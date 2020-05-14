Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.
Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.
But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.
Below is the full schedule for how to watch Bundesliga this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.
Saturday, May 16
9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich
A report from German outlet Bild claims that USMNT youngster Sebastian Soto will sign for Norwich City from Hannover.
Soto, 19, has reportedly signed a three-year contract with Premier League side Norwich as he’s out of contract with 2. Bundesliga side Hannover this summer.
But there’s a twist.
Per the report, Norwich will not be able to get a work permit straight away for Soto and he will initially be loaned out to a club in Germany, Belgium or the Netherlands.
It was also reported Norwich will pay $200,000 for Soto after he passed a medical. That transfer fee is likely the compensation Hannover are due for developing Soto in their academy since 2018.
There has been no confirmation from either clubs or the player.
Soto has made five first team appearances over the last two seasons at Hannover but has failed to become a regular, even after his fine form for the U.S. at the U20 World Cup last summer. Soto scored braces against Nigeria and group play and in the shock win against tournament favorites France and the forward is comfortable through the middle and likes to link up the play and hold up the ball.
Norwich and their sporting director Stuart Webber think outside the box when it comes to player recruitment and they recently signed Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani, while the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia were out of left-field but inspired signings.
With Norwich bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety, it is likely they will be in the Championship next season. That’s not a bad thing for Soto as he would likely get more minutes for Daniel Farke’s side, but the key to all of this is getting a work permit for the UK.
If Norwich can find a decent place for him to land on loan while the work permit is sorted out, this is a very good club for Soto to develop at. Norwich are stable, have a clear playing identity and recruitment plan and are a genuine yo-yo club.
Mourinho is said to have told his fellow managers who had concerns about returning to ‘stay home and watch the Bundesliga’ and he reportedly requested at least four weeks of training to get his squad up to speed.
The Premier League hope for players to return to small-group training on May 18, then restart the season with games from June 12, but it is suggested Mourinho wanted an extra week of training.
In a statement released by Tottenham, Mourinho revealed he is ‘desperate’ for the season to return and doesn’t like the way he’s been portrayed.
“I don’t think my position in the meeting has been reflected fairly at all today in media reports. I have not asked for any delay,” Mourinho said. “I want to train, and I am desperate for the Premier League to return as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly now we are seeing other leagues preparing to return to action. I am extremely proud of the way my players have maintained their fitness – they have shown great professionalism, passion and dedication.
“We have all been working extremely hard through remote squad training sessions and isolated running now the pitches are available to use again at the training centre. Every player has been extremely committed in terms of their individual work and now we wait for clearance to commence working in small groups again, which I will fully support.”
Mourinho is a bit of a rascal. Always has been, always will be.
Tottenham have more to gain than others from an extended delay because they can get Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn an extra week of training and back to as close to full fitness as possible.
Must read preface: For close to a decade on several platforms — most recently this one — I’ve given prospective fans of the Premier League a guide to choose a team. So it seems natural to answer the question: What Bundesliga team should I support?
Look, in no way do I claim to give anything other than an opinionated overview that I believe to be a fair representation of clubs whose history far outlives even my fandom of the beautiful game. With the Bundesliga returning this weekend and holding the status as (my opinion) the second-most interesting top-to-bottom elite league in the world, I’m going to wade into similar waters.
By no means do I claim a massive breadth of knowledge on every top German club. In fact, I guarantee that Bundesliga diehards will find at least a handful of gripes in my comparisons (There’s only so long to write).
But people need to know what they are getting into, as I know personally of a fan or two now attached to insufferable clubs. ‘They’ had no idea that their love for a brown ale or clever nickname would lead to a lifetime of supporter misery.
Also, this is primarily an American site, and the Bundesliga has been welcoming to USMNT players and prospects for some time, so we’ll make those connections for you.
So without further ado, I submit to you my 2020 beginner’s guide to answering the question “What Bundesliga team should I support?” I know there are better routes to run in finding a club you love, but these are desperate times for live sports fans. Let us give you a head start.
It’s a great league. You’re gonna love it.
18. Paderborn — The up-and-down club
Top-flight titles: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: First season back American players: None, though Khiry Shelton was there until January. PL comparison: Norwich City Season so far: Looking likely to be one-and-done, a traditional yo-yo club who’s probably been a bit better than their standing.
17. Werder Bremen — The underachieving mainstays, with glory not too far in the rearview mirror.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Four (2004) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 1981-82 American players: Josh Sargent, formerly Aron Johannsson PL comparison: West Ham United with titles– Underachieving and fiercely supported. Season so far: A tremendous amount of talent has produced a whole lot of nothing. Hanging their hat on a match-in-hand, this decade could not have ended soon enough for a team that won a lot for a long time.
16. Fortuna Dusseldorf — One of the country’s oldest clubs, trying to continue rebound
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1933) Formed: 1895 In top-flight since: 2018-19 American players: Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen (on loan) PL comparison: Southampton — a ride to the lower tiers and back up. Season so far: Nine of their 27 goals have come in three matches, and they’ve only managed five points from those outings.
15. Mainz — Weathering a storm in a relatively sunny period of the club’s history
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1905 In top-flight since: 2009-10 American players: None, formerly Conor Casey PL comparison: Bournemouth — Instantly competitive once promoted but in tough waters right now. Season so far: Swedish striker Robin Quaison has scored enough and in big spots to keep the mainstays just above the bottom three.
14. Augsburg — Slipping after a surprise UEL season in 2015-16.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: 2011-12 American players: None, formerly Michael Parkhurst PL comparison: Burnley — Sometimes you wonder how they do it, but they find a way to remain. Season so far: Won five of six in the middle of the season and that’s about the only thing keeping them kicking.
13. Hertha Berlin — Spending big and crossing fingers.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Two (1931) Formed: 1892 In top-flight since: 2013-14 American players: None, several former players inc. John Brooks PL comparison: Aston Villa — Big city, big club, spending and trying to find its old mojo Season so far: They’ve spent a lot, gone through a few coaches (one was Jurgen Klinsmann), and expected a lot more than 13th.
12. Eintracht Frankfurt — Well-supported and hoping to sustain success
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1959) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2012-13 American players: Timothy Chandler, formerly several others PL comparison: Wolves — Productive academy, recent tastes of Europe, and hopeful of continuing their resurgence. Season so far: Two losing streaks have sent them away from the reaches of European qualification. Still alive in the German Cup if it goes forward.
11. Union Berlin — Progressive, driven, and back in the big time.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1966 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None, formerly Bobby Wood. PL comparison: Everton — Big city vibes with a focus on the community Season so far: Great at home but wretched away from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
10. Koln — Fun. Like a live goat type of fun.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1948 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None PL comparison: Crystal Palace — A unique club with an unmistakable stadium experience, the fit misses the mark on past silverware but makes solid contract on the live mascot comparison. Goats and eagles are bit different though… Season so far:A horrible first few months led to tremendous success with a 8W-3L run since mid-December. Capable of making a run to sixth if they can recapture the mojo.
9. Hoffenheim — Everyone’s enemy.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: None, formerly several including Danny Williams PL comparison: Chelsea or Man City before the silverware. Season so far: Two hot runs of form does not a good season make. Not resembling the team that gave Liverpool a hard time in the UCL a couple of years ago.
8. Freiburg — Rise and grind (and grind and grind).
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: None, formerly a few including Danny Williams PL comparison: Watford — On occasion they’ll delight, but the footing never feels too solid. Season so far: Bang average. About as middle of the road and inconsistent as you’ll find.
7. Wolfsburg — A roller coaster ride with the highest peaks.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (2009) Formed: 1945 In top-flight since: 1997-98 American players: John Brooks and several former players including Claudio Reyna PL comparison: Leicester City — a surprise title in 2009 and roller coaster since Season so far: Won just twice between November and the end of January, but still capable of making Europe.
6. Schalke — Often on the precipice.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Seven (1958) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 1991-92 American players: Weston McKennie and plenty of former players PL comparison: Chelsea — UCL regulars who’ve succeeded with several styles of play. Less league success though, but solid rivalries. Season so far: There are questions about the club’s long-term prognosis in terms of their top talents, but David Wagner’s boys still have a chance to head back to Europe.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: In top-flight since: 1979-80 American players: None, but several former including Landon Donovan and Frankie Hejduk PL comparison: Tottenham Hotspur — A mainstay, but always on the precipice. Plus: One UCL runners-up season. Season so far: As usual, entertaining and living near the top without sipping from the grail. A lot of top young players could leave soon, so is now the time?
4. Borussia Monchengladbach — Stylish, powerful, and a bit too “nearly.”
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Five (1977) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: Fabian Johnson, and formerly Michael Bradley and others PL comparison: Liverpool of 2018-19– Entertainers on the cusp of something more? Season so far: Leaders for a while and boasting a very good squad that could still lay claim to the crown.
3. RB Leipzig — Like Hoffenheim. On steroids.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 2009 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: Tyler Adams PL comparison: Man City — Not perfect as City has a massive history, but the nouveau riche vibe is heavy in the German consciousness and the club is helped by its club relationships. A wealth-fueled rise from nothing to pure power. Season so far: The title charge has stalled due a series of draws, but still very much alive with Timo Werner’s clock ticking.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Eight (2012) Formed: 1909 In top-flight since: 1976-77 American players: Giovanni Reyna, formerly a few including Christian Pulisic and Jovan Kirovski PL comparison: Arsenal — Stylish football but slip-ups in big spots as of late. Talent procurers and producers of the highest order Season so far: The season pause came at a terrible time for red-hot Dortmund, who is riding Jadon Sancho to another title charge. Can they end Bayern’s long run?
1. Bayern Munich — Monsters.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: 29, including the last eight Formed: 1900 In top-flight since: 1965-66 American players: None, formerly Landon Donovan and Julian Green PL comparison: Manchester United — The best-known team in the league from a worldwide perspective, ruthless competitors who almost always spend. Season so far: A slow start has kept the field of title chasers five-deep, but Hansi Flick’s side has spread its wings and will win again if it can navigate a tricky-enough fixture list with three of the four chasers left on the docket.
Hard as nails midfielder Philip Billing has been a difference maker at Bournemouth, just as he was during his time at Huddersfield Town.
Apparently not all Terriers would agree with the latter part of that assessment — the comments section says they felt he mailed in the relegation season — and Billing stepped to the Twitter platform to express a bit of disbelief, showing off his strong run of HTAFC hardware.
Soccer is tricky.
To the htafc fans who loves to say I was this and that (which is cool).. just thinking.. Surely I couldn’t have done that bad at my time there? pic.twitter.com/XwU4Y3da7a