What Bundesliga team should I support
Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

What Bundesliga team should I support: Find a club with this primer

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Must read preface: For close to a decade on several platforms — most recently this one — I’ve given prospective fans of the Premier League a guide to choose a team. So it seems natural to answer the question: What Bundesliga team should I support?

Look, in no way do I claim to give anything other than an opinionated overview that I believe to be a fair representation of clubs whose history far outlives even my fandom of the beautiful game. With the Bundesliga returning this weekend and holding the status as (my opinion) the second-most interesting top-to-bottom elite league in the world, I’m going to wade into similar waters.

By no means do I claim a massive breadth of knowledge on every top German club. In fact, I guarantee that Bundesliga diehards will find at least a handful of gripes in my comparisons (There’s only so long to write).

But people need to know what they are getting into, as I know personally of a fan or two now attached to insufferable clubs. ‘They’ had no idea that their love for a brown ale or clever nickname would lead to a lifetime of supporter misery.

Also, this is primarily an American site, and the Bundesliga has been welcoming to USMNT players and prospects for some time, so we’ll make those connections for you.

So without further ado, I submit to you my 2020 beginner’s guide to answering the question “What Bundesliga team should I support?” I know there are better routes to run in finding a club you love, but these are desperate times for live sports fans. Let us give you a head start.

It’s a great league. You’re gonna love it.

18. Paderborn — The up-and-down club

Top-flight titles: None
Formed: 1907
In top-flight since: First season back
American players: None, though Khiry Shelton was there until January.
PL comparison: Norwich City
Season so far: Looking likely to be one-and-done, a traditional yo-yo club who’s probably been a bit better than their standing.

17. Werder Bremen — The underachieving mainstays, with glory not too far in the rearview mirror.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Four (2004)
Formed: 1899
In top-flight since: 1981-82
American players: Josh Sargent, formerly Aron Johannsson
PL comparison: West Ham United with titles– Underachieving and fiercely supported. 
Season so far: A tremendous amount of talent has produced a whole lot of nothing. Hanging their hat on a match-in-hand, this decade could not have ended soon enough for a team that won a lot for a long time.

Werder’s Sargent (l) with Marco Friedl (Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

16. Fortuna Dusseldorf — One of the country’s oldest clubs, trying to continue rebound

Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1933)
Formed: 1895
In top-flight since: 2018-19
American players: Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen (on loan)
PL comparison: Southampton — a ride to the lower tiers and back up.
Season so far: Nine of their 27 goals have come in three matches, and they’ve only managed five points from those outings.

15. Mainz — Weathering a storm in a relatively sunny period of the club’s history

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978)
Formed: 1905
In top-flight since: 2009-10
American players: None, formerly Conor Casey
PL comparison: Bournemouth — Instantly competitive once promoted but in tough waters right now.
Season so far: Swedish striker Robin Quaison has scored enough and in big spots to keep the mainstays just above the bottom three.

14. Augsburg — Slipping after a surprise UEL season in 2015-16.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed: 1907
In top-flight since: 2011-12
American players: None, formerly Michael Parkhurst
PL comparison: Burnley — Sometimes you wonder how they do it, but they find a way to remain.
Season so far: Won five of six in the middle of the season and that’s about the only thing keeping them kicking.

13. Hertha Berlin — Spending big and crossing fingers.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Two (1931)
Formed: 1892
In top-flight since: 2013-14
American players: None, several former players inc. John Brooks
PL comparison: Aston Villa — Big city, big club, spending and trying to find its old mojo
Season so far: They’ve spent a lot, gone through a few coaches (one was Jurgen Klinsmann), and expected a lot more than 13th.

12. Eintracht Frankfurt — Well-supported and hoping to sustain success

Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1959)
Formed: 1899
In top-flight since: 2012-13
American players: Timothy Chandler, formerly several others
PL comparison: Wolves — Productive academy, recent tastes of Europe, and hopeful of continuing their resurgence.
Season so far: Two losing streaks have sent them away from the reaches of European qualification. Still alive in the German Cup if it goes forward.

Timothy Chandler (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

11. Union Berlin — Progressive, driven, and back in the big time.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed: 1966
In top-flight since: 2019-20
American players: None, formerly Bobby Wood.
PL comparison: Everton — Big city vibes with a focus on the community
Season so far: Great at home but wretched away from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

10. Koln — Fun. Like a live goat type of fun.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978)
Formed: 1948
In top-flight since: 2019-20
American players: None
PL comparison: Crystal Palace — A unique club with an unmistakable stadium experience, the fit misses the mark on past silverware but makes solid contract on the live mascot comparison. Goats and eagles are bit different though…
Season so far: A horrible first few months led to tremendous success with a 8W-3L run since mid-December. Capable of making a run to sixth if they can recapture the mojo.

9. Hoffenheim — Everyone’s enemy.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed: 1899
In top-flight since: 2008-09
American players: None, formerly several including Danny Williams
PL comparison: Chelsea or Man City before the silverware.
Season so far: Two hot runs of form does not a good season make. Not resembling the team that gave Liverpool a hard time in the UCL a couple of years ago.

8. Freiburg — Rise and grind (and grind and grind).

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed: 1904
In top-flight since: 2016-17
American players: None, formerly a few including Danny Williams
PL comparison: Watford — On occasion they’ll delight, but the footing never feels too solid.
Season so far: Bang average. About as middle of the road and inconsistent as you’ll find.

7. Wolfsburg — A roller coaster ride with the highest peaks.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (2009)
Formed: 1945
In top-flight since: 1997-98
American players: John Brooks and several former players including Claudio Reyna
PL comparison: Leicester City — a surprise title in 2009 and roller coaster since
Season so far: Won just twice between November and the end of January, but still capable of making Europe.

John Brooks (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

6. Schalke — Often on the precipice.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Seven (1958)
Formed: 1904
In top-flight since: 1991-92
American players: Weston McKennie and plenty of former players
PL comparison: Chelsea — UCL regulars who’ve succeeded with several styles of play. Less league success though, but solid rivalries.
Season so far: There are questions about the club’s long-term prognosis in terms of their top talents, but David Wagner’s boys still have a chance to head back to Europe.

5. Bayer Leverkusen — Always the bridesmaids (or groomsmen. It’s 2020).

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed:
In top-flight since: 1979-80
American players: None, but several former including Landon Donovan and Frankie Hejduk
PL comparison: Tottenham Hotspur — A mainstay, but always on the precipice. Plus: One UCL runners-up season.
Season so far: As usual, entertaining and living near the top without sipping from the grail. A lot of top young players could leave soon, so is now the time?

4. Borussia Monchengladbach — Stylish, powerful, and a bit too “nearly.”

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Five (1977)
Formed: 1904
In top-flight since: 2008-09
American players: Fabian Johnson, and formerly Michael Bradley and others
PL comparison: Liverpool of 2018-19– Entertainers on the cusp of something more?
Season so far: Leaders for a while and boasting a very good squad that could still lay claim to the crown.

3. RB Leipzig — Like Hoffenheim. On steroids.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: None
Formed: 2009
In top-flight since: 2016-17
American players: Tyler Adams
PL comparison: Man City — Not perfect as City has a massive history, but the nouveau riche vibe is heavy in the German consciousness and the club is helped by its club relationships. A wealth-fueled rise from nothing to pure power.
Season so far: The title charge has stalled due a series of draws, but still very much alive with Timo Werner’s clock ticking.

2. Borussia Dortmund — Relatively successful monster hunters.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: Eight (2012)
Formed: 1909
In top-flight since: 1976-77
American players: Giovanni Reyna, formerly a few including Christian Pulisic and Jovan Kirovski
PL comparison: Arsenal — Stylish football but slip-ups in big spots as of late. Talent procurers and producers of the highest order
Season so far: The season pause came at a terrible time for red-hot Dortmund, who is riding Jadon Sancho to another title charge. Can they end Bayern’s long run?

1. Bayern Munich — Monsters.

Top-flight titles and most recent one: 29, including the last eight
Formed: 1900
In top-flight since: 1965-66
American players: None, formerly Landon Donovan and Julian Green
PL comparison: Manchester United — The best-known team in the league from a worldwide perspective, ruthless competitors who almost always spend.
Season so far: A slow start has kept the field of title chasers five-deep, but Hansi Flick’s side has spread its wings and will win again if it can navigate a tricky-enough fixture list with three of the four chasers left on the docket.

(Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Bundesliga return: 10 Premier League transfer targets to watch

Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
At least two of the most talked-about transfer targets in the world will be taking the pitch this weekend when the Bundesliga kickstarts its title race.

Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz have been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and pretty much every other big club in the world.

We’ll still tell you a bit about them — the talent is massive — but they are far from the end of the list.

Here are 10 players to watch, their stats this season, and when they’ll be playing this weekend. We’ll add some more names, too.

We’ll also leave several Americans off the list, as Weston McKennie (Schalke), Giovanni Reyna (BVB), and Tyler Adams (Leipzig) are all desired inside and outside of Germany.

They get plenty of coverage in this space, as does Canadian export and thrill-a-minute wide man Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. Plus, only McKennie may move soon.

10. Denis Zakaria, Borussia Monchengladbach — A tidy passer with offensive skill, Zakaria is a monster in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.6 interceptions this season. Twenty-eight times capped by Switzerland, Zakaria has been connected to Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

9. Amine Harit, Schalke — Harit started life at Schalke red hot after signing from Nantes in 2017, but dipped last season. He’s got a career-best seven goals this season and has matched a high with seven assists. The Morocco signed a new deal in December but has been linked with Barcelona for some time.

8. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig — Only Jadon Sancho and Thomas Muller have more assists than Nkunku’s 12, which come with a league-best 2.8 key passes per game. Was linked to Arsenal in January.

7. Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen — The 23-year-old’s seven-goal, four-assist season has him on the radar of Liverpool and Southampton.

6. Marcus Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach — The son of World Cup, EURO, and UEFA Cup winner Lilian, Marcus is a wildly-productive and electric forward who’s pitched in 10 goals and nine assists this season. Newcastle and Liverpool are whispered as possible new homes.

5. Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid) — Where hasn’t Hakimi been linked? Hakimi can play right and left back as well as further up the pitch, and has seven goals and 10 assists this season. Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be PL clubs looking into his services.

4. Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig — Just 21 and beginning to discover his powers, the monstrous center back is averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 3.3 clearances per Bundesliga outing this season. If you’re a top club in the PL, you’ve been linked with him.

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig — He seemingly wants to go to Liverpool, but there’s no shortage of suitors across the board. Only Robert Lewandowski (25) has scored more goals in league play than Werner’s 21, who’s 24.

2. Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen — He hasn’t hit the heights of his 17-goal season in 2018-19, but the soon-to-be 21-year-old is a playmaker of the highest order in the No. 10 role.

1. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund — Unlike many English talents hyped up before their time, Sancho has delivered again and again. The 20-year-old Man City academy product is said to be Manchester United’s top target.

I mean, bags of technique on this cat, who has 26 goals and 33 assists in league play the past two seasons despite being a teenager until late March.

Report: Spurs’ Dele Alli punched, robbed during home invasion

Dele Alli
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Dele Alli suffered a minor injury when his apartment was robbed early Wednesday morning, reports The Daily Mail.

Dele, 24, was reportedly held at knifepoint and was “thumped in the face” but has escaped major injuries.

Two males broke into Dele’s apartment, where he’s been isolating with family.

“Following a scuffle, during which Alli suffered a minor facial injury, the two culprits proceeded to take various items including jewelry and watches before fleeing,” reports The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

Already a harrowing experience, the robbery is made a bit scarier by the coronavirus pandemic; Dele and his family were exposed in isolation as the Premier League appears closer and closer to a return to training.

Dele has nine goals and five assists in 35 appearances this season, and he has three goals in 35 caps for England.

New MLS youth league adds 65 clubs affected by USSF decision

MLS youth
@EmpireUnitedDA
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for Major League Soccer’s new development academy system to take the wheel.

MLS quickly filled the vacuum caused by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s April decision to eliminate its Development Academy when it announced an elite youth league for its clubs hours later.

It’s been less than a month since those rapid fire moves and MLS announced Wednesday that it’s added 65 clubs affected by the erasing of the DA.

MLS’ growth has been insane and you have to give them loads of credit for not overthinking the opportunity dropped in its lap by the USSF.

Whereas it seemed a load of the DA clubs would head to the rival Elite Clubs National League, MLS struck fast and hard.

Here are the 95 “founding members” of the league:

Premier League On This Day: Aguero, stoppage time, silverware (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
It’s been exactly eight years since the most famous goal in Premier League history.

That’s saying something, yes, but how many moments in the history of our beloved sport have inspired a commentator to cry something like “Where does football go from here?”

And how many times has that statement somehow not felt like hyperbole?

Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal on the final day of the season gave Manchester City a win over Queens Park Rangers and the Premier League title. The 3-2 win gave City the title on goal differential.

The above gives you the bones of the beast, but fails to note so many things:

  • City won its first top-flight title since 1967-68.
  • The crown was ripped out of the hands of rivals Manchester United.
  • Roberto Mancini’s City did the thing in “Fergie Time” to sting Fergie himself.
  • City had seemingly thrown away the crown just six weeks earlier when they completed a 1-2-2 run with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on a late Mikel Arteta goal.

The goal was Aguero’s 23rd of the Premier League season, his first year in England’s top flight. He’d go on to have a pretty substantial career in the PL, but regardless this would’ve been enough to cement his status as an icon.

United beat Sunderland 1-0 moments before Aguero’s goal to climb into first place, but that didn’t last. Mario Balotelli’s pass to Aguero and the Argentine’s calm under pressure in dispatching yet another near post rocket was sincerely remarkable.