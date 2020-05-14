Harry Kane sponsors jerseys of former club, donates to charities

Top athletes are a confident bunch, but it’s unlikely Harry Kane imagined this when he was pulling on the red shirt of Leyton Orient in 2011.
The League Two club has announced that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has sponsored the front of their shirts for the 2020-21, and that he’s donating the space to charitable organizations.
“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” said Harry Kane on the sponsorship, via Twitter and LeytonOrient.com.
“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”
Haven House is a children’s Hospice and Mind is a mental health charity. The front of the home jersey is a thank you to the Frontline Heroes.
It’s a brilliant gesture from Kane. We can’t be sure how hard Leyton Orient has been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and typical sponsors may also be unable to pony up the usual amounts. Plus, Orient will surely sell a load of jerseys nationally and internationally.
The 26-year-old England captain scored five times in 18 matches on loan to Orient in 2011, his first senior appearances for any club.
