Bundesliga restart
How to watch Bundesliga in the USA

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
There’s soccer restarting this weekend — here’s how to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 season across the USA.

Dust off your lederhosen, fill that stein to the brim and make sure you know which young American stars to keep an eye on. Live sports is back.

As well as following the scores live by clicking on the link above, in the USA you can watch games live on Fox Sports, with games on FS1, FS2 and via their website.

As always, we will keep you up to date with all the latest news from the German top-flight in the coming weeks here on ProSoccerTalk with reaction, recaps, video highlights and more.

Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.

Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.

But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.

Below is the full schedule for how to watch Bundesliga this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.

Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen

New MLS youth league adds 65 clubs affected by USSF decision

MLS youth
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for Major League Soccer’s new development academy system to take the wheel.

MLS quickly filled the vacuum caused by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s April decision to eliminate its Development Academy when it announced an elite youth league for its clubs hours later.

It’s been less than a month since those rapid fire moves and MLS announced Wednesday that it’s added 65 clubs affected by the erasing of the DA.

MLS’ growth has been insane and you have to give them loads of credit for not overthinking the opportunity dropped in its lap by the USSF.

Whereas it seemed a load of the DA clubs would head to the rival Elite Clubs National League, MLS struck fast and hard.

Here are the 95 “founding members” of the league:

  • Albion SC – CA
  • Atlanta United – GA
  • Austin FC – TX
  • Ballistic United – CA
  • Baltimore Armour – MD
  • Barca Residency Academy – AZ
  • Bayside Futebol Club – RI
  • Beachside of Connecticut – CT
  • Bethesda SC – MD
  • Blau Weiss Gottschee – NY
  • Breakers – CA
  • Cedar Stars Academy Bergen – NJ
  • Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth – NJ
  • Chargers Soccer Club – FL
  • Chicago FC United – IL
  • Chicago Fire FC – IL
  • Chula Vista FC – CA
  • Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club – OH
  • City SC – CA
  • Colorado Rapids – CO
  • Columbus Crew SC – OH
  • D.C. United – DC
  • De Anza Force – CA
  • Empire United Soccer Academy – NY
  • FC Cincinnati – OH
  • FC Dallas – TX
  • FC Delco – PA
  • FC Greater Boston Bolts – MA
  • FC Westchester – NY
  • Florida Rush Soccer Club – FL
  • Houston Dynamo – TX
  • IMG Academy – FL
  • Indiana Fire Academy – IN
  • Inter Miami CF – FL
  • Internationals – OH
  • Jacksonville FC – FL
  • L.A. United Futbol Academy – CA
  • LA Galaxy – CA
  • LA Surf Soccer Club – CA
  • Lanier Soccer Academy – GA
  • Los Angeles Football Club – CA
  • Metropolitan Oval – NY
  • Miami Rush Kendall SC – FL
  • Michigan Wolves – MI
  • Minnesota United FC – MN
  • MLS Charlotte – NC
  • MLS St. Louis – MO
  • Montreal Impact – QC
  • Murrieta Surf Soccer Club – CA
  • Nashville SC – TN
  • NEFC – MA
  • New England Revolution – MA
  • New York City FC – NY
  • New York Red Bulls – NJ
  • New York Soccer Club – NY
  • Nomads – CA
  • Oakwood Soccer Club – CT
  • Orlando City SC – FL
  • PA Classics – PA
  • Philadelphia Union – PA
  • Phoenix Rising FC – AZ
  • Player Development Academy – NJ
  • Portland Timbers – OR
  • Real Colorado – CO
  • Real Salt Lake – UT
  • RGV FC Toros Academy – TX
  • RISE Soccer Club – TX
  • RSL Arizona – AZ
  • Sacramento Republic – CA
  • Saint Louis FC – MO
  • San Antonio FC – TX
  • San Jose Earthquakes – CA
  • Santa Barbara Soccer Club – CA
  • SC Del Sol – AZ
  • Seacoast United – NH
  • Seattle Sounders FC – WA
  • SF Elite – CA
  • SF Glens – CA
  • Shattuck-St. Mary’s – MN
  • Silicon Valley SA – CA
  • Sockers FC Chicago – IL
  • Solar Soccer Club – TX
  • South Florida Football Academy – FL
  • Southern Soccer Academy – GA
  • Sporting Kansas City – KS
  • Tampa Bay United Rowdies – FL
  • Toronto FC – ON
  • Total Futbol Academy – CA
  • TSF Academy – NJ
  • Valeo Futbol Club – MA
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC – BC
  • VARDAR Soccer Club – MI
  • Ventura County Fusion – CA
  • West Florida Flames – FL
  • Weston FC – FL

Premier League On This Day: Aguero, stoppage time, silverware (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
It’s been exactly eight years since the most famous goal in Premier League history.

That’s saying something, yes, but how many moments in the history of our beloved sport have inspired a commentator to cry something like “Where does football go from here?”

And how many times has that statement somehow not felt like hyperbole?

Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal on the final day of the season gave Manchester City a win over Queens Park Rangers and the Premier League title. The 3-2 win gave City the title on goal differential.

The above gives you the bones of the beast, but fails to note so many things:

  • City won its first top-flight title since 1967-68.
  • The crown was ripped out of the hands of rivals Manchester United.
  • Roberto Mancini’s City did the thing in “Fergie Time” to sting Fergie himself.
  • City had seemingly thrown away the crown just six weeks earlier when they completed a 1-2-2 run with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on a late Mikel Arteta goal.

The goal was Aguero’s 23rd of the Premier League season, his first year in England’s top flight. He’d go on to have a pretty substantial career in the PL, but regardless this would’ve been enough to cement his status as an icon.

United beat Sunderland 1-0 moments before Aguero’s goal to climb into first place, but that didn’t last. Mario Balotelli’s pass to Aguero and the Argentine’s calm under pressure in dispatching yet another near post rocket was sincerely remarkable.

Mourinho, Beckham talk shop, science at Spurs campus (video)

Tottenham Hotspur
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s new digs are absolutely bonkers, something David Beckham learned first hand from Jose Mouurinho earlier this year.

Beckham toured Spurs’ campus and met with Mourinho as well as Spurs players Heung-min Son, Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga, and former PSG teammate Lucas Moura.

The series is part of an initiative between Spurs and corporate partner AIA, and details the lengths Tottenham has gone to keep its players comfortable.

Here’s the one that slayed us: The players have matching mattresses at the training campus to the ones they have in their personal homes. Talk about luxury!

Mourinho and Beckham clearly enjoyed spending time together, with Beckham noting that he learned a bunch. Perhaps he can take it back to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

“There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important,” Beckham said.

Maybe one day, he’ll bring Mourinho there, too.

Transfer news: Gomes to Chelsea; Comert to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Chelsea are said to be close to sealing a deal to sign Man United youngster Angel Gomes and Arsenal have been linked with Eray Comert.

First up: according to a report from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are confident of signing young English midfielder Angel Gomes from Man United.

Gomes, 19, has been a star at youth level for Man United and England has looked composed when given the chance to play for the first team over the last few years. He captained England to U19 World Cup glory in 2018 and the creative midfielder is a diminutive figure but full of creativity and trickery.

Per the report, his contract runs out at Man United on July 1 and he’s rejected a new deal from the Red Devils. Gomes has hired ‘super agent’ Pina Zihavi and talks are said to have gone well with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Gomes hasn’t been handed as many opportunities at Man United as many thought he would have by now (six appearances this season) as other youngsters Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Tahith Chong have all featured heavily in the Europa League and League Cup this season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been keen to give young English players a chance with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori all becoming regulars for the Blues during the 2019-20 season.

It would be a surprise if Gomes left Man United now but with Bruno Fernandes around and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consistently linked with adding new attacking midfielders, moving to Chelsea may see his chances of minutes increase, especially with Willian and Pedro both having contracts which expire on July 1.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Swiss center back Eray Comert, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Comert, 22, has become a star at FC Basel and the report says Galatasary are also interested in signing him and Arsenal have tracked him. Comert has been key in Basel reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League and putting together a mean defensive record. The Swiss giants have long produced a list of fine players with Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka previously playing for Basel.

Comert is said to be available for just $3 million this summer and given Arsenal’s financial position — they have agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic — Mikel Arteta will have to get creative in the transfer market.

With Pablo Mari at the club on loan and other center back options Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis already around, Arteta will clearly have to have a clear out before bringing in another center half.

It is clear Arsenal, and many other clubs across the planet, are now working on very different financial scenarios.