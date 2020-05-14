The Premier League have revealed that all 20 clubs have agreed to contract extensions for players who will soon have no deal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With dozens of players out of contract on July 1, the new rule allows teams to offer short-term contract extensions to players until the end of the 2019-20 season, whenever that is.

The plan to restart the 2019-20 Premier League season is for games to take place from June 12 until late July. Premier League clubs have until June 23 to come to an agreement with players over these short-term contract extensions.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters revealed the main aim is to have all 20 squads the same as when the league was suspended on March 13.

“What we decided today is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign,” Masters said. “Players can extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties.”

The 2019-20 Premier League season was due to finish this weekend and players around the world usually sign contracts which start or end on July 1.

That has obviously caused a problem in this current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Premier League has moved to make sure teams will not lose a host of players during the final nine games of the season. But it could still happen.

If players don’t want to sign short-term deals with their current club they can move elsewhere from July 1 but it is likely the majority of players will remain to play out the season. Which clubs will benefit most from this change?

Chelsea could have Olivier Giroud, Willy Caballero, Willian and Pedro all signed up to signed up to short-term deals, while Tottenham could keep Jan Vertonghen for the rest of the season and Adam Lallana could remain at Liverpool.

David Silva, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Nathaniel Clyne and Ryan Fraser are some of the other big name players who will be out of contract on July 1 if they don’t agree to an extension.

What hasn’t been specified is if teams can register new players when the season resumes but it is unlikely as they sent in their 25-man squad list after the January transfer window ended and the season will continue with normal rules despite the delay.

Chelsea seem like the big winners here, as Giroud, Willian and Pedro were all big contributors before the suspension as Frank Lampard was forced to chop and change his squad amid a host of injuries in February and March.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports