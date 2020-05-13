Czech Republic clubs approve plan to restart

The leagues had already agreed a plan for resuming play, but the clubs had to give it the green light because the competitions are now set to run until July. Some sponsorship deals and player contracts expire by the end of June, when the leagues were originally scheduled to conclude.
Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the first division, which is now scheduled to be completed by July 15. All games will be without spectators.
The top division will resume with a game between Teplice and Liberec on May 23. The second division will kick off the following week.
The decision to restart is in line with UEFA’s recommendation for leagues to “explore all possible options” to complete their seasons.
The restart was made possible as the government has been easing its restrictive measures adopted to contain the outbreak. The Czech Republic has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as some other European nations, including Italy, Spain, France and Britain.
A total of 282 people have died of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic while almost 8,200 have been infected with the virus.
Meetings with players and managers will take place to see how comfortable they are with the new protocols, as the plan is to essentially make Premier League training grounds the safest places in England.
All PL players will be tested twice a week and before they even begin training they will have a medical to check for any underlying respiratory or cardiac issues and a COVID-19 test 48 hours before training. Any players returning to England from overseas will not be allowed into the training ground for 14 days.
With multiple star players such as Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Danny Rose and Glenn Murray speaking out about safety concerns, there is still a long road ahead before Premier League players agree to a return.
Here are some of the key points from the training protocol:
Players will drive to training in their kit, alone in their cars.
Their temperature will be checked at the entrance to the training ground.
They will park in a designated space, three spaces away from anyone else.
There will be no food at the training ground.
They will train in a group of five for a maximum of 75 minutes.
They will be encouraged to wear a mask or snood.
No tackling or spitting will be permitted.
Everything will be disinfected, including the ball, pitch, goalposts, cones, and other training equipment.
Players must maintain social distancing at all times.
If players are injured, they will be treated by a physio wearing PPE, which at minimum must include a mask, gloves and an apron.
“I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told CanPL.ca. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard and put your mind to it that you can attract big teams in Europe.”
Estevez made York9 off an open tryout and that’s a truly inspirational story. York9 is managed by former Southampton, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, and Toronto FC man Jimmy Brennan.
ADO Den Haag was like, “Emilio!” and the young gun bought into it.
Must read preface: For close to a decade on several platforms — most recently this one — I’ve given prospective fans of the Premier League a guide to choose a team. In no way do I claim to give anything other than an opinionated overview that I believe to be a fair representation of clubs whose history far outlives even my fandom of the beautiful game.
With the Bundesliga returning this weekend and holding the status as (my opinion) the second-most interesting top-to-bottom elite league in the world, I’m going to wade into similar waters.
By no means do I claim a massive breadth of knowledge on every top German club. In fact, I guarantee that Bundesliga diehards will find at least a handful of gripes in my comparisons (There’s only so long to write).
But people need to know what they are getting into, as I know personally of a fan or two now attached to insufferable clubs. ‘They’ had no idea that their love for a brown ale or clever nickname would lead to a lifetime of supporter misery.
Also, this is primarily an American site, and the Bundesliga has been welcoming to USMNT players and prospects for some time, so we’ll make those connections for you.
So without further ado, I submit to you my 2020 beginner’s guide to selecting a Bundesliga club. I know there are better routes to run in finding a club you love, but these are desperate times for live sports fans. Let us give you a head start.
It’s a great league. You’re gonna love it.
18. Paderborn — The up-and-down club Top-flight titles: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: First season back American players: None, though Khiry Shelton was there until January. PL comparison: Norwich City Season so far: Looking likely to be one-and-done, a traditional yo-yo club who’s probably been a bit better than their standing.
17. Werder Bremen — The underachieving mainstays, with glory not too far in the rearview mirror. Top-flight titles and most recent one: Four (2004) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 1981-82 American players: Josh Sargent, formerly Aron Johannsson PL comparison: West Ham United with titles– Underachieving and fiercely supported. Season so far: A tremendous amount of talent has produced a whole lot of nothing. Hanging their hat on a match-in-hand, this decade could not have ended soon enough for a team that won a lot for a long time.
16. Fortuna Dusseldorf — One of the country’s oldest clubs, trying to continue rebound Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1933) Formed: 1895 In top-flight since: 2018-19 American players: Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen (on loan) PL comparison: Southampton — a ride to the lower tiers and back up. Season so far: Nine of their 27 goals have come in three matches, and they’ve only managed five points from those outings.
15. Mainz — Weathering a storm in a relatively sunny period of the club’s history Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1905 In top-flight since: 2009-10 American players: None, formerly Conor Casey PL comparison: Bournemouth — Instantly competitive once promoted but in tough waters right now. Season so far: Swedish striker Robin Quaison has scored enough and in big spots to keep the mainstays just above the bottom three.
14. Augsburg — Slipping after a surprise UEL season in 2015-16. Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: 2011-12 American players: None, formerly Michael Parkhurst PL comparison: Burnley — Sometimes you wonder how they do it, but they find a way to remain. Season so far: Won five of six in the middle of the season and that’s about the only thing keeping them kicking.
13. Hertha Berlin — Spending big and crossing fingers. Top-flight titles and most recent one: Two (1931) Formed: 1892 In top-flight since: 2013-14 American players: None, several former players inc. John Brooks PL comparison: Aston Villa — Big city, big club, spending and trying to find its old mojo Season so far: They’ve spent a lot, gone through a few coaches (one was Jurgen Klinsmann), and expected a lot more than 13th.
12. Eintracht Frankfurt — Well-supported and hoping to sustain success Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1959) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2012-13 American players: Timothy Chandler, formerly several others PL comparison: Wolves — Productive academy, recent tastes of Europe, and hopeful of continuing their resurgence. Season so far: Two losing streaks have sent them away from the reaches of European qualification. Still alive in the German Cup if it goes forward.
11. Union Berlin — Progressive, driven, and back in the big time. Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1966 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None, formerly Bobby Wood. PL comparison: Everton — Big city vibes with a focus on the community Season so far: Great at home but wretched away from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
10. Koln — Fun. Like a live goat type of fun. Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1948 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None PL comparison: Crystal Palace — A unique club with an unmistakable stadium experience, the fit misses the mark on past silverware but makes solid contract on the live mascot comparison. Goats and eagles are bit different though… Season so far:A horrible first few months led to tremendous success with a 8W-3L run since mid-December. Capable of making a run to sixth if they can recapture the mojo.
9. Hoffenheim — Everyone’s enemy. Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: None, formerly several including Danny Williams PL comparison: Chelsea or Man City before the silverware. Season so far: Two hot runs of form does not a good season make. Not resembling the team that gave Liverpool a hard time in the UCL a couple of years ago.
8. Freiburg — Rise and grind (and grind and grind). Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: None, formerly a few including Danny Williams PL comparison: Watford — On occasion they’ll delight, but the footing never feels too solid. Season so far: Bang average. About as middle of the road and inconsistent as you’ll find.
7. Wolfsburg — A roller coaster ride with the highest peaks. Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (2009) Formed: 1945 In top-flight since: 1997-98 American players: John Brooks and several former players including Claudio Reyna PL comparison: Leicester City — a surprise title in 2009 and roller coaster since Season so far: Won just twice between November and the end of January, but still capable of making Europe.
6. Schalke — Often on the precipice. Top-flight titles and most recent one: Seven (1958) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 1991-92 American players: Weston McKennie and plenty of former players PL comparison: Chelsea — UCL regulars who’ve succeeded with several styles of play. Less league success though, but solid rivalries. Season so far: There are questions about the club’s long-term prognosis in terms of their top talents, but David Wagner’s boys still have a chance to head back to Europe.
5. Bayer Leverkusen — Always the bridesmaids (or groomsmen. It’s 2020). Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: In top-flight since: 1979-80 American players: None, but several former including Landon Donovan and Frankie Hejduk PL comparison: Tottenham Hotspur — A mainstay, but always on the precipice. Plus: One UCL runners-up season. Season so far: As usual, entertaining and living near the top without sipping from the grail. A lot of top young players could leave soon, so is now the time?
4. Borussia Monchengladbach — Stylish, powerful, and a bit too “nearly.” Top-flight titles and most recent one: Five (1977) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: Fabian Johnson, and formerly Michael Bradley and others PL comparison: Liverpool of 2018-19– Entertainers on the cusp of something more? Season so far: Leaders for a while and boasting a very good squad that could still lay claim to the crown.
3. RB Leipzig — Like Hoffenheim. On steroids. Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 2009 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: Tyler Adams PL comparison: Man City — Not perfect as City has a massive history, but the nouveau riche vibe is heavy in the German consciousness and the club is helped by its club relationships. A wealth-fueled rise from nothing to pure power. Season so far: The title charge has stalled due a series of draws, but still very much alive with Timo Werner’s clock ticking.
2. Borussia Dortmund — Relatively successful monster hunters. Top-flight titles and most recent one: Eight (2012) Formed: 1909 In top-flight since: 1976-77 American players: Giovanni Reyna, formerly a few including Christian Pulisic and Jovan Kirovski PL comparison: Arsenal — Stylish football but slip-ups in big spots as of late. Talent procurers and producers of the highest order Season so far: The season pause came at a terrible time for red-hot Dortmund, who is riding Jadon Sancho to another title charge. Can they end Bayern’s long run?
Bayern Munich — Monsters. Top-flight titles and most recent one: 29, including the last eight Formed: 1900 In top-flight since: 1965-66 American players: None, formerly Landon Donovan and Julian Green PL comparison: Manchester United — The best-known team in the league from a worldwide perspective, ruthless competitors who almost always spend. Season so far: A slow start has kept the field of title chasers five-deep, but Hansi Flick’s side has spread its wings and will win again if it can navigate a tricky-enough fixture list with three of the four chasers left on the docket.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Scottish clubs on Tuesday voted to reject a resolution calling for an independent investigation into the decision to end the season for leagues below the top-tier Premiership because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The resolution, initially proposed by Rangers and backed by two other teams, was supported by 13 of the 40 clubs who voted. It required at least 75% of votes from each of the Premiership, the second-tier Championship, and the third and fourth tiers combined.
The Scottish Professional Football League brought the season to a halt in the lower leagues in controversial manner last month following a much-criticized vote that plunged the Scottish game into acrimony. Final placings were determined by the average points per game of each club.
What proved to be the decisive vote, by second-tier Dundee, apparently did not reach the SPFL by an agreed deadline. Dundee was given extra time to make its decision and changed its vote, resulting in the cancellation of the leagues and ensuring end-of-season payments could be sent to clubs in the three lower divisions.
Rangers was among the clubs to strongly oppose the SPFL proposal. As was Hearts, which stands to be relegated from the Premiership if it is curtailed.
“It is clear that many members have lost confidence in the SPFL leadership and the need for change will not diminish,” Rangers said in a statement.
“The status quo cannot hold.”
Rangers said it appreciated the support of clubs who backed the resolution “and recognize your desire for increased accountability at the top of our national sport.”
SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan urged unhappy clubs to move on, while promising to address their concerns at a later date.
“The last few weeks have been bruising ones for many people in our game,” he said. “Far too many words have been spoken and written which have sown anger and division amongst clubs. That is a matter of the deepest regret to very many people in our game, myself included.
“I know those who proposed this resolution will be disappointed, but I trust that everyone involved, on both sides of this argument, will now respect the clear, democratic and decisive result we have seen today and allow our game to move forward together.”
Celtic, which leads the Premiership by 13 points, welcomed the result of the vote and declared the club was satisfied there was “no evidence of any wrongdoing by the board or executive.”
“All of our energies,” Celtic said, “should be applied to planning for the return of the game in season 2020-21 and to the financial survival of all our clubs.”