Getty Images

Bundesliga given green light for five substitutions per game

Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Bundesliga clubs will be allowed to use five substitutions per game from the season restart on Saturday.

The clubs in the top two German divisions decided on Thursday to accept the temporary rule change allowed last week by the International Football Association Board during the coronavirus pandemic.

The change is meant to reduce the workload on players as leagues pack their schedules following a two-month suspension. Teams can make substitutions only at three breaks in the game, including at halftime, and the league recommends making only two substitutions at once.

The German Football League has also relaxed its stance on finishing the season by June 30, when some players’ contracts expire. Games could continue into July if the alternative is leaving the season unfinished at the end of June, it said in a statement about the Bundesliga restart.

Some games could be moved to neutral venues if they can’t be played at the original stadium because of infection risks locally, the league said.

It delayed a decision on how to decide final standings if the season can’t be finished.

Judge upholds Dutch decision to scrap promotion, relegation

Netherlands promotion relegation
Photo by Peter Lous/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) A judge on Thursday upheld the Dutch soccer association’s decision to scrap relegation and promotion for the top-flight Eredivisie after it cut short the season due to the coronavirus crisis.

The top two clubs in the second-tier division, Cambuur Leeuwarden and De Graafschap Doetinchem, launched a legal challenge to the April 24 decision, seeking to seal promotion in court.

Judge Hans Zuurmond rejected their arguments, saying the Dutch association, the KNVB, has the power to take such a decision following a season cut short by exceptional circumstances.

Zuurmond said that because of the coronavirus the KNVB “had to take a decision with its back to the wall. Doing nothing was not an option.”

The KNVB had to act in the interest of all clubs, Zuurmond said in the live-streamed ruling.

“It is bitter for Cambuur and De Graafschap, but that is not enough to overturn the decision,” he added.

The clubs and the KNVB have the right to appeal the decision.

The decision marked the first time a court has ruled in a legal challenge to one of the major European league’s coronavirus stoppages.

KNVB Director Eric Gudde said outside the court that it was “a bad day with bad feelings because in every situation someone is very unsatisfied and I understand their feeling.”

But he stood by the association’s decision to scrap promotion and relegation because eight rounds of matches were yet to be played.

“I’m completely convinced that our solution is the best solution,” he said.

De Graafschap Director Hans Martijn Ostendorp said he was disappointed that the Netherlands was the only league he had heard of that is scrapping promotion and relegation.

“It is extremely painful, but the judge today said that it was a decision the association could take,” he said, and called on the KNVB to compensate the clubs.

“Let’s talk about that because the damage is enormous,” he said.

Gudde said the KNVB is considering financial compensation.

The Netherlands on April 24 became the first top-tier European league to cancel the remainder of the season. But clubs that felt disadvantaged by the terms immediately announced plans to launch legal battles.

Under the decision, the KNVB also said that Ajax, which led the Eredivisie on goal difference when play stopped in March, would not be crowned champion.

Eredivisie club FC Utrecht also said it was planning legal action as it was deprived of a place in next season’s Europa League by the KNVB decision.

Utrecht, finished the curtailed season sixth, three points behind fifth-placed Willem II, which occupied the last Europa League spot. However, Utrecht played one game less and had a superior goal difference. It also was a finalist in the KNVB’s cup competition.

Premier League On This Day: Blackburn Rovers win it all

Blackburn Rovers
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Blackburn lost 2-1 to Liverpool on this day 25 years ago, but that didn’t stop the celebrations as the Rovers won the Premier League.

There would’ve been nerves everywhere as Blackburn entered the day with only one point, but Manchester United choked away their chance with a draw at West Ham United.

The team was loaded, and there was a bit of controversy thanks to owner Jack Walker pouring money into transfers for Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton, David Batty, Stuart Ripley, Tim Sherwood, and Graeme Le Saux over the previous few windows.

Yes, that’s NBC Sports broadcaster Graeme Le Saux, who made the PFA Team of the Year for the first of two times in his career. He scored three goals and collected a robust eight yellow cards on the season.

“We’re always really defensive about the comparison of other clubs when it comes to big pockets, spending loads of money and buying success because it was far more sophisticated than that,” Le Saux told The Mirror. “The group, the culture that Kenny (Dalglish) and his No.2 Ray Harford set was so important. There was no hierarchy, nothing flash and when I got there in 1993, they paid £600,000 for me and Chelsea paid £5.5million to buy me back and they made a £40m profit on that team.”

The Rovers only won two of their final six matches, drawing once and losing twice, which put them in the final day predicament. Manchester United were the two-time reigning champions, but choked away their chance despite losing just twice from the festive fixtures through the 42nd match day.

Sales were made and the Rovers were relegated four seasons later. They’d return to the Premier League from 2001-12, but sunk as far as League One before promotion to the Championship in 2018-19. They were three points back of the promotion playoffs spot when the coronavirus pause hit the Championship in March.

Harry Kane sponsors jerseys of former club, donates to charities

Harry Kane
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Top athletes are a confident bunch, but it’s unlikely Harry Kane imagined this when he was pulling on the red shirt of Leyton Orient in 2011.

The League Two club has announced that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has sponsored the front of their shirts for the 2020-21, and that he’s donating the space to charitable organizations.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” said Harry Kane on the sponsorship, via Twitter and LeytonOrient.com.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

Haven House is a children’s Hospice and Mind is a mental health charity. The front of the home jersey is a thank you to the Frontline Heroes.

It’s a brilliant gesture from Kane. We can’t be sure how hard Leyton Orient has been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and typical sponsors may also be unable to pony up the usual amounts. Plus, Orient will surely sell a load of jerseys nationally and internationally.

The 26-year-old England captain scored five times in 18 matches on loan to Orient in 2011, his first senior appearances for any club.

Transfer news: Dembele to Man United; Jovic to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
In the latest edition of transfer news we look at claims that Man United have secured a deal for Moussa Dembele, while

Man United are linked with pretty much everyone but a report from Spain says that they’ve agreed a $75 million with Lyon for Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, 23, has scored 42 goals in 88 games for Lyon after arriving from Celtic in 2018 and the former Fulham striker has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. The French striker was linked with a move to Chelsea but it appears Man United have beaten them to signing Dembele, as Lyon are eager to sell on Dembele and Houssem Ouar to make up for the loss of European action next season as the points-per-game model used to end the 2019-20 season in France saw them finish in seventh.

Do Man United need another forward?

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are their current options, while it looks unlikely that Odion Ighalo’s loan deal will be extended or made permanent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably like one more forward to add to his squad and Dembele is able to play centrally or out wide. Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and many others have been linked with a move to Man United but Dembele makes sense.

He fits Solskjaer’s model of being young, hungry and is full of attacking talent and alongside Martial and Rashford and with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings, Dembele is a poacher who is their leading goalscorer this season with 22 goals.

Talking about a goalscorer, that moves us nicely onto Luka Jovic. The Serbian center forward has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as Real Madrid try and offload the troublesome striker.

Jovic, 22, recently broke his foot during the La Liga suspension and that caps off a horrid year for him at Real Madrid after his $65 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan are keen on signing Jovic on loan with the details stating that a possible loan deal would include an obligation to buy for $53 million. The Sun claim that Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Jovic.

Jovic has scored just twice in 24 outings at Real Madrid and during the coronavirus pandemic he has been heavily criticized for breaking lockdown orders back in Serbia. If you can look past some of the issues off the pitch, on the pitch he was prolific for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring 27 goals in 48 games for the Bundesliga side as they reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to move on when the 2019-20 season ends as he has just one year left on his current contract, Jovic is seen as his replacement. The striker is great in the air, can hold the ball up and his movement is very intelligent but he doesn’t quite work the channels the same way Aubameyang does.

With Arsenal having success loaning Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this season, perhaps the clubs could link up again for a loan deal for Jovic?  Given Arsenal’s financial position — they have agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic — Mikel Arteta will have to get creative in the transfer market and this loan deal makes sense.