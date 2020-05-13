Premier League social media wrap: Alexander-Arnold gets quizzed

Rebecca Lowe’s back with her latest Premier League social media recap, which goes from Eric Cantona showing what he’s still got to Nicolas Otamendi having some fun with laundry and so much more.
Liverpool’s U-9 team usually gets a party when they commit to the club for the next season.
That wasn’t happening in the social distancing world of the coronavirus pandemic, so the club asked Trent Alexander-Arnold to hold a bit of an AMA with the kids.
The questions and answers were wonderful.
Toughest Zoom call I’ve had in lockdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/SrOz6YEwix
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 13, 2020
Hard as nails midfielder Philip Billing has been a difference maker at Bournemouth, just as he was during his time at Huddersfield Town.
Apparently not all Terriers would agree with the latter part of that assessment — the comments section says they felt he mailed in the relegation season — and Billing stepped to the Twitter platform to express a bit of disbelief, showing off his strong run of HTAFC hardware.
Soccer is tricky.
To the htafc fans who loves to say I was this and that (which is cool).. just thinking.. Surely I couldn’t have done that bad at my time there? pic.twitter.com/XwU4Y3da7a
— Philip A Billing (@BillingPhilip) May 13, 2020
Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina was reminiscing on his starring role for another Premier League club.
Reina backstopped the Reds to a 2006 FA Cup Final win, stopping three penalty kicks on the day.
Liverpool came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits against West Ham United thanks to goals from Djibril Cisse and Steven Gerrard, and only one of four shooters beat Reina in kicks (Teddy Sheringham).
Once a Red, always a Red ❤️ 14 years of the 2006 FA Cup with @LFC 🏆 Impossible to forget 👐🏼⚽ #FACupFinal #LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/4wkAgpkHRN
— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 13, 2020
Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend is apparently a killer when it comes to jersey swapping.
The Eagles forward showed off a terrific collection of jerseys, from Yaya Toure to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane.
Reflecting 💭 Can’t wait to be back! pic.twitter.com/M2tIF5nSzd
— Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) May 13, 2020