Bundesliga return
Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bundesliga return: 10 Premier League transfer targets to watch

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
At least two of the most talked-about transfer targets in the world will be taking the pitch this weekend when the Bundesliga kickstarts its title race.

Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz have been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and pretty much every other big club in the world.

We’ll still tell you a bit about them — the talent is massive — but they are far from the end of the list.

Here are 10 players to watch, their stats this season, and when they’ll be playing this weekend. We’ll add some more names, too.

We’ll also leave several Americans off the list, as Weston McKennie (Schalke), Giovanni Reyna (BVB), and Tyler Adams (Leipzig) are all desired inside and outside of Germany.

They get plenty of coverage in this space, as does Canadian export and thrill-a-minute wide man Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. Plus, only McKennie may move soon.

10. Denis Zakaria, Borussia Monchengladbach — A tidy passer with offensive skill, Zakaria is a monster in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.6 interceptions this season. Twenty-eight times capped by Switzerland, Zakaria has been connected to Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

9. Amine Harit, Schalke — Harit started life at Schalke red hot after signing from Nantes in 2017, but dipped last season. He’s got a career-best seven goals this season and has matched a high with seven assists. The Morocco signed a new deal in December but has been linked with Barcelona for some time.

8. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig — Only Jadon Sancho and Thomas Muller have more assists than Nkunku’s 12, which come with a league-best 2.8 key passes per game. Was linked to Arsenal in January.

7. Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen — The 23-year-old’s seven-goal, four-assist season has him on the radar of Liverpool and Southampton.

6. Marcus Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach — The son of World Cup, EURO, and UEFA Cup winner Lilian, Marcus is a wildly-productive and electric forward who’s pitched in 10 goals and nine assists this season. Newcastle and Liverpool are whispered as possible new homes.

5. Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid) — Where hasn’t Hakimi been linked? Hakimi can play right and left back as well as further up the pitch, and has seven goals and 10 assists this season. Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be PL clubs looking into his services.

4. Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig — Just 21 and beginning to discover his powers, the monstrous center back is averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 3.3 clearances per Bundesliga outing this season. If you’re a top club in the PL, you’ve been linked with him.

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig — He seemingly wants to go to Liverpool, but there’s no shortage of suitors across the board. Only Robert Lewandowski (25) has scored more goals in league play than Werner’s 21, who’s 24.

2. Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen — He hasn’t hit the heights of his 17-goal season in 2018-19, but the soon-to-be 21-year-old is a playmaker of the highest order in the No. 10 role.

1. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund — Unlike many English talents hyped up before their time, Sancho has delivered again and again. The 20-year-old Man City academy product is said to be Manchester United’s top target.

I mean, bags of technique on this cat, who has 26 goals and 33 assists in league play the past two seasons despite being a teenager until late March.

Report: Spurs’ Dele Alli punched, robbed during home invasion

Dele Alli
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Dele Alli suffered a minor injury when his apartment was robbed early Wednesday morning, reports The Daily Mail.

Dele, 24, was reportedly held at knifepoint and was “thumped in the face” but has escaped major injuries.

Two males broke into Dele’s apartment, where he’s been isolating with family.

“Following a scuffle, during which Alli suffered a minor facial injury, the two culprits proceeded to take various items including jewelry and watches before fleeing,” reports The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

Already a harrowing experience, the robbery is made a bit scarier by the coronavirus pandemic; Dele and his family were exposed in isolation as the Premier League appears closer and closer to a return to training.

Dele has nine goals and five assists in 35 appearances this season, and he has three goals in 35 caps for England.

New MLS youth league adds 65 clubs affected by USSF decision

MLS youth
@EmpireUnitedDA
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for Major League Soccer’s new development academy system to take the wheel.

MLS quickly filled the vacuum caused by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s April decision to eliminate its Development Academy when it announced an elite youth league for its clubs hours later.

It’s been less than a month since those rapid fire moves and MLS announced Wednesday that it’s added 65 clubs affected by the erasing of the DA.

MLS’ growth has been insane and you have to give them loads of credit for not overthinking the opportunity dropped in its lap by the USSF.

Whereas it seemed a load of the DA clubs would head to the rival Elite Clubs National League, MLS struck fast and hard.

Here are the 95 “founding members” of the league:

  • Albion SC – CA
  • Atlanta United – GA
  • Austin FC – TX
  • Ballistic United – CA
  • Baltimore Armour – MD
  • Barca Residency Academy – AZ
  • Bayside Futebol Club – RI
  • Beachside of Connecticut – CT
  • Bethesda SC – MD
  • Blau Weiss Gottschee – NY
  • Breakers – CA
  • Cedar Stars Academy Bergen – NJ
  • Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth – NJ
  • Chargers Soccer Club – FL
  • Chicago FC United – IL
  • Chicago Fire FC – IL
  • Chula Vista FC – CA
  • Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club – OH
  • City SC – CA
  • Colorado Rapids – CO
  • Columbus Crew SC – OH
  • D.C. United – DC
  • De Anza Force – CA
  • Empire United Soccer Academy – NY
  • FC Cincinnati – OH
  • FC Dallas – TX
  • FC Delco – PA
  • FC Greater Boston Bolts – MA
  • FC Westchester – NY
  • Florida Rush Soccer Club – FL
  • Houston Dynamo – TX
  • IMG Academy – FL
  • Indiana Fire Academy – IN
  • Inter Miami CF – FL
  • Internationals – OH
  • Jacksonville FC – FL
  • L.A. United Futbol Academy – CA
  • LA Galaxy – CA
  • LA Surf Soccer Club – CA
  • Lanier Soccer Academy – GA
  • Los Angeles Football Club – CA
  • Metropolitan Oval – NY
  • Miami Rush Kendall SC – FL
  • Michigan Wolves – MI
  • Minnesota United FC – MN
  • MLS Charlotte – NC
  • MLS St. Louis – MO
  • Montreal Impact – QC
  • Murrieta Surf Soccer Club – CA
  • Nashville SC – TN
  • NEFC – MA
  • New England Revolution – MA
  • New York City FC – NY
  • New York Red Bulls – NJ
  • New York Soccer Club – NY
  • Nomads – CA
  • Oakwood Soccer Club – CT
  • Orlando City SC – FL
  • PA Classics – PA
  • Philadelphia Union – PA
  • Phoenix Rising FC – AZ
  • Player Development Academy – NJ
  • Portland Timbers – OR
  • Real Colorado – CO
  • Real Salt Lake – UT
  • RGV FC Toros Academy – TX
  • RISE Soccer Club – TX
  • RSL Arizona – AZ
  • Sacramento Republic – CA
  • Saint Louis FC – MO
  • San Antonio FC – TX
  • San Jose Earthquakes – CA
  • Santa Barbara Soccer Club – CA
  • SC Del Sol – AZ
  • Seacoast United – NH
  • Seattle Sounders FC – WA
  • SF Elite – CA
  • SF Glens – CA
  • Shattuck-St. Mary’s – MN
  • Silicon Valley SA – CA
  • Sockers FC Chicago – IL
  • Solar Soccer Club – TX
  • South Florida Football Academy – FL
  • Southern Soccer Academy – GA
  • Sporting Kansas City – KS
  • Tampa Bay United Rowdies – FL
  • Toronto FC – ON
  • Total Futbol Academy – CA
  • TSF Academy – NJ
  • Valeo Futbol Club – MA
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC – BC
  • VARDAR Soccer Club – MI
  • Ventura County Fusion – CA
  • West Florida Flames – FL
  • Weston FC – FL

Premier League On This Day: Aguero, stoppage time, silverware (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
It’s been exactly eight years since the most famous goal in Premier League history.

That’s saying something, yes, but how many moments in the history of our beloved sport have inspired a commentator to cry something like “Where does football go from here?”

And how many times has that statement somehow not felt like hyperbole?

Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal on the final day of the season gave Manchester City a win over Queens Park Rangers and the Premier League title. The 3-2 win gave City the title on goal differential.

The above gives you the bones of the beast, but fails to note so many things:

  • City won its first top-flight title since 1967-68.
  • The crown was ripped out of the hands of rivals Manchester United.
  • Roberto Mancini’s City did the thing in “Fergie Time” to sting Fergie himself.
  • City had seemingly thrown away the crown just six weeks earlier when they completed a 1-2-2 run with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on a late Mikel Arteta goal.

The goal was Aguero’s 23rd of the Premier League season, his first year in England’s top flight. He’d go on to have a pretty substantial career in the PL, but regardless this would’ve been enough to cement his status as an icon.

United beat Sunderland 1-0 moments before Aguero’s goal to climb into first place, but that didn’t last. Mario Balotelli’s pass to Aguero and the Argentine’s calm under pressure in dispatching yet another near post rocket was sincerely remarkable.

Mourinho, Beckham talk shop, science at Spurs campus (video)

Tottenham Hotspur
@SpursOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s new digs are absolutely bonkers, something David Beckham learned first hand from Jose Mouurinho earlier this year.

Beckham toured Spurs’ campus and met with Mourinho as well as Spurs players Heung-min Son, Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga, and former PSG teammate Lucas Moura.

The series is part of an initiative between Spurs and corporate partner AIA, and details the lengths Tottenham has gone to keep its players comfortable.

Here’s the one that slayed us: The players have matching mattresses at the training campus to the ones they have in their personal homes. Talk about luxury!

Mourinho and Beckham clearly enjoyed spending time together, with Beckham noting that he learned a bunch. Perhaps he can take it back to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

“There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important,” Beckham said.

Maybe one day, he’ll bring Mourinho there, too.