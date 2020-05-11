More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A return
Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images

Serie A team training will resume May 18 with strict quarantine protocol

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced that team training will resume on May 18, though there will be plenty of oversight.

Clubs could be sent to quarantine for 14 days if a player tests positive for coronavirus, challenging the players and staff to remain home and play by the rules. Football-Italia notes that this differs from the Bundesliga policy, which merely isolates those who teste positive.

The clubs will have to pay for their own medical testing and not tax the medical system. Football-Italia also says that the clubs will be responsible should their players test positive.

So what does this mean about on-field action? From Football-Italia.com:

“When will the season be able to resume? The line of prudence is the right one. It’ll take at least another week to understand the contagion curve and then make a decision on the campaign. All team training will start again on May 18 and I’ll present the document tomorrow to ensure that all sports complexes safely reopen, starting with gyms, by the end of May.”

Spadafora said that the path to Serie A resumption had “narrowed” late last month, and reports say the league had previously targeted June 2 for a restart.

Premier League On This Day: Nasri stunner leads Man City to title

Manchester City
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Manchester City clinched its fourth top-flight title on this day six years ago, completing Liverpool’s title race collapse.

Samir Nasir and Vincent Kompany scored on either side of halftime as City finished two points clear of the Reds to give Manuel Pellegrini a Premier League crown.

It was the fourth-straight year a Manchester club won the PL, with United and City alternating crowns between 2011-14.

Nasri fired a rocket off the inside of the far post from well outside the 18 to make it 1-0, and he’d play the corner kick that wound up in the net off Kompany’s boot in a less classy-looking but nevertheless effective goal.

He finished the year with seven goals and nine assists, more than he’d produce in the ensuing two-plus seasons with City.

City out shot West Ham 19-3 on the day. Liverpool came back from an early Daniel Agger own goal against Newcastle, winning 2-1 to finish second.

Atalanta loanee Rinaldi dies from effects of aneurysm

Andrea Rinaldi
aclegnano.it
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Atalanta prospect Andrea Rinaldi has died after a three-day fight following an aneurysm, his loan club confirmed on Monday.

Rinaldi, 19, collapsed while training remotely and doctors were unable to help him.

A center midfielder, Rinaldi scored once and added an assist in 25 matches between Coppa Serie D and league play.

Rinaldi had been at  Atalanta since 13, winning the Under-17 league title and Super Cup in 2016. He had been on loan from Atalanta since August.

There’s a glowing and emotional write-up from ACLegnano.it:

“We could write pages and pages to tell who this golden boy was, exemplary in life and play. Never a word and a tone out of place, never a protest and a controversy, always and only fairness, commitment, education, and respect. Values transmitted by a magnificent family around which we must all huddle to try and instill courage and strength in front of something too abnormal to ba accepted, elaborated, and understood in rational terms.”

“In one year he played as a midfielder showing speed and dynamism that baffled the opposing defenses. An unmistakable midfield moped. We will all remember the goal he scored in his native Carate in December and which gave Legnano a fundamental victory. We want to remind you of Andrea and not say goodbye: Run and play up there for your Legnano, we will always have you in our hearts.”

His parent club also issued a statement on his passing, below:

Transfer news: Aouar to Liverpool, Ighalo deal in doubt

Getty Imags
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
The latest transfer news has linked Liverpool with a move for Houssem Aouar and Man United could face a battle to keep Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford.

Starting with a possible incoming at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders have been linked with a few central midfielders in recent weeks and Lyon star Houssem Aouar is the latest.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Aouar, 21, will be allowed to move on from Lyon in the upcoming transfer window (whenever that is) and with the French giants not in the UEFA Champions League next season due to the Ligue 1 table being calculated on a points-per-game basis, they will have to bring in funds in other ways. The report says that Memphis Depay could also be sold as Lyon look to reshape their squad and cash in on their star attacking talents.

Aouar has been linked with pretty much every top team in Europe and the French U21 international is versatile and can play anywhere across midfield. His ability on the ball and attacking instincts stand out and he has a bright future. But should that be at Liverpool? Naby Keita cannot stay fit while both Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are pushing towards the age of 30 with James Milner and Fabinho more defensive options in central midfield.

The obvious question this throws up is what does a potential move for Aouar mean for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool? He plays in the same position and it is fair to say his 2019-20 season has been topsy-turvy as he works his way back to being a regular.

Focusing on Man United, they are in a tough spot with loan signing Odion Ighalo according to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports.

His loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua ends on July 1 and the new Chinese Super League season is due to begin in July, so a new agreement will need to be made between Man United and his parent club for Ighalo to stay for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as it is due to resume in mid-June at the earliest.

Ighalo, 30, has scored four goals in eight appearances for Man United since he arrived on loan in January as emergency cover for injured striker Marcus Rashford. With the long suspension of the Premier League, perhaps Man United no longer need Ighalo as Rashford will be close to full fitness when games may return? The Nigerian striker has been the perfect back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it would be harsh to not keep him around for longer but it is clear Shanghai Shenhua would want extra compensation and that means a permanent deal.

Per the report, Shanghai Shenhua want $25 million for Ighalo and Newcastle United have already shown interest in a permanent move for the former Watford striker. Man United probably don’t need to sign Ighalo permanently but seem keen to keep him around on a loan deal at least for the rest of this season to help them with the possible PL, FA Cup and Europa League campaigns.

Premier League reveal update on possible June restart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed an update on a possible restart to the 2019-20 season in June.

There have been plenty of positive vibes around the Premier League season restart as the UK government announced that sporting events could take place in empty stadiums from June 1 as more details were released on edging out of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, reports have since suggested that over half of the league do not want to finish the season in neutral stadiums as they are concerned about the integrity of the competition. While the head of the English FA reportedly told clubs that removing relegation and deeming the season ‘null and void’ was not an option as the table should be decided by playing the games or the table ending on a points-per-game basis.

Speaking after a five-hour video conference call with all 20 Premier League clubs on Monday, Masters said that all clubs want to be able to play home and away games rather than at neutral venues as the government have requested.

“Everybody would prefer to play at home and away if at all possible, and it’s clear to see some clubs feel more strongly about that than others. We are in contact with the authorities and listening to that advice, while also representing club views in those discussions,” Masters said. “We are working flat out to create a responsible, safe, and deliverable model to complete the season. No decisions will be made until after we have talked to players and managers and those meetings are scheduled for later this week.”

With social distancing rules still in place, government and local police forces are concerned about fans congregating outside stadiums if their teams are playing and celebrating victories.

The head of the Premier League then revealed that talks are ongoing with the government this week about a restart, as well as players and managers who will air their concerns, as there has been no agreement about when teams are safe to return to training and a training protocol hasn’t been agreed.

“Since COVID became an issue we’ve been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and taking all that advice on board, but it is an ongoing dialogue. But all must be cognisant of what authorities are telling us, and we’ll continue with that consultation,” Masters added.

Masters admitted that for the first time ending the 2019-20 season had been discussed but the will of all 20 clubs is to play the remaining 92 games of the season. There were no further details about how the season could be curtailed early without playing games but it is expected that a points-per-game average would be used to decide the final table.

“It’s the first time we’ve discussed curtailment. It’s still our aim to finish the season obviously, but it’s important to discuss all of the options with our clubs,” Masters said. “What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have. Obviously we won’t be playing until the middle of June. It doesn’t seem quite right to be talking about playing before we’ve taken a decision to return to the first stage of training. But in terms of how those matches will take place there’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge, and we’ll continue to assess the circumstances then.”

Other notes to come from Masters include the fact that player contracts which currently run out on June 30 can be extended until the end of the 2019-20 season (whenever that may be), provided both parties come to an agreement no later than June 23.

He also stated that there was no deadline for these talks to end and the Premier League clubs would continue to work together and with the government to finish the season, while Masters also admitted that clubs will all be taking a big hit in terms of revenue.

“We were able to update our clubs today on our situation with broadcasters, which is obviously confidential,” Masters said. “Whatever happens, there’s going to be significant loss of revenue for clubs. That is inevitable. We were able to paint a picture today about what would happen in various scenarios, playing out the season and not playing out the season, to allow them to have a picture of that as we stand in the early part of May. But in terms of putting an estimate on it, I don’t want to do that today.”