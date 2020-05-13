There’s soccer restarting this weekend — here’s how to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 season across the USA.

Dust off your lederhosen, fill that stein to the brim and make sure you know which young American stars to keep an eye on. Live sports is back.

As well as following the scores live by clicking on the link above, in the USA you can watch games live on Fox Sports, with games on FS1, FS2 and via their website.

As always, we will keep you up to date with all the latest news from the German top-flight in the coming weeks here on ProSoccerTalk with reaction, recaps, video highlights and more.

Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.

Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.

But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.

Below is the full schedule for how to watch Bundesliga this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.

Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke

9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn

9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg

12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz

12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen

