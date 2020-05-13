Premier League social media wrap: Alexander-Arnold gets quizzed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least two of the most talked-about transfer targets in the world will be taking the pitch this weekend when the Bundesliga kickstarts its title race.

Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz have been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and pretty much every other big club in the world.

We’ll still tell you a bit about them — the talent is massive — but they are far from the end of the list.

Here are 10 players to watch, their stats this season, and when they’ll be playing this weekend. We’ll add some more names, too.

We’ll also leave several Americans off the list, as Weston McKennie (Schalke), Giovanni Reyna (BVB), and Tyler Adams (Leipzig) are all desired inside and outside of Germany.

They get plenty of coverage in this space, as does Canadian export and thrill-a-minute wide man Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. Plus, only McKennie may move soon.

10. Denis Zakaria, Borussia Monchengladbach — A tidy passer with offensive skill, Zakaria is a monster in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.6 interceptions this season. Twenty-eight times capped by Switzerland, Zakaria has been connected to Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

GLADBACH TIE IT!! Zakaria sends it home and for the 9th time this season Gladbach score in the final 10 minutes of a match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/My9FHmJfkZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 17, 2019

9. Amine Harit, Schalke — Harit started life at Schalke red hot after signing from Nantes in 2017, but dipped last season. He’s got a career-best seven goals this season and has matched a high with seven assists. The Morocco signed a new deal in December but has been linked with Barcelona for some time.

8. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig — Only Jadon Sancho and Thomas Muller have more assists than Nkunku’s 12, which come with a league-best 2.8 key passes per game. Was linked to Arsenal in January.

7. Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen — The 23-year-old’s seven-goal, four-assist season has him on the radar of Liverpool and Southampton.

6. Marcus Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach — The son of World Cup, EURO, and UEFA Cup winner Lilian, Marcus is a wildly-productive and electric forward who’s pitched in 10 goals and nine assists this season. Newcastle and Liverpool are whispered as possible new homes.

Marcus Thuram put on another show en route to a 4-1 @borussia_en win in Düsseldorf today ✨ pic.twitter.com/Lzv1UBv7eM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 15, 2020

5. Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid) — Where hasn’t Hakimi been linked? Hakimi can play right and left back as well as further up the pitch, and has seven goals and 10 assists this season. Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be PL clubs looking into his services.

4. Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig — Just 21 and beginning to discover his powers, the monstrous center back is averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 3.3 clearances per Bundesliga outing this season. If you’re a top club in the PL, you’ve been linked with him.

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig — He seemingly wants to go to Liverpool, but there’s no shortage of suitors across the board. Only Robert Lewandowski (25) has scored more goals in league play than Werner’s 21, who’s 24.

2. Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen — He hasn’t hit the heights of his 17-goal season in 2018-19, but the soon-to-be 21-year-old is a playmaker of the highest order in the No. 10 role.

1. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund — Unlike many English talents hyped up before their time, Sancho has delivered again and again. The 20-year-old Man City academy product is said to be Manchester United’s top target.

I mean, bags of technique on this cat, who has 26 goals and 33 assists in league play the past two seasons despite being a teenager until late March.

Jadon Sancho gives Dortmund the lead back with this perfect volley! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6tTYMUcTcA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 24, 2019

