Premier League TV schedule: May 16-17

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 16-17.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 16
6-7 a.m. ET: PL Download: The Goalkeepers’ Union [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL Download: Behind the Whistle [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2013-14 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2014-15 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Dec. 2013 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Spurs, Apr. 2009 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Arsenal, Oct. 2011 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Wigan, Nov. 2009 [STREAM]

Sunday, May 17
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2010-11 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2011-12 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Spurs, May 1999 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Man City v. QPR, May 2012 [STREAM]

Rangers bid to investigate end of Scottish season rejected

Rangers
Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Scottish clubs on Tuesday voted to reject a resolution calling for an independent investigation into the decision to end the season for leagues below the top-tier Premiership because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution, initially proposed by Rangers and backed by two other teams, was supported by 13 of the 40 clubs who voted. It required at least 75% of votes from each of the Premiership, the second-tier Championship, and the third and fourth tiers combined.

The Scottish Professional Football League brought the season to a halt in the lower leagues in controversial manner last month following a much-criticized vote that plunged the Scottish game into acrimony. Final placings were determined by the average points per game of each club.

What proved to be the decisive vote, by second-tier Dundee, apparently did not reach the SPFL by an agreed deadline. Dundee was given extra time to make its decision and changed its vote, resulting in the cancellation of the leagues and ensuring end-of-season payments could be sent to clubs in the three lower divisions.

Rangers was among the clubs to strongly oppose the SPFL proposal. As was Hearts, which stands to be relegated from the Premiership if it is curtailed.

“It is clear that many members have lost confidence in the SPFL leadership and the need for change will not diminish,” Rangers said in a statement.

“The status quo cannot hold.”

Rangers said it appreciated the support of clubs who backed the resolution “and recognize your desire for increased accountability at the top of our national sport.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan urged unhappy clubs to move on, while promising to address their concerns at a later date.

“The last few weeks have been bruising ones for many people in our game,” he said. “Far too many words have been spoken and written which have sown anger and division amongst clubs. That is a matter of the deepest regret to very many people in our game, myself included.

“I know those who proposed this resolution will be disappointed, but I trust that everyone involved, on both sides of this argument, will now respect the clear, democratic and decisive result we have seen today and allow our game to move forward together.”

Celtic, which leads the Premiership by 13 points, welcomed the result of the vote and declared the club was satisfied there was “no evidence of any wrongdoing by the board or executive.”

“All of our energies,” Celtic said, “should be applied to planning for the return of the game in season 2020-21 and to the financial survival of all our clubs.”

Report: MLS considering 26-team season restart in Orlando

Major League Soccer
Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT
Major League Soccer is considering the housing of all 26 teams in Orlando for a localized season, according to a report by The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

The move would separate players from their homes and families for months, but MLS is intent on resuming the season as quickly as possible.

Leagues all over the world are seeking logistic answers to postponed or even unstarted seasons (MLS played two match days before the coronavirus pandemic pause).

Eventually the matches would return to home cities, albeit likely behind closed doors.

From The Washington Post:

The players, coaches and support staff, numbering more than 1,000, would live under quarantine at one of the large resorts near Disney World for an undetermined length of time, said those people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

MLS, the MLSPA, and Disney did not respond to Goff’s comment on the story, which is sure to divide opinion.

For one thing, MLS is still growing and would love to have the primetime spotlight to itself, or at least be a part of the discussion when other sports return to the fold. The league has grown in renown and quality, and people are aching for live sports while observing social distancing and quarantine measures at home.

There’s a very personal side to this, too. Even if MLS was able to make the village as safe as possible, it would be depriving its players of time with their families. And, as the report points out, the MLSPA is still discussing a wage cut with the league. It’s difficult to imagine the cut being that significant if the league is asking players to say goodbye to their loved ones for months.

Bundesliga return: The standings as Germany resumes proper title fight

Bundesliga return
Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
The Bundesliga returns this weekend with a classic derby and several matches that would tantalize soccer fans on any given week, let alone one that provides a first taste of live action from a top league in many weeks.

There are plenty of American stars, young and old, to monitor while you fill your proverbial cup with fresh, live football.

So what’s the state of play? European qualification is far from settled, and at least three clubs will view themselves legit title hopefuls. Two more don’t need to do too much dreaming to put themselves in that camp.

That’s because leaders Bayern Munich still have to face the second-place, fourth-place, and fifth-place sides in six-pointers.

At least six clubs will progress to Europe, and Schalke is leading the way in the fight for sixth. Three clubs are a win away from the spot, while seventh will join the fray of UEL competitors depending on how the German Cup plays out. Should Bayern or Leverkusen win, seventh is UEL eligible, but Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-tier Saarbrucken would love to crash the party.

It would only take a small cold streak from one of four teams to really enliven the relegation fight, though that’s admittedly looking straight-forward at this point; It’s currently a race for the playoff spot between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen, multiple USMNT players locked in a tight tussle as Bremen has a match-in-hand.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 25 17 4 4 73 26 47 9-2-2 8-2-2 55
 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 68 33 35 9-3-0 6-3-4 51
 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 62 26 36 7-4-1 7-4-2 50
 Mönchengladbach 25 15 4 6 49 30 19 9-2-2 6-2-4 49
 Bayer Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 45 30 15 7-4-2 7-1-4 47
 FC Schalke 04 25 9 10 6 33 36 -3 5-6-2 4-4-4 37
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 9 9 7 34 30 4 4-6-3 5-3-4 36
 SC Freiburg 25 10 6 9 34 35 -1 6-2-4 4-4-5 36
 1899 Hoffenheim 25 10 5 10 35 43 -8 5-1-7 5-4-3 35
 1. FC Köln 25 10 2 13 39 45 -6 6-1-5 4-1-8 32
 1. FC Union Berlin 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9 6-1-5 3-2-8 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 8 4 12 38 41 -3 6-3-3 2-1-9 28
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 7 7 11 32 48 -16 3-3-7 4-4-4 28
 FC Augsburg 25 7 6 12 36 52 -16 5-3-4 2-3-8 27
 FSV Mainz 05 25 8 2 15 34 53 -19 4-2-7 4-0-8 26
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 25 5 7 13 27 50 -23 3-3-6 2-4-7 22
 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28 1-2-8 3-4-6 18
 SC Paderborn 25 4 4 17 30 54 -24 2-1-10 2-3-7 16

Sweden not planning to test soccer players for virus

Sweden football
Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Swedish soccer players and coaches will not be required to take a test for COVID-19 before training sessions or matches as part of the country’s proposed return-to-play protocol during the pandemic.

Instead, they will have to fill in a self-assessment form each morning and email it to their club doctor no later than two hours before arriving for training, or before arriving at a stadium for a match. The doctor will then assess whether the players and coaches are healthy enough to take part.

They must stay at home if they have any symptoms.

It follows the general principle adopted in Swedish society that only people who “are feeling so ill that they must visit a hospital get a full-scale corona test,” the Swedish league told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

”So, in line with that, we do not have the opportunity to test our players.”

The return-to-play protocols for training and professional matches, which were published by the Swedish league on Tuesday, have been presented to the country’s Public Health Authority.

The authority is expected to decide this week whether the top two Swedish leagues can start next month. They are hoping to begin playing matches on June 14, more than two months after the initially scheduled start date.

Swedish society hasn’t completely shut down during the virus outbreak because the government and health authorities have chosen not to impose as many restrictions as other countries.

That is reflected in its proposed return-to-play protocols in soccer, which differ to other leagues in Europe.

Just across the border in Denmark, for example, players and certain staff members will make self-examinations before training sessions, then enter a “testing regime” before league games or friendlies against other clubs, Danish Superliga chief executive Claus Thomsen told the AP.

Every player will be tested once before matches and probably on a weekly basis, or more, after that.

“It is not a small expense for clubs of the size of the Danish league,” Thomsen said. “But it is an expense we will carry.”

The Danish league is planning to resume on May 28.

In Germany, where soccer will resume this weekend, players and staff in the top two men’s leagues in Germany had to undergo two rounds of testing prior to resuming full team training last week. They will also require regular tests prior to each game.

It’s estimated it will require a minimum of 20,000 tests to finish the season.

In England, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said Monday the tests set to be used by players were developed by the sister company of the one used by the Bundesliga.