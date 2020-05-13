Serie A confirm plan to restart on June 13

Serie A have confirmed they plan to restart the 2019-20 season on June 13, as Italy’s top-flight released a statement on Wednesday.

The restart plan needs to be approved by the government before games can take place.

Per the release, Serie A had a conference call with broadcast partners and sponsors and said that they have a “need to comply with the payment deadlines set by the contracts to maintain a constructive relationship with them.”

Below is a little more detail from Serie A on their plan to restart the 2019-20 season one month from today, as clubs voted on that date to resume as long as medical experts in the Italian government agree.

“As regards to the resumption of sporting activity, the date of 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals.”

Italy has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic and was the epicenter of the European outbreak in March and for most of April.

Serie A added that Dr. Nanni of Bologna will represent the league when it comes to abiding by the Italian FA (FIGC) guidelines and the medical protocols put in place.

Per those guidelines, if any player or member of staff tests positive for COVID-19, the entire team will have to go into quarantine for 15 days.

That is a major point of contention for most clubs, as Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga teams have instead agreed to isolate individuals who test positive and carry on with group training.

Serie A currently have an epic title battle on their hands, with Juventus top of the table but just one point ahead of Lazio and nine points ahead of Inter Milan who have a game in hand. There is also an almighty battle against relegation and for the Champions League and Europa League spots.

So, in short, there’s plenty to play for in Serie A and this restart plan will be watched closely by La Liga and the Premier League as three of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues plan to return all within 24 hours of one another. With the Bundesliga restarting this weekend, France’s Ligue 1 is the only major European top-flight to cancel their season.

