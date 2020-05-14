More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga schedule
Bundesliga preview: Dortmund v. Schalke headlines return

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returns this weekend and my goodness are we glad to be writing a preview focusing on the nine games, of which a Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke headlines.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

With an almighty title battle set to take place in the final weeks of the season, the Bundesliga will provide epic drama with plenty on the line up and down the league as it is the first of Europe’s ‘big five’ to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. Strict safety protocols are in place as Bundesliga teams have been training for weeks ahead of these games and the outbreak in Germany has been largely controlled due to widespread testing.

Below is a look at what lies ahead this weekend, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke: 9:30 a.m. ET, Saturday

Focusing on this weekend, Borussia Dortmund host bitter rivals Schalke with both teams desperate for the win. Schalke are in sixth place and ahead of a cluster of teams in the race for a Europa League spot, while Dortmund are in second and four points off leaders Bayern Munich.

USMNT fans will have a close eye on this game with Giovanni Reyna, 17, a rising star for Dortmund, while Weston McKennie is a regular for David Wagner’s Schalke. Even without fans the atmosphere will be intense for this huge rivalry, especially with so much on the line and especially because games have been suspended for over two months. Lucien Favre has a stacked young squad to choose from, as Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Reyna and Mario Gotze give him plenty of options in attack. Marco Reus, Emre Can and Axel Witsel are all said to be out of this clash as they work their way back to full fitness. The Revierderby is a great way to get things going again.

Bundesliga return date
Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich: 12 p.m. ET, Sunday

The newly-promoted upstarts have settled into life in the Bundesliga extremely well as Union Berlin sit pretty in midtable. Bayern are top of the table but have a host of challengers and Hansi Flick’s side have a tough remaining schedule. Flick was handed a long-term contract after doing a fine job to turn things around but there’s no doubt the suspension hit Bayern’s momentum hard as Alphonso Davies and Co. were in fine form in March as they tried to surge towards an eighth-straight title. Bayern can’t afford to drop points with big games against Leverkusen, Dortmund and ‘Gladbach to come.

Quick look at the other games…

Plenty of USMNT stars are in action around the Bundesliga with Timmy Chandler having a great season for topsy-turvy Eintracht Frankfurt who host Fabian Johnson’s Borussia Monchengladbach who are fourth. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig have great momentum and are challenging for the title and in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. Julian Nagelsmann’s talented side host SC Freiburg who are battling for European qualification. John Brooks’ Wolfsburg are in the hunt for Europe too and they host struggling Augsburg. Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn square off in a huge game at the bottom as USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales will be key for the home side, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been struggling with a knee injury. Josh Sargent’s struggling Werder Bremen host Bayer Leverkusen who are in the top four hunt as all eyes will be on the host of young Americans in the Bundesliga.

Americans star in Bundesliga play
Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen

Premier League On This Day: Blackburn Rovers win it all

Blackburn Rovers
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Blackburn lost 2-1 to Liverpool on this day 25 years ago, but that didn’t stop the celebrations as the Rovers won the Premier League.

There would’ve been nerves everywhere as Blackburn entered the day with only one point, but Manchester United choked away their chance with a draw at West Ham United.

The team was loaded, and there was a bit of controversy thanks to owner Jack Walker pouring money into transfers for Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton, David Batty, Stuart Ripley, Tim Sherwood, and Graeme Le Saux over the previous few windows.

Yes, that’s NBC Sports broadcaster Graeme Le Saux, who made the PFA Team of the Year for the first of two times in his career. He scored three goals and collected a robust eight yellow cards on the season.

“We’re always really defensive about the comparison of other clubs when it comes to big pockets, spending loads of money and buying success because it was far more sophisticated than that,” Le Saux told The Mirror. “The group, the culture that Kenny (Dalglish) and his No.2 Ray Harford set was so important. There was no hierarchy, nothing flash and when I got there in 1993, they paid £600,000 for me and Chelsea paid £5.5million to buy me back and they made a £40m profit on that team.”

The Rovers only won two of their final six matches, drawing once and losing twice, which put them in the final day predicament. Manchester United were the two-time reigning champions, but choked away their chance despite losing just twice from the festive fixtures through the 42nd match day.

Sales were made and the Rovers were relegated four seasons later. They’d return to the Premier League from 2001-12, but sunk as far as League One before promotion to the Championship in 2018-19. They were three points back of the promotion playoffs spot when the coronavirus pause hit the Championship in March.

Harry Kane sponsors jerseys of former club, donates to charities

Harry Kane
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Top athletes are a confident bunch, but it’s unlikely Harry Kane imagined this when he was pulling on the red shirt of Leyton Orient in 2011.

The League Two club has announced that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has sponsored the front of their shirts for the 2020-21, and that he’s donating the space to charitable organizations.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” said Harry Kane on the sponsorship, via Twitter and LeytonOrient.com.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

Haven House is a children’s Hospice and Mind is a mental health charity. The front of the home jersey is a thank you to the Frontline Heroes.

It’s a brilliant gesture from Kane. We can’t be sure how hard Leyton Orient has been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and typical sponsors may also be unable to pony up the usual amounts. Plus, Orient will surely sell a load of jerseys nationally and internationally.

The 26-year-old England captain scored five times in 18 matches on loan to Orient in 2011, his first senior appearances for any club.

Transfer news: Dembele to Man United; Jovic to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
In the latest edition of transfer news we look at claims that Man United have secured a deal for Moussa Dembele, while

Man United are linked with pretty much everyone but a report from Spain says that they’ve agreed a $75 million with Lyon for Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, 23, has scored 42 goals in 88 games for Lyon after arriving from Celtic in 2018 and the former Fulham striker has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. The French striker was linked with a move to Chelsea but it appears Man United have beaten them to signing Dembele, as Lyon are eager to sell on Dembele and Houssem Ouar to make up for the loss of European action next season as the points-per-game model used to end the 2019-20 season in France saw them finish in seventh.

Do Man United need another forward?

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are their current options, while it looks unlikely that Odion Ighalo’s loan deal will be extended or made permanent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably like one more forward to add to his squad and Dembele is able to play centrally or out wide. Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and many others have been linked with a move to Man United but Dembele makes sense.

He fits Solskjaer’s model of being young, hungry and is full of attacking talent and alongside Martial and Rashford and with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings, Dembele is a poacher who is their leading goalscorer this season with 22 goals.

Talking about a goalscorer, that moves us nicely onto Luka Jovic. The Serbian center forward has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as Real Madrid try and offload the troublesome striker.

Jovic, 22, recently broke his foot during the La Liga suspension and that caps off a horrid year for him at Real Madrid after his $65 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan are keen on signing Jovic on loan with the details stating that a possible loan deal would include an obligation to buy for $53 million. The Sun claim that Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Jovic.

Jovic has scored just twice in 24 outings at Real Madrid and during the coronavirus pandemic he has been heavily criticized for breaking lockdown orders back in Serbia. If you can look past some of the issues off the pitch, on the pitch he was prolific for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring 27 goals in 48 games for the Bundesliga side as they reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to move on when the 2019-20 season ends as he has just one year left on his current contract, Jovic is seen as his replacement. The striker is great in the air, can hold the ball up and his movement is very intelligent but he doesn’t quite work the channels the same way Aubameyang does.

With Arsenal having success loaning Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this season, perhaps the clubs could link up again for a loan deal for Jovic?  Given Arsenal’s financial position — they have agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic — Mikel Arteta will have to get creative in the transfer market and this loan deal makes sense.

Green light: UK government have ‘positive’ meeting with PL

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
The UK government have revealed they held a “positive” meeting with the Premier League, English FA and the English Football League on Thursday as plans to restart the 2019-20 season continue to ramp up in England.

UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden provided the update, as the government have now agreed to pass things over to the soccer authorities to finalize the plans.

At present, Premier League clubs aim to return to group training on May 18 and restart games on June 12 but managers and players have yet to sign off the training and playing protocol handed to them over the last few days.

“Today’s positive meeting I hosted with the football authorities progressed plans for the resumption of the professional game in England,” Dowden said, via the Independent. “We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first. The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June.

“This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game’s resumption supports the wider football family. It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalize the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole.”

Aside from ironing out any issues with the training protocols that players, managers and medical staffs have, one of the other main issues remaining is neutral stadiums.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters revealed on Monday that he would speak with the government to ask if home and away games are possible rather than neutral venues. Speaking after a five-hour video conference call with all 20 Premier League clubs on Monday, Masters said that all clubs want to be able to play home and away games rather than at neutral venues as the government had previously requested.

With social distancing rules still in place in the UK, government and local police forces have been concerned about fans congregating outside stadiums if their teams are playing and celebrating victories.

It is believed Premier League clubs argued that would still be the case outside neutral venues and if local police forces are okay with home games going ahead, the Premier League will have cleared a huge hurdle in its restart plans.