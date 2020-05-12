Bundesliga standings: German soccer resumes with proper title fight

Soccer returns this weekend! Germany will provide fans with a classic derby and several matches that would tantalize soccer fans on any given week, let alone one that provides a first taste of live action from a top league in many weeks. But you’re probably wondering what the Bundesliga standings are heading into Saturday.
There are plenty of American stars, young and old, to monitor while you fill your proverbial cup with fresh, live football.
So what’s the state of play? European qualification is far from settled, and at least three clubs will view themselves legit title hopefuls. Two more don’t need to do too much dreaming to put themselves in that camp.
That’s because leaders Bayern Munich still have to face the second-place, fourth-place, and fifth-place sides in the Bundesliga standings.
At least six clubs will progress to Europe, and Schalke is leading the way in the fight for sixth. Three clubs are a win away from the spot, while seventh will join the fray of UEL competitors depending on how the German Cup plays out. Should Bayern or Leverkusen win, seventh is UEL eligible, but Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-tier Saarbrucken would love to crash the party.
It would only take a small cold streak from one of four teams to really enliven the relegation fight, though that’s admittedly looking straight-forward at this point; It’s currently a race for the playoff spot between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen, multiple USMNT players locked in a tight tussle as Bremen has a match-in-hand.
Bundesliga 2019-20 Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|25
|17
|4
|4
|73
|26
|47
|9-2-2
|8-2-2
|55
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|15
|6
|4
|68
|33
|35
|9-3-0
|6-3-4
|51
|RB Leipzig
|25
|14
|8
|3
|62
|26
|36
|7-4-1
|7-4-2
|50
|Mönchengladbach
|25
|15
|4
|6
|49
|30
|19
|9-2-2
|6-2-4
|49
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|14
|5
|6
|45
|30
|15
|7-4-2
|7-1-4
|47
|FC Schalke 04
|25
|9
|10
|6
|33
|36
|-3
|5-6-2
|4-4-4
|37
|VfL Wolfsburg
|25
|9
|9
|7
|34
|30
|4
|4-6-3
|5-3-4
|36
|SC Freiburg
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|35
|-1
|6-2-4
|4-4-5
|36
|1899 Hoffenheim
|25
|10
|5
|10
|35
|43
|-8
|5-1-7
|5-4-3
|35
|1. FC Köln
|25
|10
|2
|13
|39
|45
|-6
|6-1-5
|4-1-8
|32
|1. FC Union Berlin
|25
|9
|3
|13
|32
|41
|-9
|6-1-5
|3-2-8
|30
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|8
|4
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|6-3-3
|2-1-9
|28
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|25
|7
|7
|11
|32
|48
|-16
|3-3-7
|4-4-4
|28
|FC Augsburg
|25
|7
|6
|12
|36
|52
|-16
|5-3-4
|2-3-8
|27
|FSV Mainz 05
|25
|8
|2
|15
|34
|53
|-19
|4-2-7
|4-0-8
|26
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|25
|5
|7
|13
|27
|50
|-23
|3-3-6
|2-4-7
|22
|Werder Bremen
|24
|4
|6
|14
|27
|55
|-28
|1-2-8
|3-4-6
|18
|SC Paderborn
|25
|4
|4
|17
|30
|54
|-24
|2-1-10
|2-3-7
|16