The latest transfer news doing the rounds in the Premier League includes Arsenal trying to extend the stay of Dani Ceballos, plus Man United are among a host of clubs linked with Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo.

First up, a report from Spanish outlet El Confidencial says that Arsenal are keen to extend the loan of Ceballos from Real Madrid until the end of the 2019-20 season but do not plan on signing him permanently.

The Spanish midfielder, 23, has been superb for the Gunners when he’s been fit and he’s flourished in a deeper central midfield role since Mikel Arteta took charge. Ceballos, a Spanish international, has previously stated he wants to return to Real but if there’s no spot for him in Zinedine Zidane’s plans, perhaps another loan move beckons?

Arsenal probably aren’t in a financial position to buy Ceballos as the club have already agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock and Lucas Torreira around, Arsenal have plenty of central midfield options but Ceballos has real quality on the ball and given the way Arteta wants to play, he needs someone who can retain possession and link the play effortlessly in a central midfield role.

After his injuries, a change in manager and a topsy-turvy season for Arsenal overall, it is tough to judge Ceballos’ first season in the Premier League so far but it’s obvious their midfield has more class when he’s in it.

Staying in midfield, Man United and Tottenham have been linked with Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, who is one of the top young talents in Serie A.

The Daily Star have the report, as Zaniolo is a fine midfielder who can play in a variety of positions.

Zaniolo suffered an ACL injury in January but he is expected to be fit in June and both Man United and Spurs are keen to try and test Roma’s resolve with a cut-price offer. Previously the Italian giants wanted over $63 million for Zaniolo but the report states that United could offer way below that due to Roma’s financial situation.

This seems more like a Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer than Jose Mourinho. Man United are prioritizing adding young players and Zaniolo fits the bill. Man United are one midfield player short, with a more creative force needed out wide on the right in particular.

Zaniolo would obviously be a lot cheaper than signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and his clever running, passing and flicks would knit things together nicely alongside Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack. He made his debut for the Italian national team in 2019 and scored twice in five outings for the Azzurri.

It is clear Man United are keen on signing a new midfielder when the transfer window next opens, while Tottenham will prioritize signing new defenders and more a defensive central midfielder.

