea.

Could he link up with Klopp at Liverpool in the future? Who knows. His style of play certainly suits the Reds but it seems unlikely that Frank Lampard and Chelsea would let him leave for Liverpool given his growing importance to the Blues during his debut season in the Premier League.

Klopp has spoken about his admiration for Pulisic and it would be intriguing to see if there’s a way they can link up again in the years ahead.

Transfer news: Aouar to Liverpool, Ighalo deal in doubt

Getty Imags
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with a move for Houssem Aouar and Man United could face a battle to keep Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford.

Starting with a possible incoming at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders have been linked with a few central midfielders in recent weeks and Lyon star Houssem Aouar is the latest.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Aouar, 21, will be allowed to move on from Lyon in the upcoming transfer window (whenever that is) and with the French giants not in the UEFA Champions League next season due to the Ligue 1 table being calculated on a points-per-game basis, they will have to bring in funds in other ways. The report says that Memphis Depay could also be sold as Lyon look to reshape their squad and cash in on their star attacking talents.

Aouar has been linked with pretty much every top team in Europe and the French U21 international is versatile and can play anywhere across midfield. His ability on the ball and attacking instincts stand out and he has a bright future. But should that be at Liverpool? Naby Keita cannot stay fit while both Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are pushing towards the age of 30 with James Milner and Fabinho more defensive options in central midfield.

The obvious question this throws up is what does a potential move for Aouar mean for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool? He plays in the same position and it is fair to say his 2019-20 season has been topsy-turvy as he works his way back to being a regular.

Focusing on Man United, they are in a tough spot with loan signing Odion Ighalo according to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports.

His loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua ends on July 1 and the new Chinese Super League season is due to begin in July, so a new agreement will need to be made between Man United and his parent club for Ighalo to stay for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as it is due to resume in mid-June at the earliest.

Ighalo, 30, has scored four goals in eight appearances for Man United since he arrived on loan in January as emergency cover for injured striker Marcus Rashford. With the long suspension of the Premier League, perhaps Man United no longer need Ighalo as Rashford will be close to full fitness when games may return? The Nigerian striker has been the perfect back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it would be harsh to not keep him around for longer but it is clear Shanghai Shenhua would want extra compensation and that means a permanent deal.

Per the report, Shanghai Shenhua want $25 million for Ighalo and Newcastle United have already shown interest in a permanent move for the former Watford striker. Man United probably don’t need to sign Ighalo permanently but seem keen to keep him around on a loan deal at least for the rest of this season to help them with the possible PL, FA Cup and Europa League campaigns.

Premier League reveal update on possible June restart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed an update on a possible restart to the 2019-20 season in June.

There were plenty of positive vibes around the Premier League season restart as the UK government announced that sporting events could take place in empty stadiums from June 1 as more details were released on edging out of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Key week for PL

However, reports have since suggested that over half of the league do not want to finish the season in neutral stadiums as they are concerned about the integrity of the competition. While the head of the English FA reportedly told clubs that removing relegation and deeming the season ‘null and void’ was not an option as the table should be decided by finishing the games or the table ended on a points-per-game basis.

Speaking after a five-hour video conference call with all 20 Premier League clubs on Monday, Masters said that a number of clubs feel strongly that they should be able to play home and away games rather than at neutral venues.

“Everybody would prefer to play at home and away if at all possible, and it’s clear to see some clubs feel more strongly about that than others. We are in contact with the authorities and listening to that advice, while also representing club views in those discussions,” Masters said. “We are working flat out to create a responsible, safe, and deliverable model to complete the season. No decisions will be made until after we have talked to players and managers and those meetings are scheduled for later this week.”

The head of the Premier League then revealed that talks are ongoing with the government this week about a restart, as well as players and managers, as there has been no agreement about when teams will return to training.

“Since COVID became an issue we’ve been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and taking all that advice on board, but it is an ongoing dialogue. But all must be cognisant of what authorities are telling us, and we’ll continue with that consultation,” Masters added.

Masters admitted that for the first time ending the 2019-20 season had been discussed but the will of all 20 clubs is to play the remaining 92 games of the season.

“It’s the first time we’ve discussed curtailment. It’s still our aim to finish the season obviously, but it’s important to discuss all of the options with our clubs,” Masters said. “What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have. Obviously we won’t be playing until the middle of June. It doesn’t seem quite right to be talking about playing before we’ve taken a decision to return to the first stage of training. But in terms of how those matches will take place there’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge, and we’ll continue to assess the circumstances then.”

Other notes to come from Masters include the fact that player contracts which currently run out on June 30 can be extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, provided both parties come to an agreement no later than June 23.

FA: Premier League cannot remove relegation, void season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The English FA have effectively ended any chance of relegation from the Premier League being removed and the potential to void the season.

Speaking during the latest Premier League club meeting on ‘Project Restart’ on Monday, FA chairman Greg Clarke said the governing body would not sanction a ‘no relegation’ idea put forward by some PL clubs and also reinforced that the season should be decided on ‘sporting merit’ which means teams will either play out the remaining 92 games or the league table will be decided on points per game.

[ MORE: Key week for PL

Effectively, the Premier League being deemed ‘null and void’ for the 2019-20 season has been totally taken off the table, but there has always been a desire from all 20 clubs to finish the season however they could. But the majority of the bottom six clubs wanted relegation taken off the table if neutral stadiums are to be used as they feel the sporting integrity of the PL would be called into question.

Other details discussed in the four-hour video conference call focused on neutral stadiums and contract extensions, with the former still a major sticking point and the clubs coming to an agreement on the latter.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, while England’s top-flight has been given the green light by the government that it can return after June 1.

“Sporting events behind closed doors for broadcast which I think would provide a much needed boost to national morale,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

More details have since emerged from the government about a possible restart in a 50-page document released on Monday, with the note below most interesting to Premier League fans, clubs and players hoping of a restart soon as the league has been suspended since March 13.

“Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

The Premier League will meet with players and managers in the coming days and the UK government on Thursday to try and plan out how the season will return on June 12, with a key vote on restarting the 2019-20 campaign expected next Monday, May 18.

Report: PL clubs split over neutral stadiums, agree to contract extensions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
The latest Premier League club meeting on ‘Project Restart’ has seen a four-hour video conference call focus on neutral stadiums and contract extensions.

Multiple reports claim that the 20 Premier League clubs remain split over the plan to use neutral stadiums but they did agree to extend the contracts of players who are out of contract on July 1. Per the report, a key vote on the season resuming will take place on May 18.

All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, while England's top-flight has been given the green light by the government that it can return after June 1.

More details have since emerged from the government about a possible restart in a 50-page document released on Monday, with the note below most interesting to Premier League fans, clubs and players hoping of a restart soon as the league has been suspended since March 13.

“Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

That last part about ‘large-scale social contact’ is key as it appears that playing games in neutral stadiums is vital to the season returning.

Several clubs (Watford, Brighton and Aston Villa) have publicly opposed the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season at neutral stadiums and per the report as many as six clubs remain against using neutral stadiums to complete the season.

As for the player contracts, several Premier League stars are out of contract on June 30 and clubs have been given the green light to open up talks about extending the contracts until the end of the 2019-20 season, if they can come to an agreement with the player.

In short, the likes of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud at Chelsea, plus Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham, can play the final in the final nine games of the season then become free agents whenever the 2019-20 season ends. As for Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join Chelsea on July 1, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play during the 2019-20 campaign.