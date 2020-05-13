Premier League On This Day: Aguero, stoppage time, silverware (video)

In the latest transfer news Chelsea are said to be close to sealing a deal to sign Man United youngster Angel Gomes and Arsenal have been linked with Eray Comert.

First up: according to a report from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are confident of signing young English midfielder Angel Gomes from Man United.

Gomes, 19, has been a star at youth level for Man United and England has looked composed when given the chance to play for the first team over the last few years. He captained England to U19 World Cup glory in 2018 and the creative midfielder is a diminutive figure but full of creativity and trickery.

Per the report, his contract runs out at Man United on July 1 and he’s rejected a new deal from the Red Devils. Gomes has hired ‘super agent’ Pina Zihavi and talks are said to have gone well with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Gomes hasn’t been handed as many opportunities at Man United as many thought he would have by now (six appearances this season) as other youngsters Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Tahith Chong have all featured heavily in the Europa League and League Cup this season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been keen to give young English players a chance with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori all becoming regulars for the Blues during the 2019-20 season.

It would be a surprise if Gomes left Man United now but with Bruno Fernandes around and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consistently linked with adding new attacking midfielders, moving to Chelsea may see his chances of minutes increase, especially with Willian and Pedro both having contracts which expire on July 1.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Swiss center back Eray Comert, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Comert, 22, has become a star at FC Basel and the report says Galatasary are also interested in signing him and Arsenal have tracked him. Comert has been key in Basel reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League and putting together a mean defensive record. The Swiss giants have long produced a list of fine players with Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka previously playing for Basel.

Comert is said to be available for just $3 million this summer and given Arsenal’s financial position — they have agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic — Mikel Arteta will have to get creative in the transfer market.

With Pablo Mari at the club on loan and other center back options Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis already around, Arteta will clearly have to have a clear out before bringing in another center half.

It is clear Arsenal, and many other clubs across the planet, are now working on very different financial scenarios.

