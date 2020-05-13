New MLS youth league adds 65 clubs affected by USSF decision

It didn’t take long for Major League Soccer’s new development academy system to take the wheel.
MLS quickly filled the vacuum caused by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s April decision to eliminate its Development Academy when it announced an elite youth league for its clubs hours later.
It’s been less than a month since those rapid fire moves and MLS announced Wednesday that it’s added 65 clubs affected by the erasing of the DA.
MLS’ growth has been insane and you have to give them loads of credit for not overthinking the opportunity dropped in its lap by the USSF.
Whereas it seemed a load of the DA clubs would head to the rival Elite Clubs National League, MLS struck fast and hard.
Here are the 95 “founding members” of the league:
- Albion SC – CA
- Atlanta United – GA
- Austin FC – TX
- Ballistic United – CA
- Baltimore Armour – MD
- Barca Residency Academy – AZ
- Bayside Futebol Club – RI
- Beachside of Connecticut – CT
- Bethesda SC – MD
- Blau Weiss Gottschee – NY
- Breakers – CA
- Cedar Stars Academy Bergen – NJ
- Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth – NJ
- Chargers Soccer Club – FL
- Chicago FC United – IL
- Chicago Fire FC – IL
- Chula Vista FC – CA
- Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club – OH
- City SC – CA
- Colorado Rapids – CO
- Columbus Crew SC – OH
- D.C. United – DC
- De Anza Force – CA
- Empire United Soccer Academy – NY
- FC Cincinnati – OH
- FC Dallas – TX
- FC Delco – PA
- FC Greater Boston Bolts – MA
- FC Westchester – NY
- Florida Rush Soccer Club – FL
- Houston Dynamo – TX
- IMG Academy – FL
- Indiana Fire Academy – IN
- Inter Miami CF – FL
- Internationals – OH
- Jacksonville FC – FL
- L.A. United Futbol Academy – CA
- LA Galaxy – CA
- LA Surf Soccer Club – CA
- Lanier Soccer Academy – GA
- Los Angeles Football Club – CA
- Metropolitan Oval – NY
- Miami Rush Kendall SC – FL
- Michigan Wolves – MI
- Minnesota United FC – MN
- MLS Charlotte – NC
- MLS St. Louis – MO
- Montreal Impact – QC
- Murrieta Surf Soccer Club – CA
- Nashville SC – TN
- NEFC – MA
- New England Revolution – MA
- New York City FC – NY
- New York Red Bulls – NJ
- New York Soccer Club – NY
- Nomads – CA
- Oakwood Soccer Club – CT
- Orlando City SC – FL
- PA Classics – PA
- Philadelphia Union – PA
- Phoenix Rising FC – AZ
- Player Development Academy – NJ
- Portland Timbers – OR
- Real Colorado – CO
- Real Salt Lake – UT
- RGV FC Toros Academy – TX
- RISE Soccer Club – TX
- RSL Arizona – AZ
- Sacramento Republic – CA
- Saint Louis FC – MO
- San Antonio FC – TX
- San Jose Earthquakes – CA
- Santa Barbara Soccer Club – CA
- SC Del Sol – AZ
- Seacoast United – NH
- Seattle Sounders FC – WA
- SF Elite – CA
- SF Glens – CA
- Shattuck-St. Mary’s – MN
- Silicon Valley SA – CA
- Sockers FC Chicago – IL
- Solar Soccer Club – TX
- South Florida Football Academy – FL
- Southern Soccer Academy – GA
- Sporting Kansas City – KS
- Tampa Bay United Rowdies – FL
- Toronto FC – ON
- Total Futbol Academy – CA
- TSF Academy – NJ
- Valeo Futbol Club – MA
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC – BC
- VARDAR Soccer Club – MI
- Ventura County Fusion – CA
- West Florida Flames – FL
- Weston FC – FL